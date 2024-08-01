Monopoly Go Midnight Drive rewards

Monopoly Go Midnight Drive rewardsScopely
Midnight Drive is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go, starting alongside the Tycoon Racer mini-game. It will have flag tokens as rewards, thousands of dice, and a 5-star Sticker Pack.
No amount of checkered flags can guarantee you a podium finish in Tycoon Racers, as the multiplayer event is extremely competitive. Your best bet is to collect as many of them as you can and then go full throttle in the competition phase.
So, here’s how many flags are up for grabs in Midnight Drive and all other rewards for the event.
All Midnight Drive milestones and rewards
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|25 Dice
|2
|10
|100 Flag Tokens
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|45 Dice
|5
|20
|120 Flag Tokens
|6
|25
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35
|35 Dice
|8
|40
|120 Flag Tokens
|9
|160
|150 Dice
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|140 Flag Tokens
|12
|50
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|350
|350 Dice
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|60
|5 minutes of High Roller
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice
|18
|80
|140 Dice
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|140 Flag Tokens
|22
|1000
|900 Dice
|23
|120
|Cash
|24
|130
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice
|27
|150
|160 Flag Tokens
|28
|200
|200 Dice
|29
|250
|Cash
|30
|220
|10 minutes of Cash Boost
|31
|275
|160 Flag Tokens
|32
|1500
|1,250 Dice
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850
|700 Dice
|36
|550
|200 Flag Tokens
|37
|1850
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500
|Cash
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2300
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700
|300 Flag Tokens
|43
|900
|30 minutes of Mega Heist
|44
|1000
|Cash
|45
|1700
|5-star Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1400
|340 Flag Tokens
|47
|3800
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1500
|Cash
|49
|1000
|10 minutes of High Roller
|50
|7500
|7,000 Dice
Here are the total rewards you’ll get for seeing through all 50 milestones:
- 17,755 Dice
- 1,920 Flag Tokens
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 2 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- 1 Purple Sticker Pack
- 15 minutes of High Roller
- 10 minutes of Cash Boost
- 30 minutes of Mega Heist
- Cash
Midnight Drive schedule
Midnight Schedule will be available in Monopoly Go from August 1 to August 3, 2024.
Tips for playing Midnight Drive in Monopoly Go
In Midnight Drive, you get points by landing on corners (Go, Free Parking, Jail, and Just Visiting). This is one of the least welcoming ways to score as it is very hard to land on the tiles. Because of how frustrating the scoring is, we recommend rolling at a safe dice multiplier of 10.
Free Parking is the only special event that goes well with Midnight Drive, so check our daily events page every day to see if it is featured during the solo challenge. To make the most out of your rolls, play when general good ones, like Mega Heist and Lucky Chance, are featured.
No doubt, you’ll need tons of dice for the event. Being on top of all the methods and dice links will help you collect a sizable stock.