Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit Rewards
Prizes are available for players to earn with the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards from the latest leaderboard challenge.
With Peg-E now over and new minigames likely to kick off in the coming week, it is time for Monopoly GO players to restock on dice rolls and cash. Besides picking up free dice rolls, players can participate in the Pod Pursuit leaderboard challenge to prep.
Unlike the ongoing solo challenge, Cloud Cruisin’, players won’t find an overstock of sticker packs in this event.
This shorter leaderboard challenge is well-balanced, ensuring players get a little bit of everything as they make their way around the board.
All Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards
Below, we break down all Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards. The prizes are spread between 25 milestone levels, with the later tiers of this challenge at a much higher point requirement than other recent leaderboard challenges.
|Milestone Level
|Points
|Reward
|1
|55 Points
|x40 Dice Rolls
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|90 Points
|x70 Dice Rolls
|4
|130 Points
|High Roller Boost – 5 Min
|5
|110 Points
|x80 Dice Rolls
|6
|150 Points
|Cash
|7
|200 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|8
|250 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 15 Min
|9
|225 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|10
|275 Points
|x175 Dice Rolls
|11
|300 Points
|Cash
|12
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|13
|375 Points
|x250 Dice Rolls
|14
|425 Points
|Cash
|15
|500 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost – 20 Min
|16
|600 Points
|x375 Dice Rolls
|17
|550 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|700 Points
|Cash
|19
|800 Points
|x500 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|21
|900 Points
|Cash
|22
|1,300 Points
|x750 Dice Rolls
|23
|1,500 Points
|Cash Grab Boost – 15 Min
|24
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|25
|2,000 Points
|x1,200 Dice Rolls
There are a total of 3,440 dice rolls to earn in this challenge, but only if players complete every milestone level.
Pod Pursuit tips and tricks
Pod pursuit is a leaderboard challenge. Players earn points for these events by landing on Railroad tiles that trigger Heists and Shutdowns.
To get the most points for each event, roll with a dice modifier of 5-10. This ensures players have enough dice to up the odds of landing on Railroad tiles by going around the board more frequently, but also yielding decent point rewards when the minigames are triggered.
It is important to note that Heists won at the highest bracket earn the most points. However, it isn’t possible to predict which minigame will activate.
Because of this, players can only attempt to increase their opportunity of landing on Railroad tiles by going around the board more frequently.
Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit dates
The Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit leaderboard challenge will be active from June 3 through June 4. This gives players a total of 24 hours to complete all milestone levels.
Stocking up on dice rolls through this leaderboard challenge is a great plan for avid Monopoly GO fans, as the next minigame event is likely just around the corner.