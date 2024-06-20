When is the next Partner Event in Monopoly Go?

Partner Events, although not fixed, have a consistent schedule in Monopoly Go, and we already know details on when it’ll arrive next and the theme.

While most activities in Monopoly Go are competitively spirited, some like Partner Events have you team up with your friends without having to worry about racing ahead of others. It is packed with just as cool rewards and fun gameplay.

So, here’s when Partner Event will be returning in Monopoly Go.

While Scopely has yet to confirm the dates, leaks suggest the next Monopoly Go Partner Event will begin on June 22, 2024. It will be called “Aqua Partners,” and the theme is said to be around aquatic life.

Per leaks, the event will have the usual 5,000 dice rolls, a brand-new Puffer Fish Token, and a 5 Star Sticker Pack as rewards. The event often rewards Wild Stickers, but it hasn’t made the cut this time around, likely due to the new Album just starting on June 20, 2024.

As for when it’ll end, there is no official information. But expect it to last around five days, given the past trends. We’ll update this article whenever we hear from Scopely, so circle back for the latest.

Scopely The last Partner Event in Monopoly Go was Robo Partners on May 16, 2024.

What is Partner Event in Monopoly Go?

A Partner Event in Monopoly Go is a social event where you play with your other friends. During the event, a board will have four slots where you can build and upgrade different attractions.

The core gameplay is to roll the dice, collect tokens by landing on tiles that have them, and use the said tokens to spin a wheel that has points on it. More points mean more rewards. To net that highest reward, you’ll need 80,000 points per partner slot, i.e., a total of 320,000 points.

Like most events, dice are again very important to the event, so we recommend saving them up if you want to do well in the event. If you need help with that, check out the daily dice links. One more thing, you’ll need to complete the fifth board of the game to start, which is easy and quick enough.

Past Partner Event in Monopoly Go

Here are some of the past few Partner Events in Monopoly Go:

PARTNER EVENT START DATE END DATE Robo Partners May 16, 2024 May 21, 2024 Parade Partners April 26, 2024 May 01, 2024 Fountain Partners April 06, 2024 April 11, 2024 Hot Rod Partners March 08, 2024 March 13, 2024 Valentine’s Partners February 09, 2024 February 14, 2024 Gardening Partners January 08, 2024 January 13, 2024 Gift Partners December 15, 2023 December 20, 2023 Thanksgiving November 21, 2023 November 27, 2023 Spooky Car October 27, 2023 November 01, 2023

Unlike certain events such as Sticker Boom or Golden Blitz, Partner Events have a more consistent schedule of once every month (discounting the two times in April this year), despite not following fixed dates.

Either way, we’ll update you whenever new events are announced, so you may as well bookmark this article.