Monopoly Go Sleek Slam rewards

Sleek Slam is a 24-hour-long leaderboard challenge in Monopoly Go, returning mere days after it was first featured. But it has different rewards, so here are all the milestones and everything that is up for grabs.

This time the returning tournament is running alongside the Partners Event, which means it’ll feature Partner Tokens.

It has 4,420 dice if you can get through its 30 milestones, and even more, depending on where you finish on the leaderboard.

All Monopoly Go Sleek Slam milestones & rewards

Milestones Points Rewards 1 45 120 Partners Tokens 2 55 50 Dice 3 80 Green Sticker pack 4 90 140 Partners Tokens 5 120 90 Dice 6 150 High Roller for five minutes 7 140 160 Partners Tokens 8 200 Yellow Sticker Pack 9 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Partners Tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice 16 450 280 Partners Tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice 20 800 Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 400 Partners Tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 1,200 650 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,000 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Partners Tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice rolls

In total, you’ll get:

4,420 dice

1,780 Partners Tokens

x1 Yellow Sticker Pack

x1 Pink Sticker Pack

x3 Blue Sticker Packs

Cash

Scopely

Monopoly Go Sleek Slam schedule

Monopoly Go Sleek Slam will go live on July 11 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST and will end on July 12, 2024. It’ll last for 24 hours like most of the tournaments.

Tips for Sleek Slam

In Sleek and Slam, you get points by landing on Railroad, which is generally a good tile to land on. Here’s how points are distributed for the event (the points are multiplied based on your dice multipliers):

Shutdown Blocked: 2 Points Success: 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist: 4 Points Large Heist: 6 Points Bankrupt: 8 Points



There isn’t a particular winning strategy for Bank Heist, but for Shutdown, see if the board already has destroyed landmarks. There will be smoke around them with an icon of another player who destroyed it at the top. If not, you can switch opponents by clicking the switch button below.

You’ll almost guarantee success this way. Since Shutdown is more common than Bank Heist, getting an unshielded destroy is important. You can also target friends who haven’t logged in for a while (you can apologize later, but you need those two points).

Generally, it is recommended to crank the multiplier higher when you’re 5-10 tiles away from your objective, however, there will also be Partner Tokens around to collect – so just wing it with a safe 10, or 20 if you have a ton of Dice.

It is also best to wait so you can play the tournament during Lucky Chance, as Chance often leads to Railroad. But we know you were too excited and already logged in.

Check out the daily schedule for the day to see if there are any special events that you can take advantage of. If you’re short on dice, here are daily dice links and the many ways to get them in the Monopoly Go.