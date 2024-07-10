Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards

Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewardsScopely
Vacation Voyage is a three-day solo event and will have the usual rewards packed alongside its many milestones. Here are all those rewards and points you need to secure them in Monopoly Go.
With the solo challenge going live with the new Partners Event, Vacation Voyage will also include the event-specific Tokens. Even though these Tokens are littered around the board to collect, unless you have a lot of dice to throw you’ll still need to focus on events.
To get the best out of it, here are our tips for playing Vacation Voyage as well as rewards.
All Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage milestones & rewards
Below are all the rewards for Vacation Voyage and the points you’ll need to fetch them in Monopoly Go:
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|100 Partner Tokens
|2
|10
|30 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|45
|120 Partner Tokens
|5
|20
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|25
|50 Dice
|7
|35
|120 Partner Tokens
|8
|180
|180 Dice
|9
|35
|160 Partner Tokens
|10
|40
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|11
|45
|250 Partner Tokens
|12
|350
|325 Dice
|13
|45
|25 Minutes of Mega Heist
|14
|60
|270 Partner Tokens
|15
|70
|Cash
|16
|650
|500 Dice
|17
|75
|300 Partner Tokens
|18
|85
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|100
|Cash
|20
|1,200
|1,000 Dice
|21
|130
|400 Partner Tokens
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|10 Minutes of High Roller
|24
|350
|300 Dice
|25
|220
|450 Partner Tokens
|26
|280
|Cash
|27
|1,700
|1,400 Dice
|28
|400
|500 Partner Tokens
|29
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|650
|700 Dice
|31
|750
|600 Partner Tokens
|32
|2,000
|1,800 Dice
|33
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|1,000
|700 Partner Tokens
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|2,100 Dice
|37
|1,500
|Purple Sticker Pack
|38
|1,600
|900 Partner Tokens
|39
|3,500
|2,800 Dice
|40
|1,200
|10 Minutes of Cash Boost
|41
|1,300
|Cash
|42
|1,500
|1,000 Partner Tokens
|43
|6,000
|6,500 Dice
If you can see through its 43 milestones, you’ll also get 17,685 dice and 5,870 Partner Tokens, alongside Cash and Sticker Packs.
Tips for Vacation Voyage challenge
You get points in Vacation Voyage if you land on tax, utility, and chance tiles. Tax and utility aren’t particularly welcoming, but chance tile is a good one.
Landing on them won’t be as dry as landing on corners, but the best strategy would be to crank the multipliers higher only when you’re 5-10 tiles away from either of these. Keep in mind that Partner Tokens will also be around the board, so you need to check where they’re cluttered as well.
If you’re too tired for all that, go with the safest multiplier of either 10 or 20. Lucky Chance will also run during the event, and that’s the one you absolutely cannot miss.
Vacation Voyage challenge solo challenge dates in Monopoly Go
Vacation Voyage solo challenge started on July 10 and will be available until July 13, 2024. That’s a good enough time to see through all its milestones, or as far as you wish to go.
