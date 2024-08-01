Monster Hunter Now August event schedule: Everything we know

Niantic has revealed all the events that will be coming to Monster Hunter Now in August, so here’s everything you need to know.

Headlining the event schedule is the Howls of the Flaming King, a new Elder Dragon Interception that adds Teostra to the game.

There’s even Driftsmelting Bonanza and the return of the Even Happier Hunting event, which rewards players with more materials for teaming up with others. There’s a lot to cover so be sure to check out the full MHN August event schedule – including the dates, timings, and what you can expect.

Monster Hunter Now August event schedule

MH Now x MrBeast Challenge

MrBeast/Niantic

The MrBeast collab quest started on July 27, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) and will end on September 2, 2024, at 8:59 a.m. (local time). During the event, all hunters who have completed the prologue can progress through limited-time quests that will reward a MrBeast themes Sword & Shield and limited-time cosmetics.

Driftsmelting Bonanza!

The Monster Hunter Now Driftstone event kicks off on July 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) and runs until August 4, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time). During the Driftsmelting Bonanza event, players will be able to get their hands on Mysterious Driftstone A and Driftgem A by slaying any large monster.

Water Element Quests

Niantic

To help players prepare for Teostra’s debut in Monster Hunter Now, Niantic is giving Hunters the opportunity to level up all their water weapons. The Water Element Quests will go live from August 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. until August 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

During the event, Mizutsune, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Jyuratodus, and Great Jagras will reward 50% more materials than usual. Additionally, Hunters will receive two of each material in the first and second slots of basic rewards.

Even Happier Hunting!

From August 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) until August 18, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time) players will be able to get more rewards than usual for group hunts. There will also be some new quests available, so expect plenty of extra rewards.

Howls of the Flaming King

Teostra will be making its debut to Monster Hunter Now on August 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) until August 25, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time). This fiery monster will be added to the game’s Elder Dragon Interception mode and will be available to hunt even after the event ends.

Driftsmelting Bonanza! Part 2

Niantic

From August 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) until August 25, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time) Niantic will be adding more limited Driftstones to the game. Certain monsters will also appear more frequently.

??? Event

Niantic has yet to reveal details on this secret event, but we know they’re planning another event for the end of August. We’ll update this section once the devs have revealed more details.

Season 2 ending

Season 2: Dancing in the Tempest story quests will end on September 11, 2024. More details to be announced at a later date.

Now that you know everything that is coming to Monster Hunter Now in August, be sure to check out our codes page to get your hands on some free items.