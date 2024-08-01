Monopoly Go Midnight Drive rewards

Midnight Drive is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go, starting alongside the Tycoon Racer mini-game. It will have flag tokens as rewards, thousands of dice, and a 5-star Sticker Pack.

No amount of checkered flags can guarantee you a podium finish in Tycoon Racers, as the multiplayer event is extremely competitive. Your best bet is to collect as many of them as you can and then go full throttle in the competition phase.

So, here’s how many flags are up for grabs in Midnight Drive and all other rewards for the event.

All Midnight Drive milestones and rewards

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 25 Dice 2 10 100 Flag Tokens 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 Dice 5 20 120 Flag Tokens 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 Dice 8 40 120 Flag Tokens 9 160 150 Dice 10 40 Cash 11 45 140 Flag Tokens 12 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 350 350 Dice 14 40 Cash 15 60 5 minutes of High Roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice 18 80 140 Dice 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 140 Flag Tokens 22 1000 900 Dice 23 120 Cash 24 130 Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice 27 150 160 Flag Tokens 28 200 200 Dice 29 250 Cash 30 220 10 minutes of Cash Boost 31 275 160 Flag Tokens 32 1500 1,250 Dice 33 500 Cash 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 700 Dice 36 550 200 Flag Tokens 37 1850 1,500 Dice 38 500 Cash 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2300 1,800 Dice 42 700 300 Flag Tokens 43 900 30 minutes of Mega Heist 44 1000 Cash 45 1700 5-star Purple Sticker Pack 46 1400 340 Flag Tokens 47 3800 2,800 Dice 48 1500 Cash 49 1000 10 minutes of High Roller 50 7500 7,000 Dice

Here are the total rewards you’ll get for seeing through all 50 milestones:

17,755 Dice

1,920 Flag Tokens

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

2 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

1 Purple Sticker Pack

15 minutes of High Roller

10 minutes of Cash Boost

30 minutes of Mega Heist

Cash

Midnight Drive schedule

Midnight Schedule will be available in Monopoly Go from August 1 to August 3, 2024.

Tips for playing Midnight Drive in Monopoly Go

In Midnight Drive, you get points by landing on corners (Go, Free Parking, Jail, and Just Visiting). This is one of the least welcoming ways to score as it is very hard to land on the tiles. Because of how frustrating the scoring is, we recommend rolling at a safe dice multiplier of 10.

Free Parking is the only special event that goes well with Midnight Drive, so check our daily events page every day to see if it is featured during the solo challenge. To make the most out of your rolls, play when general good ones, like Mega Heist and Lucky Chance, are featured.

No doubt, you’ll need tons of dice for the event. Being on top of all the methods and dice links will help you collect a sizable stock.