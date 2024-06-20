How to trade Gold Stickers in Monopoly Go

Are you a few Gold Stickers short from completing the album? That’s a common problem for tycoons across the globe. The Gold Stickers are extremely rare in Monopoly Go. You need a few of them to complete the album and grab cool rewards.

So how do you get your hands on such a rare collectible? That too before the album ends and a new one drops in? Well, one solution is to use the Safe Trade feature to get the stickers you need.

But can you trade Gold Stickers, and if so, what are the conditions for doing so?

Scopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Look out for the Golden Blitz event to trade Gold Stickers.

Monopoly Go: How to Trade Gold Stickers?

Monopoly Go players can trade Gold Stickers only during the Golden Blitz event. During this limited-time event, players can exchange their extra or ‘duplicate’ Gold Stickers with their friends. The process of trading Gold Stickers is different than that of regular ones. Here’s how to do it:

Launch the game and tap on the Golden Blitz icon on the right side of the screen.

on the right side of the screen. A pop-up box will display two stickers: one you can send and another you can request.

If you choose ‘ Send ,’ you’ll see a list of friends you can send the sticker to. You can also search for their ID at the bottom.

,’ you’ll see a list of friends you can send the sticker to. You can also search for their ID at the bottom. Now, tap Select next to the friend and they will receive the Gold Sticker.

next to the friend and they will receive the Gold Sticker. To get Gold Stickers, tap Ask in the pop-up box.

in the pop-up box. It will redirect you to the official Facebook page where you can drop a request for the required Gold Sticker.

Then, you can wait for players with the stickers to add you and send the sticker.

Similar to normal trades, the Gold Stickers can be traded only five times per day as long as the event is live.

If you’re a dedicated sticker collector, you’ll need to complete the album once to unlock access to the Prestigious Sets. With the current ‘Making Music’ album coming to an end, check out the release date and rewards for the upcoming Monopoly Games album.

We have more exciting Monopoly Go content like the daily event schedule, how to get free dice, and how to add new friends.