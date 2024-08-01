Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go Midnight Drive rewards

Aakash Regmi
old man catching cash with head outside his car in Monopoly GoScopely

Midnight Drive is a two-day solo challenge in Monopoly Go, starting alongside the Tycoon Racer mini-game. It will have flag tokens as rewards, thousands of dice, and a 5-star Sticker Pack. 

No amount of checkered flags can guarantee you a podium finish in Tycoon Racers, as the multiplayer event is extremely competitive. Your best bet is to collect as many of them as you can and then go full throttle in the competition phase.

So, here’s how many flags are up for grabs in Midnight Drive and all other rewards for the event.

All Midnight Drive milestones and rewards

MilestonePointsRewards
1525 Dice
210100 Flag Tokens
315Cash
44045 Dice
520120 Flag Tokens
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 Dice
840120 Flag Tokens
9160150 Dice
1040Cash
1145140 Flag Tokens
1250Yellow Sticker Pack
13350350 Dice
1440Cash
15605 minutes of High Roller
1670Cash
17500500 Dice
1880140 Dice
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20100Cash
21125140 Flag Tokens
221000900 Dice
23120Cash
24130Pink Sticker Pack
25150Cash
26600500 Dice
27150160 Flag Tokens
28200200 Dice
29250Cash
3022010 minutes of Cash Boost
31275160 Flag Tokens
3215001,250 Dice
33500Cash
34450Blue Sticker Pack
35850700 Dice
36550200 Flag Tokens
3718501,500 Dice
38500Cash
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
4123001,800 Dice
42700300 Flag Tokens
4390030 minutes of Mega Heist
441000Cash
4517005-star Purple Sticker Pack
461400340 Flag Tokens
4738002,800 Dice
481500Cash
49100010 minutes of High Roller
5075007,000 Dice

Here are the total rewards you’ll get for seeing through all 50 milestones: 

  • 17,755 Dice
  • 1,920 Flag Tokens
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 2 Pink Sticker Pack
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack
  • 1 Purple Sticker Pack
  • 15 minutes of High Roller
  • 10 minutes of Cash Boost
  • 30 minutes of Mega Heist
  • Cash
Monopoly GO Mr Monopoly racerScopely

Midnight Drive schedule

Midnight Schedule will be available in Monopoly Go from August 1 to August 3, 2024

Tips for playing Midnight Drive in Monopoly Go

In Midnight Drive, you get points by landing on corners (Go, Free Parking, Jail, and Just Visiting). This is one of the least welcoming ways to score as it is very hard to land on the tiles. Because of how frustrating the scoring is, we recommend rolling at a safe dice multiplier of 10

Free Parking is the only special event that goes well with Midnight Drive, so check our daily events page every day to see if it is featured during the solo challenge. To make the most out of your rolls, play when general good ones, like Mega Heist and Lucky Chance, are featured.

No doubt, you’ll need tons of dice for the event. Being on top of all the methods and dice links will help you collect a sizable stock. 

