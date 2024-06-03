GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Rewards

Prizes are available for players to earn with the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards from the latest leaderboard challenge.

With Peg-E now over and new minigames likely to kick off in the coming week, it is time for Monopoly GO players to restock on dice rolls and cash. Besides picking up free dice rolls, players can participate in the Pod Pursuit leaderboard challenge to prep.

Unlike the ongoing solo challenge, Cloud Cruisin’, players won’t find an overstock of sticker packs in this event.

This shorter leaderboard challenge is well-balanced, ensuring players get a little bit of everything as they make their way around the board.

All Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards

Monopoly GO should you spend money on the gameGet cash rewards while playing Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO

Below, we break down all Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards. The prizes are spread between 25 milestone levels, with the later tiers of this challenge at a much higher point requirement than other recent leaderboard challenges.

Milestone LevelPointsReward
155 Pointsx40 Dice Rolls
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Pointsx70 Dice Rolls
4130 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 5 Min
5110 Pointsx80 Dice Rolls
6150 PointsCash
7200 PointsGold Sticker Pack
8250 PointsMega Heist Boost – 15 Min
9225 PointsPink Sticker Pack
10275 Pointsx175 Dice Rolls
11300 PointsCash
12400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13375 Pointsx250 Dice Rolls
14425 PointsCash
15500 PointsRent Frenzy Boost – 20 Min
16600 Pointsx375 Dice Rolls
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Pointsx500 Dice Rolls
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Pointsx750 Dice Rolls
231,500 PointsCash Grab Boost – 15 Min
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Pointsx1,200 Dice Rolls

There are a total of 3,440 dice rolls to earn in this challenge, but only if players complete every milestone level.

Pod Pursuit tips and tricks

Pod pursuit is a leaderboard challenge. Players earn points for these events by landing on Railroad tiles that trigger Heists and Shutdowns.

To get the most points for each event, roll with a dice modifier of 5-10. This ensures players have enough dice to up the odds of landing on Railroad tiles by going around the board more frequently, but also yielding decent point rewards when the minigames are triggered.

It is important to note that Heists won at the highest bracket earn the most points. However, it isn’t possible to predict which minigame will activate.

Because of this, players can only attempt to increase their opportunity of landing on Railroad tiles by going around the board more frequently.

Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit dates

The Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit leaderboard challenge will be active from June 3 through June 4. This gives players a total of 24 hours to complete all milestone levels.

Stocking up on dice rolls through this leaderboard challenge is a great plan for avid Monopoly GO fans, as the next minigame event is likely just around the corner.

