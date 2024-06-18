How to use Safe Trade to exchange in Monopoly Go

Collecting stickers or cards and completing the album is highly satisfying and rewarding in Monopoly Go. This game rewards the player with free dice, cash, tokens, and more for completing sets and the album.

Completing the album is quite challenging. Despite ongoing events that offer new stickers, completing all sets remains difficult. Plus, you can only play with a limited number of dice rolls in your inventory.

Luckily, Monopoly Go offers a feature called Safe Trading where players get to exchange stickers to complete their albums. Here’s how to use this feature to bag awesome rewards.

Scopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Monopoly Go Safe Trade: How to Exchange Stickers

In Monopoly Go Safe Trading, players can review the stickers their trade partner intends to exchange. The trade will go through only when both players have agreed. To exchange stickers:

Launch the game and tap on the Album tab.

tab. Select an Album and look for the Sticker you want to exchange. (Note that you can only exchange extra stickers . They are denoted by a plus sign and the number of stickers you have above its title)

you want to exchange. (Note that you can only exchange . They are denoted by a plus sign and the number of stickers you have above its title) Tap ‘ Send to Friend ’ and turn on the ‘ Make an exchange! ’ toggle.

’ and turn on the ‘ ’ toggle. Now, select a friend you want to trade with and tap ‘ Continue ’.

’. A pop-up box will inform you about the other player’s number of tradable stickers. Tap Exchange to continue the trade.

to continue the trade. Tap Okay once the proposal is sent.

once the proposal is sent. The other player will have 24 hours to respond to the trade.

Note that you can trade up to 5 Stickers daily. Make sure you check the proposed offer before accepting it. If you send the wrong sticker by mistake, don’t panic. You have the option to decline the trade once the other player sends their proposal.

Note that you can trade up to 5 Stickers daily. Make sure you check the proposed offer before accepting it. If you send the wrong sticker by mistake, don't panic. You have the option to decline the trade once the other player sends their proposal.