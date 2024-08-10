Monopoly Go Roaring Discoveries rewards

Roaring Discoveries is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go and will end alongside the Dino Treasures. It has 294 Pickaxes for the mini-games as well as the usual cash, thousands of dice, and much more.

Two 5-star Sticker Packs are also up for grabs but both are on the higher milestones so it’ll be a hard fetch unless you’re swimming in rolls. If you’re here only for Pickaxes, however, you won’t need to go that far as early milestones have a decent number of those tokens.

Article continues after ad

Below are all the rewards for Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go and the points you’ll need to earn them.

All Monopoly Go Roaring Discoveries milestones & rewards

MILESTONES POINTS REWARDS 1 5 3 Pickaxe 2 10 25 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 Dice 5 20 4 Pickaxe 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 Dice 8 40 5 Pickaxe 9 170 160 Dice 10 50 Cash 11 55 10 Pickaxe 12 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 420 375 Dice 14 55 10 Pickaxe 15 60 High Roller for 5 minutes 16 75 Cash 17 650 550 Dice 18 85 15 Pickaxe 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 110 Cash 21 125 17 Pickaxe 22 1150 950 Dice 23 130 18 Pickaxe 24 140 Pink Sticker Pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 Dice 27 170 22 Pickaxe 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 Dice 30 220 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 31 275 25 Pickaxe 32 1800 1,300 Dice 33 350 28 Pickaxe 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 1000 725 Dice 36 550 30 Pickaxe 37 2200 1,600 Dice 38 600 32 Pickaxe 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2700 1,900 Dice 42 800 35 Pickaxe 43 900 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 44 1000 Cash 45 1700 Purple Sticker Pack 46 1500 40 Pickaxe 47 4400 3,000 Dice 48 1000 High Roller for 10 minutes 49 1700 Cash 50 9000 8,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

The total possible rewards are:

19,435 Dice

294 Pickaxes

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

2 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

2 Purple Sticker Pack

15 minutes of High Roller

10 minutes of Cash Boost

40 minutes of Mega Heist

Scopely

Roaring Discoveries schedule

Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go will run from August 10 until August 12, 2024. Because it is ending with the Treasures, this will be your last shot to collect a sizable amount of Pickaxes for the mini-game.

Tips for playing Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go

You score points in Roaring Discoveries by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. There isn’t any perfect strategy you can use here, so we recommend just winging it at a safe dice multiplier of 10.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That way you are not burning too many dice too quickly and also scoring decent points when you land on these.

One thing you can try is to check the sides and see where all three are placed and are close. Whenever you’re near the good sides, raise the multiplier to 20, or even 50 if you have a lot of dice.

The Railroad is the one tile you should hope to land most on as it goes well with the tournament. And that makes Mega Heist one Special Event to not miss out on. Our daily events page will help you stay up to date on all that.

Article continues after ad

You’ll need a lot of dice so check out the daily dice links for guaranteed 25 rolls every day.