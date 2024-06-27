When is the next Monopoly Go Peg-E event?

Peg-E event in Monopoly Go has you play a neat mini-game similar to a Pachinko machine. If you are looking to join in, here is when it will occur next.

Peg-E is one of the more unique events in Monopoly Go and it is stacked with rewards. Of course, since the game is a dice roller, the event is also going to be unpredictable – those pesky chips could land on any slot.

Below is everything we know about the next Peg-E event, and when it might return to Monopoly Go.

Next Peg-E event details in Monopoly Go

According to the trusted Go’Rewards app and Monopoly Go wiki, the next Peg-E event in Monopoly Go will be live on June 29, 2024. The exact timings are not yet known, but we’ll update you whenever Scopely reveals more, or any additional details are leaked.

Peg-E events usually happen twice every month, though the schedule is not fixed. The last one was on June 17 so it isn’t surprising it is returning for June again. It typically lasts for 4-5 days, and if you want to know just as it goes live and the exact schedule, bookmark our daily events article.

Keep in mind that the date is leaked and Scopley has yet to confirm its return.

Past Monopoly Go Peg-E events

Here are some past Peg-E events featured in Monopoly Go this year:

PEG-E PRIZE DROP START DATE PEG-E PRIZE DROP END DATE DURATION June 17 June 20 3 days May 29 June 3 5 days May 09 May 13 4 days April 21 April 25 4 days March 23 March 27 4 days March 01 March 06 5 days February 16 February 21 5 day January 30 February 03 4 days January 16 January 20 4 days

What is Peg-E event in Monopoly Go?

Scopely Hit the bumpers enough and you’ll get the respective rewards.

In Monopoly Go Peg-E you play a Pachinko-like mini game. Here, you drop tokens from the top, and they bounce off here and there before dropping below to slots that have rewards. Keep doing this, and you’ll reach different milestones, each with rewards tied to it.

As for tokens, you get them the same as any other major event in the game – Quick Wins, events, tournaments, and by landing on tiles.

What happens to the leftover Peg-E tokens in Monopoly GO?

Like any other major event in Monopoly Go, all leftover Peg-E tokens will be converted to either cash or dice rolls. They’ll be converted right after the event, so if you had some leftovers from the last one, you’ve already received your dues.

That’s everything about the Peg-E event in Monopoly Go. You’d want tons of dice ready for it, so here are the daily dice links as well as all the ways to get them.

