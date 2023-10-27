Monster Hunter Now A Muddy Escapade event: Release date, bonuses, requirements, more

Niantic has announced a brand new event for Monster Hunter Now, this time with a focus on the deadly Jyuratodus. Here’s everything we know about the Monster Hunter Now A Muddy Escapade event.

Following the highly anticipated Pink Rathian and Halloween event, it’s clear Niantic is not letting up on their new content for the popular mobile game, Monster Hunter Now. After all, in a game so similar to Pokemon Go, it’s already been established that events are a key time for players to grab some key resources, and test out their metal battling certain monsters.

So, with the next event announced on the game’s X account, here’s everything we know about the Monster Hunter Now A Muddy Escapade event, including its start date, requirements, and what you’ll actually be able to do.

Contents

Niantic

The Monster Hunter Now event, A Muddy Escapade will take place on the following dates and times:

Friday, November 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m local time

Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time

Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time

There are only three days for players to take down as many Jyuratodus’ as they can, so it’s worth preparing and being on the mark so you can make the most out of the event.

Monster Hunter Now A Muddy Escapade event requirements

The Monster Hunter Now Jyuratodus weekend will be available to those who are HR11 or above, so make sure you’re advanced enough to take part.

Monster Hunter Now A Muddy Escapade event details

During the Monster Hunter Now A Muddy Escapade event, Jyuratodus will appear more frequently in Swamp Habitats.

On top of this, during the three days of the event, monsters in all Habitats will reappear in shorter intervals than usual.

So players can expect to see more and better monsters to battle during the upcoming event.

Jyuratodus weakness in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic

Jyuratodus is only weak to Thunder in Monster Hunter Now, so we recommend using the Thunder Edge weapon to take it down. Thankfully, with the event coming at the beginning of November, lots of players will have the time to grab the best weapon and armor for this battle.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now A Muddy Escapade event. While gearing up for your battle with the Jyuratodus, be sure to take a look at some of our other handy Monster Hunter Now guides and content:

