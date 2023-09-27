Best Long Sword build in Monster Hunter Now: Armor, weapons & skills

Long Sword is one of the best weapons to use in Monster Hunter Now since it is versatile and can work in a variety of situations. Here is a deep dive into the best build for Long Swords in Monster Hunter Now.

Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now has taken over the world by storm. While fans of the series are still waiting for Monster Hunter World 2, this mobile game by Niantic provides some sort of engagement for the time being.

Article continues after ad

As always, your weapon defines the kind of hunter you are in this franchise, and Long Sword is one of the classics of the series. Therefore, if you have been a Long Sword user for the past years, you would be delighted to learn that it is equally good in Monster Hunter Now.

Article continues after ad

As such, if you are willing to dive deep into this game, here is all you need to know about the best build for Long Swords in Monster Hunter Now.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Best Long Sword build in Monter Hunter Now

The best Long Sword build in Monster Hunter Now has been provided below:

Armor Skills HEAD Rathalos Helm Attack Boost 2

Fire Attack 1 (Grade 6) CHEST Rathalos Mail Weakness Exploit 1

Weakness Exploit 2 (Grade 6) ARMS Rathian Vambracers Lock On 1

Burst 1

Burst 2 (Grade 6) WAIST Rathalos Coil Focus 1

Fire Attack 1 LEGS Kulu Greaves Critical Eye 1 (Grade 2)

Critical Eye 2 (Grade 6)

Best Long Sword Armor skills in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/CAPCOM Long Swords are incredibly powerful in Monster Hunter Now

The best set of armor skills that you will need upon reaching Grade 6 in Monster Hunter Now has been provided below:

Fire Attack 2

Attack Boost 2

Weakness Exploit 2

Lock On 1

Burst 2

Critical Eye 2

Focus 1

Thus, the skills above will primarily enhance the damage output of your Long Sword. The two key skills here are Weakness Exploit and Critical Eye. Weakness Exploit increases the critical rate of attacks when hitting the weak point of monsters. Critical Eye provides a flat boost to your critical rate.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Therefore, your overall damage output will be very high. Burst provides a damage boost to your weapon upon consistently hitting the enemy, while Focus makes sure that the gauge of your Lord Sword fills faster. The importance of the Focus Skill is that since your spirit gauge fills faster, you can use Spirit Helm Breaker more frequently.

Lock On skill ensures that you can consistently hit a particular part of a monster while using a melee weapon. Attack Boost is a flat enhancement to the damage output of your weapon. Lastly, Fire Attack simply provides an elemental damage boost to your Long Sword.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Long Swords in Monster Hunter Now

Just like every Monster Hunter game, the weapon you pick will depend upon the monster you are hunting. Despite that, there are a few choices in Monster Hunter Now, that stand above the rest.

Those choices have been listed below:

Weapon Element Bonus Stealer Ice Divine Blessing 2 Wyvern Blade “Verde” Poison Health Boost 2 Last Dance None Fortify 2 Kadachi Fang Thunder Evade Extender 1 Wyvern Blade “Blood” Fire Earplugs 1

There you have it, this is all you need to know about the best Long Sword build in Monster Hunter Now. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC?