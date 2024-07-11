GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go Sleek Slam rewards

Aakash Regmi
sleek slam art in monopoly GoScopely

Sleek Slam is a 24-hour-long leaderboard challenge in Monopoly Go, returning mere days after it was first featured. But it has different rewards, so here are all the milestones and everything that is up for grabs.

This time the returning tournament is running alongside the Partners Event, which means it’ll feature Partner Tokens.

It has 4,420 dice if you can get through its 30 milestones, and even more, depending on where you finish on the leaderboard. 

All Monopoly Go Sleek Slam milestones & rewards

MilestonesPoints Rewards
145120 Partners Tokens
25550 Dice
380Green Sticker pack
490140 Partners Tokens
512090 Dice
6150High Roller for five minutes
7140160 Partners Tokens
8200Yellow Sticker Pack
9250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack
11260Cash
12275180 Partners Tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack
14400Cash
15400250 Dice
16450280 Partners Tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice
20800Blue Sticker Pack
21900400 Partners Tokens
221,000Cash
231,200650 Dice
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker Pack
262,0001,100 Dice
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Partners Tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice rolls

In total, you’ll get:

  • 4,420 dice
  • 1,780 Partners Tokens
  • x1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • x1 Pink Sticker Pack
  • x3 Blue Sticker Packs
  • Cash
Aqua Partners in Monopoly GoScopely

Monopoly Go Sleek Slam schedule

Monopoly Go Sleek Slam will go live on July 11 at 1 PM CDT / 2 PM EDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST and will end on July 12, 2024. It’ll last for 24 hours like most of the tournaments.

Tips for Sleek Slam

In Sleek and Slam, you get points by landing on Railroad, which is generally a good tile to land on. Here’s how points are distributed for the event (the points are multiplied based on your dice multipliers): 

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked: 2 Points
    • Success: 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist: 4 Points
    • Large Heist: 6 Points
    • Bankrupt: 8 Points

There isn’t a particular winning strategy for Bank Heist, but for Shutdown, see if the board already has destroyed landmarks. There will be smoke around them with an icon of another player who destroyed it at the top. If not, you can switch opponents by clicking the switch button below.

You’ll almost guarantee success this way. Since Shutdown is more common than Bank Heist, getting an unshielded destroy is important. You can also target friends who haven’t logged in for a while (you can apologize later, but you need those two points).

Generally, it is recommended to crank the multiplier higher when you’re 5-10 tiles away from your objective, however, there will also be Partner Tokens around to collect – so just wing it with a safe 10, or 20 if you have a ton of Dice. 

It is also best to wait so you can play the tournament during Lucky Chance, as Chance often leads to Railroad. But we know you were too excited and already logged in.

Check out the daily schedule for the day to see if there are any special events that you can take advantage of. If you’re short on dice, here are daily dice links and the many ways to get them in the Monopoly Go.

