Prizes are available for players to earn with the Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards from the latest leaderboard challenge.

With Peg-E now over and new minigames likely to kick off in the coming week, it is time for Monopoly GO players to restock on dice rolls and cash. Besides picking up free dice rolls, players can participate in the Pod Pursuit leaderboard challenge to prep.

Unlike the ongoing solo challenge, Cloud Cruisin’, players won’t find an overstock of sticker packs in this event.

This shorter leaderboard challenge is well-balanced, ensuring players get a little bit of everything as they make their way around the board.

All Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards

Get cash rewards while playing Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO

Below, we break down all Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards. The prizes are spread between 25 milestone levels, with the later tiers of this challenge at a much higher point requirement than other recent leaderboard challenges.

Milestone Level Points Reward 1 55 Points x40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points x70 Dice Rolls 4 130 Points High Roller Boost – 5 Min 5 110 Points x80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Gold Sticker Pack 8 250 Points Mega Heist Boost – 15 Min 9 225 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 Points x175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points x250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points Rent Frenzy Boost – 20 Min 16 600 Points x375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points x500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points x750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 Points Cash Grab Boost – 15 Min 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points x1,200 Dice Rolls

There are a total of 3,440 dice rolls to earn in this challenge, but only if players complete every milestone level.

Pod Pursuit tips and tricks

Pod pursuit is a leaderboard challenge. Players earn points for these events by landing on Railroad tiles that trigger Heists and Shutdowns.

To get the most points for each event, roll with a dice modifier of 5-10. This ensures players have enough dice to up the odds of landing on Railroad tiles by going around the board more frequently, but also yielding decent point rewards when the minigames are triggered.

It is important to note that Heists won at the highest bracket earn the most points. However, it isn’t possible to predict which minigame will activate.

Because of this, players can only attempt to increase their opportunity of landing on Railroad tiles by going around the board more frequently.

The Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit leaderboard challenge will be active from June 3 through June 4. This gives players a total of 24 hours to complete all milestone levels.

Stocking up on dice rolls through this leaderboard challenge is a great plan for avid Monopoly GO fans, as the next minigame event is likely just around the corner.

