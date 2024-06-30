Monopoly Go Slice and Dice rewardsScopely
The Slice and Dice tournament will be available in Monopoly Go on June 30, and since it is running alongside the current Peg-E Prize Drop, it’ll reward the event-specific Tokens.
With Peg-E lasting only for three days, and All You Can Win being the only major solo event, if you’re to score a good amount of chips, you’ll need to focus on Tourmanets and Leaderboard events.
This isn’t the first time the Slice and Dice challenge has featured in Monopoly Go, and the cooking-themed Tournament returns with the same set of rewards and milestones for its re-run.
All Monopoly Go Slice and Dice rewards
Here are all the milestones and the points you’ll need to reach it, as well as the rewards, for the Slice and Dice Tournament in Monopoly Go:
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|50
|x35 Dice
|2
|40
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|80
|x7 Peg-E Tokens
|4
|120
|High Roller for 5 Minutes
|5
|140
|x10 Peg-E Tokens
|6
|150
|x100 Dice
|7
|130
|x15 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|160
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|9
|180
|x150 Dice
|10
|200
|x18 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack
|12
|225
|x175 Dice
|13
|275
|x20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack
|15
|400
|x275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|x25 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|x400 Dice Rolls
|20
|650
|Mega Heist for 25 Minutes
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack
|22
|700
|x40 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|x675 Dice Rolls
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|x70 Peg-E Tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|x1,300 Dice Rolls
In total, it has 3,100 Dice and 205 Tokens. Even though 205 Tokens doesn’t sound tempting, remember, unlike Partners, there will be no Token on the board here, so if you’re short, there isn’t a way out.
Of course, there will be more rewards on the event’s leaderboard, where the higher you finish the better the rewards you net. The top five could get either a Magenta Pack or Blue Sticker Pack like the Culinary Stars.
Tips For All Slice and Dice
In Monopoly Go Slice and Dice, you’ll get points by landing on Railroad, i.e., by playing Shutdown or Heist. You’ll land there for a decent amount of time – not as rare as landing on corners – which also means ranking for the top spots on the leaderboard will be competitive.
We recommend tuning in just as the event goes live. You can get full out of the featured 45-minute Mega Bank Heist that ends 59 minutes after the Tournament goes live. This is only if you didn’t log in early. A favorable event may return tomorrow, so keep an eye on our daily events page.
Always try keeping the dice modifier to 5 or 10, so you don’t lose on too many dice and still get good points whenever you land on Railroad.
Monopoly Go Slice and Dice Tournament start & end time
The Slice and Dice event will go live in Monopoly Go on June 30 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST, and will be available for 24 hours, similar to other leaderboard events.
You’ll need plenty of dice here as well, and unlike Stickers they cannot be traded, so you’re down to official methods to get them, like the daily dice links.