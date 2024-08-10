GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go Roaring Discoveries rewards

Roaring Discoveries is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go and will end alongside the Dino Treasures. It has 294 Pickaxes for the mini-games as well as the usual cash, thousands of dice, and much more. 

Two 5-star Sticker Packs are also up for grabs but both are on the higher milestones so it’ll be a hard fetch unless you’re swimming in rolls. If you’re here only for Pickaxes, however, you won’t need to go that far as early milestones have a decent number of those tokens.

Below are all the rewards for Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go and the points you’ll need to earn them.

All Monopoly Go Roaring Discoveries milestones & rewards

MILESTONESPOINTSREWARDS
153 Pickaxe 
21025 Dice 
315Cash
44045 Dice 
5204 Pickaxe 
625Green Sticker Pack 
73535 Dice 
8405 Pickaxe 
9170160 Dice 
1050Cash
115510 Pickaxe 
1250Yellow Sticker Pack 
13420375 Dice 
145510 Pickaxe 
1560High Roller for 5 minutes
1675Cash
17650550 Dice 
188515 Pickaxe 
1990Pink Sticker Pack 
20110Cash
2112517 Pickaxe 
221150950 Dice 
2313018 Pickaxe 
24140Pink Sticker Pack 
25155Cash
26700550 Dice 
2717022 Pickaxe 
28200Cash
29280220 Dice 
30220Cash Boost for 10 minutes
3127525 Pickaxe 
3218001,300 Dice 
3335028 Pickaxe 
34450Blue Sticker Pack 
351000725 Dice 
3655030 Pickaxe 
3722001,600 Dice 
3860032 Pickaxe 
39800Blue Sticker Pack 
40700Cash
4127001,900 Dice 
4280035 Pickaxe 
43900Mega Heist for 40 minutes
441000Cash
451700Purple Sticker Pack 
46150040 Pickaxe 
4744003,000 Dice 
481000High Roller for 10 minutes
491700Cash
5090008,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

The total possible rewards are:

  • 19,435 Dice
  • 294 Pickaxes
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Pink Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Purple Sticker Pack
  • 15 minutes of High Roller
  • 10 minutes of Cash Boost
  • 40 minutes of Mega Heist
Roaring Discoveries schedule

Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go will run from August 10 until August 12, 2024. Because it is ending with the Treasures, this will be your last shot to collect a sizable amount of Pickaxes for the mini-game. 

Tips for playing Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go

You score points in Roaring Discoveries by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. There isn’t any perfect strategy you can use here, so we recommend just winging it at a safe dice multiplier of 10. 

That way you are not burning too many dice too quickly and also scoring decent points when you land on these.

One thing you can try is to check the sides and see where all three are placed and are close. Whenever you’re near the good sides, raise the multiplier to 20, or even 50 if you have a lot of dice. 

The Railroad is the one tile you should hope to land most on as it goes well with the tournament. And that makes Mega Heist one Special Event to not miss out on. Our daily events page will help you stay up to date on all that.  

You’ll need a lot of dice so check out the daily dice links for guaranteed 25 rolls every day.

