Monopoly Go Roaring Discoveries rewards

Monopoly Go Roaring Discoveries rewardsScopely
Roaring Discoveries is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go and will end alongside the Dino Treasures. It has 294 Pickaxes for the mini-games as well as the usual cash, thousands of dice, and much more.
Two 5-star Sticker Packs are also up for grabs but both are on the higher milestones so it’ll be a hard fetch unless you’re swimming in rolls. If you’re here only for Pickaxes, however, you won’t need to go that far as early milestones have a decent number of those tokens.
Below are all the rewards for Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go and the points you’ll need to earn them.
All Monopoly Go Roaring Discoveries milestones & rewards
|MILESTONES
|POINTS
|REWARDS
|1
|5
|3 Pickaxe
|2
|10
|25 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|45 Dice
|5
|20
|4 Pickaxe
|6
|25
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35
|35 Dice
|8
|40
|5 Pickaxe
|9
|170
|160 Dice
|10
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|10 Pickaxe
|12
|50
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|420
|375 Dice
|14
|55
|10 Pickaxe
|15
|60
|High Roller for 5 minutes
|16
|75
|Cash
|17
|650
|550 Dice
|18
|85
|15 Pickaxe
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|17 Pickaxe
|22
|1150
|950 Dice
|23
|130
|18 Pickaxe
|24
|140
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|550 Dice
|27
|170
|22 Pickaxe
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 Dice
|30
|220
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|31
|275
|25 Pickaxe
|32
|1800
|1,300 Dice
|33
|350
|28 Pickaxe
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|1000
|725 Dice
|36
|550
|30 Pickaxe
|37
|2200
|1,600 Dice
|38
|600
|32 Pickaxe
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2700
|1,900 Dice
|42
|800
|35 Pickaxe
|43
|900
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|44
|1000
|Cash
|45
|1700
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1500
|40 Pickaxe
|47
|4400
|3,000 Dice
|48
|1000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|49
|1700
|Cash
|50
|9000
|8,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
The total possible rewards are:
- 19,435 Dice
- 294 Pickaxes
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 2 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- 2 Purple Sticker Pack
- 15 minutes of High Roller
- 10 minutes of Cash Boost
- 40 minutes of Mega Heist
Roaring Discoveries schedule
Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go will run from August 10 until August 12, 2024. Because it is ending with the Treasures, this will be your last shot to collect a sizable amount of Pickaxes for the mini-game.
Tips for playing Roaring Discoveries in Monopoly Go
You score points in Roaring Discoveries by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad. There isn’t any perfect strategy you can use here, so we recommend just winging it at a safe dice multiplier of 10.
That way you are not burning too many dice too quickly and also scoring decent points when you land on these.
One thing you can try is to check the sides and see where all three are placed and are close. Whenever you’re near the good sides, raise the multiplier to 20, or even 50 if you have a lot of dice.
The Railroad is the one tile you should hope to land most on as it goes well with the tournament. And that makes Mega Heist one Special Event to not miss out on. Our daily events page will help you stay up to date on all that.
You’ll need a lot of dice so check out the daily dice links for guaranteed 25 rolls every day.