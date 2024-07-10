Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards

Vacation Voyage is a three-day solo event and will have the usual rewards packed alongside its many milestones. Here are all those rewards and points you need to secure them in Monopoly Go. 

With the solo challenge going live with the new Partners Event, Vacation Voyage will also include the event-specific Tokens. Even though these Tokens are littered around the board to collect, unless you have a lot of dice to throw you’ll still need to focus on events. 

To get the best out of it, here are our tips for playing Vacation Voyage as well as rewards.

All Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage milestones & rewards

Below are all the rewards for Vacation Voyage and the points you’ll need to fetch them in Monopoly Go:

MilestonePointsRewards
15100 Partner Tokens
21030 Dice
315Cash
445120 Partner Tokens
520 Green Sticker Pack
62550 Dice
735120 Partner Tokens
8180180 Dice
935160 Partner Tokens
1040Yellow Sticker Pack
1145250 Partner Tokens
12350325 Dice
134525 Minutes of Mega Heist
1460270 Partner Tokens
1570Cash
16650500 Dice
1775300 Partner Tokens
1885Pink Sticker Pack
19100Cash
201,2001,000 Dice
21130400 Partner Tokens
22110Cash
2315010 Minutes of High Roller
24350300 Dice
25220450 Partner Tokens
26280Cash
271,7001,400 Dice
28400500 Partner Tokens
29550Blue Sticker Pack
30650700 Dice
31750600 Partner Tokens
322,0001,800 Dice
33800Blue Sticker Pack
341,000700 Partner Tokens
351,200Cash
362,7002,100 Dice
371,500Purple Sticker Pack
381,600900 Partner Tokens
393,5002,800 Dice
401,20010 Minutes of Cash Boost
411,300Cash
421,5001,000 Partner Tokens
436,0006,500 Dice

If you can see through its 43 milestones, you’ll also get 17,685 dice and 5,870 Partner Tokens, alongside Cash and Sticker Packs.

board in Monopoly GoScopely

Tips for Vacation Voyage challenge

You get points in Vacation Voyage if you land on tax, utility, and chance tiles. Tax and utility aren’t particularly welcoming, but chance tile is a good one. 

Landing on them won’t be as dry as landing on corners, but the best strategy would be to crank the multipliers higher only when you’re 5-10 tiles away from either of these. Keep in mind that Partner Tokens will also be around the board, so you need to check where they’re cluttered as well. 

If you’re too tired for all that, go with the safest multiplier of either 10 or 20. Lucky Chance will also run during the event, and that’s the one you absolutely cannot miss.

Vacation Voyage challenge solo challenge dates in Monopoly Go

Vacation Voyage solo challenge started on July 10 and will be available until July 13, 2024. That’s a good enough time to see through all its milestones, or as far as you wish to go.

If you’ve already exhausted your dice on recent Peg-E and solo challenges, here are the daily dice links and all the many ways to get them

