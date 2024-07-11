Monopoly Go Sleek Slam rewards

Monopoly Go Sleek Slam rewardsScopely
Sleek Slam is a 24-hour-long leaderboard challenge in Monopoly Go, returning mere days after it was first featured. But it has different rewards, so here are all the milestones and everything that is up for grabs.
This time the returning tournament is running alongside the Partners Event, which means it’ll feature Partner Tokens.
It has 4,420 dice if you can get through its 30 milestones, and even more, depending on where you finish on the leaderboard.
All Monopoly Go Sleek Slam milestones & rewards
|Milestones
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|45
|120 Partners Tokens
|2
|55
|50 Dice
|3
|80
|Green Sticker pack
|4
|90
|140 Partners Tokens
|5
|120
|90 Dice
|6
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|7
|140
|160 Partners Tokens
|8
|200
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|9
|250
|180 Dice
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Partners Tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice
|16
|450
|280 Partners Tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|21
|900
|400 Partners Tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|1,200
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Partners Tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice rolls
In total, you’ll get:
- 4,420 dice
- 1,780 Partners Tokens
- x1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- x1 Pink Sticker Pack
- x3 Blue Sticker Packs
- Cash
Monopoly Go Sleek Slam schedule
Monopoly Go Sleek Slam will go live on July 11 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST and will end on July 12, 2024. It’ll last for 24 hours like most of the tournaments.
Tips for Sleek Slam
In Sleek and Slam, you get points by landing on Railroad, which is generally a good tile to land on. Here’s how points are distributed for the event (the points are multiplied based on your dice multipliers):
- Shutdown
- Blocked: 2 Points
- Success: 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Heist: 4 Points
- Large Heist: 6 Points
- Bankrupt: 8 Points
There isn’t a particular winning strategy for Bank Heist, but for Shutdown, see if the board already has destroyed landmarks. There will be smoke around them with an icon of another player who destroyed it at the top. If not, you can switch opponents by clicking the switch button below.
You’ll almost guarantee success this way. Since Shutdown is more common than Bank Heist, getting an unshielded destroy is important. You can also target friends who haven’t logged in for a while (you can apologize later, but you need those two points).
Generally, it is recommended to crank the multiplier higher when you’re 5-10 tiles away from your objective, however, there will also be Partner Tokens around to collect – so just wing it with a safe 10, or 20 if you have a ton of Dice.
It is also best to wait so you can play the tournament during Lucky Chance, as Chance often leads to Railroad. But we know you were too excited and already logged in.
Check out the daily schedule for the day to see if there are any special events that you can take advantage of. If you’re short on dice, here are daily dice links and the many ways to get them in the Monopoly Go.