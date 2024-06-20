Monster Hunter Now bug transforms Gunlance into explosive bazooka

A Monster Hunter Now bug has transformed one player’s Gunlance into a bazooka, bringing a whole new meaning to Long Shelling Type ammo.

From colossal Great Swords to the nimble Dual Blades, Monster Hunter Now is home to plenty of unique weapon types. With the release of Season 2, Niantic has finally added the Gunlance to the mobile game.

This bulky weapon is known for its destructive playstyle, which allows Hunters to both stab and barrage monsters with explosive shells. However, a strange bug transformed one player’s Azure Rathalos Gunlance into a long-range bazooka.

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, a player shared a clip of a unique bug that transformed their Light Bowgun into a bazooka. Instead of fighting the Banbaro with their LBG, the weapon had been switched with the Blue Rook Gunlance.

Article continues after ad

In the video, the Hunter can be seen with the Gunlance held upon their shoulders like a bazooka. They then proceed to barrage the monster with long-range Sticky Ammo shots, which explode after a short delay.

Article continues after ad

The Monster Hunter Now community was rightfully confused – after all, the Long shot-type Gun Lances are capable of pelting monsters from afar. “What in the Way of the Lance cousin sorcery is this?! I need,” wrote one player.

Others were keen to highlight how cool the idea of a bazooka-style weapon would be, and how it would make them reconsider their mains: [It would take] me away from db, it’s such a cool concept. Hopefully, it’s a DLC weapon in Wilds.”

Article continues after ad

While it’s unknown how this glitch appeared, it likely happened when the player switched weapons and the model didn’t update. Of course, this isn’t the first time a strange weapon bug has caught the attention of the Monster Hunter Now community. In fact, one bug gave one Hunter a unique Captain America-style weapon.