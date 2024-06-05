Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event: Dates & rewards

A new opportunity to win prizes is just around the corner with the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures minigame. Dice rolls, cash, sticker packs, and a coveted Wild Sticker are all up grabs if players can earn enough pickaxes.

Treasures events are a popular minigame in Monopoly GO. Using pickaxes, players can dig up awesome prizes on themed treasure boards.

In this guide, we will go over everything you need to know about Monopoly GO Martian Treasures, and how to get the most rewards for your pickaxes.

When Does Martian Treasures start in Monopoly GO?

The Monopoly Go Martian Treasures minigame event will be from June 6 through June 10, 2024.

To participate and earn plenty of prizes, be sure to stock up on dice rolls. Players can grab free dice roll codes daily to prep for this exciting minigame.

Article continues after ad

All Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Rewards

Unlike past treasure events, Martian Treasures will have 25 milestone levels instead of 16. While this requires quite a few more pickaxes to complete, it also offers players numerous additional rewards to collect. Below are all the milestone levels and their prizes.

Article continues after ad

Milestone Level Dig Size Rewards 1 4×4 x50 Dice Rolls 2 4×5 Cash 3 5×5 x100 Dice Rolls 4 5×5 Gold Sticker Pack 5 4×5 x150 Dice Rolls 6 4×6 x5 Pickaxes

Cash 7 4×4 x175 Dice Rolls 8 4×7 Pink Sticker Pack 9 6×4 x200 Dice Rolls 10 8×5 Cash 11 6×6 Martian Runes Shield 12 7×4 x250 Dice Rolls 13 6×6 Blue Sticker Pack 14 6×6 x10 Pickaxes

Cash 15 7×7 x300 Dice Rolls 16 8×7 x1,000 Dice Rolls

Magenta Sticker Pack 17 5×7 Cash 18 4×6 x150 Dice Rolls 19 8×7 x17 Pickaxes

Cash

Pink Sticker Pack 20 7×7 Peg-E Rover Token 21 7×4 x250 Dice Rolls 22 6×6 Blue Sticker Pack 23 7×7 x400 Dice Rolls 24 4×4 Cash 25 8×7 Wild Sticker

3,000 Dice Rolls

Cash

In this event, players can add the Martian Runes Shield and Peg-E Rover token to their vaults of collectible game pieces. Alongside these two items, the Wild Sticker is the big win for this event.

How to get pickaxes

Monopoly GO players will earn pickaxes by completing Quick Wins, hitting milestone rewards in solo and leaderboard challenges, and by earning rewards in the Martian Treasures event.

Article continues after ad

Any unused pickaxes will be converted to dice rolls or cash at the end of the event.