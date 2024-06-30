Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go Slice and Dice rewards

Aakash Regmi
Two people chopping in Monopoly Go

The Slice and Dice tournament will be available in Monopoly Go on June 30, and since it is running alongside the current Peg-E Prize Drop, it’ll reward the event-specific Tokens. 

With Peg-E lasting only for three days, and All You Can Win being the only major solo event, if you’re to score a good amount of chips, you’ll need to focus on Tourmanets and Leaderboard events. 

This isn’t the first time the Slice and Dice challenge has featured in Monopoly Go, and the cooking-themed Tournament returns with the same set of rewards and milestones for its re-run. 

All Monopoly Go Slice and Dice rewards

Here are all the milestones and the points you’ll need to reach it, as well as the rewards, for the Slice and Dice Tournament in Monopoly Go:

MilestonePointsRewards
150x35 Dice
240Green Sticker Pack
380x7 Peg-E Tokens
4120High Roller for 5 Minutes
5140x10 Peg-E Tokens
6150x100 Dice
7130x15 Peg-E Tokens
8160Yellow Sticker Pack
9180x150 Dice
10200x18 Peg-E Tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack
12225x175 Dice
13275x20 Peg-E Tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack
15400x275 Dice
16375Cash
17425x25 Peg-E Tokens
18500Cash
19600x400 Dice Rolls
20650Mega Heist for 25 Minutes
21550Blue Sticker Pack
22700x40 Peg-E Tokens
23800Cash
241,000x675 Dice Rolls
25900Cash
261,300x70 Peg-E Tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
291,800Cash
302,000x1,300 Dice Rolls

In total, it has 3,100 Dice and 205 Tokens. Even though 205 Tokens doesn’t sound tempting, remember, unlike Partners, there will be no Token on the board here, so if you’re short, there isn’t a way out.

Of course, there will be more rewards on the event’s leaderboard, where the higher you finish the better the rewards you net. The top five could get either a Magenta Pack or Blue Sticker Pack like the Culinary Stars.

monopoly go free dice linksMonopoly
Finishing in the top 5 of the leaderboard fetches you the highest quality rewards.

Tips For All Slice and Dice

In Monopoly Go Slice and Dice, you’ll get points by landing on Railroad, i.e., by playing Shutdown or Heist. You’ll land there for a decent amount of time – not as rare as landing on corners – which also means ranking for the top spots on the leaderboard will be competitive. 

We recommend tuning in just as the event goes live. You can get full out of the featured 45-minute Mega Bank Heist that ends 59 minutes after the Tournament goes live. This is only if you didn’t log in early. A favorable event may return tomorrow, so keep an eye on our daily events page

Always try keeping the dice modifier to 5 or 10, so you don’t lose on too many dice and still get good points whenever you land on Railroad.

Monopoly Go Slice and Dice Tournament start & end time

The Slice and Dice event will go live in Monopoly Go on June 30 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST, and will be available for 24 hours, similar to other leaderboard events.

You’ll need plenty of dice here as well, and unlike Stickers they cannot be traded, so you’re down to official methods to get them, like the daily dice links.

