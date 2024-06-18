What happens after finishing the sticker album in Monopoly Go

Are you curious about what happens to the stickers and stars once the album ends in Monopoly Go? Well, fellow tycoons, you’re not alone. Players get to grab awesome rewards, such as free dice rolls, by completing sets of 9 stickers in the album.

By exchanging stickers and piling on Stars, players can finish collections and unlock vaults containing prizes. Moreover, ambitious tycoons can aim for the ‘HUGE REWARD’ by collecting all Stickers in the album.

But what if the album period ends before you collect all the Stickers?

Scopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Collect Stars to win amazing rewards like free dice rolls.

Monopoly Go: What happens to stickers when the album ends

At the end of the album in Monopoly Go, all the stickers in each set will completely disappear. Players will get a new album with new sets and stickers to collect. To check the time left on the current album:

Launch the game.

Tap Album at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. The top of the screen will display the huge reward for collecting all stickers, the remaining time until the album ends, and your sticker progression.

Since all the stickers will be wiped out at the end of the album, the best thing to do is exchange stickers with your friends. You can only exchange duplicate stickers but it will increase your chances of collecting all of them.

In the case of Golden Stickers, you can trade them only when the Golden Blitz event is active. Trading stickers has another benefit for players. In the ‘Stickers for Rewards’ section, players can use Stars to trade extra stickers to open vaults.

For the current ‘Making Music’ album, here are the vault prices and their rewards:

Vault Price Rewards Orange Vault 250 Stars 170-230 Dice Rolls, Pink Stickers Pack (Min 1 of three stars) Blue Vault 500 Stars 300-420 Dice Rolls, Pink Stickers Pack (Min 1 of three stars), Blue Stickers Pack (Min 1 of four stars) Golden Vault 800 Stars (Unlocks at 1400 Net Worth) 425-575 Dice Rolls, Blue Stickers Pack (Min 1 of four stars), 2 Magenta Stickers Pack (Min 1 of five stars)

What happens to Stars when the album ends in Monopoly Go

At the end of the album, the game will automatically select a vault based on the number of Stars in your account. For example, if you have 525 Stars, the game will unlock the blue vault for you, and any remaining stars will be lost.

While you're here, check out the daily events schedule to collect stickers. Also, check out the number of boards and net worth levels in the game.