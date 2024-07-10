Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards

Vacation Voyage is a three-day solo event and will have the usual rewards packed alongside its many milestones. Here are all those rewards and points you need to secure them in Monopoly Go.

With the solo challenge going live with the new Partners Event, Vacation Voyage will also include the event-specific Tokens. Even though these Tokens are littered around the board to collect, unless you have a lot of dice to throw you’ll still need to focus on events.

To get the best out of it, here are our tips for playing Vacation Voyage as well as rewards.

All Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage milestones & rewards

Below are all the rewards for Vacation Voyage and the points you’ll need to fetch them in Monopoly Go:

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 100 Partner Tokens 2 10 30 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 45 120 Partner Tokens 5 20 Green Sticker Pack 6 25 50 Dice 7 35 120 Partner Tokens 8 180 180 Dice 9 35 160 Partner Tokens 10 40 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 45 250 Partner Tokens 12 350 325 Dice 13 45 25 Minutes of Mega Heist 14 60 270 Partner Tokens 15 70 Cash 16 650 500 Dice 17 75 300 Partner Tokens 18 85 Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 Cash 20 1,200 1,000 Dice 21 130 400 Partner Tokens 22 110 Cash 23 150 10 Minutes of High Roller 24 350 300 Dice 25 220 450 Partner Tokens 26 280 Cash 27 1,700 1,400 Dice 28 400 500 Partner Tokens 29 550 Blue Sticker Pack 30 650 700 Dice 31 750 600 Partner Tokens 32 2,000 1,800 Dice 33 800 Blue Sticker Pack 34 1,000 700 Partner Tokens 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 2,100 Dice 37 1,500 Purple Sticker Pack 38 1,600 900 Partner Tokens 39 3,500 2,800 Dice 40 1,200 10 Minutes of Cash Boost 41 1,300 Cash 42 1,500 1,000 Partner Tokens 43 6,000 6,500 Dice

If you can see through its 43 milestones, you’ll also get 17,685 dice and 5,870 Partner Tokens, alongside Cash and Sticker Packs.

Tips for Vacation Voyage challenge

You get points in Vacation Voyage if you land on tax, utility, and chance tiles. Tax and utility aren’t particularly welcoming, but chance tile is a good one.

Landing on them won’t be as dry as landing on corners, but the best strategy would be to crank the multipliers higher only when you’re 5-10 tiles away from either of these. Keep in mind that Partner Tokens will also be around the board, so you need to check where they’re cluttered as well.

If you’re too tired for all that, go with the safest multiplier of either 10 or 20. Lucky Chance will also run during the event, and that’s the one you absolutely cannot miss.

Vacation Voyage solo challenge started on July 10 and will be available until July 13, 2024. That’s a good enough time to see through all its milestones, or as far as you wish to go.

If you’ve already exhausted your dice on recent Peg-E and solo challenges, here are the daily dice links and all the many ways to get them