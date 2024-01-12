Monster Hunter Now bug gives player unique Captain America weapon

A unique Monster Hunter Now bug has seemingly transformed one player into Captain America, bringing a whole new meaning to The First Avenger.

The Monster Hunter series is known for its monolithic creatures and oversized weapons, and Monster Hunter Now brings some of these to mobile. So far, there are eight weapons available in MHN, with more to be added in future updates.

While we don’t know which of Capcom’s iconic weapons will be added next, a unique bug has certainly caught the eye of the game’s community. This is especially true for Marvel fans, who believe it has a striking resemblance to Captain America.

Monster Hunter Now bug transforms player into Captain America

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, XIleven shared a clip of a unique bug that seemingly removed their weapon. Instead of fighting Great Girros with their Sword, the Hunter can be seen pummelling the poor wyvern with their fist – delivering an onslaught of deadly punches.

The game’s community was quick to comment on the glitch, with many noting how it reminded them of a certain Marvel character. “Watch out we got Captain America over here,” joked one player.

Others chipped in with more popular references, with one player noting how the fight reminded them of Saitama from One Punch Man. If that wasn’t enough, the bug has also reignited an age-old request from the Hunting community, which is the addition of fist-style weapons like Tonfas.

“They should make a new type of weapon like a claw or knuckles base . . so I can rocket punch the mons. I hope that’s in Monster Hunter Wilds.”

It’s currently unclear how the glitch appeared or if it can be replicated, but it seems to be a graphical issue where the game failed to render the sword in its entirety. Either way, it made for a unique hunting experience!