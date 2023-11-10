Wondering how to change your name in Monster Hunter Now? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about this process.

Monster Hunter Now enables players to customize their character’s appearance, selecting everything from hairstyle to facial features. When this is combined with the numerous weapons and armor sets in the game, players can delve into how they want their Hunter to look and play.

However, one of the most important aspects is your Hunter’s name as this will show up during co-op hunts with other nearby players. So, if you’re tired of your Hunter’s current name or simply wish to try something new, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to change your name in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom Changing your name in Monster Hunter Now is simple.

Open Monster Hunter Now. Click your Hunter profile (bottom left). Select “Settings” button. Scroll down until you see “Change Name” and click it. Enter your new name and select “Confirm”.

Once you’ve done the above, your Hunter will have a new name. It’s important to note, that changing your name in Monster Hunter Now doesn’t cost anything, so you can change it as many times as you like.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about changing your name in Monster Hunter Now. If you want to get the latest news and information on the game, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

