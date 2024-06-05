GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event: Dates & rewards

Laura Gray
Martian Treasures Event Monopoly GO

A new opportunity to win prizes is just around the corner with the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures minigame. Dice rolls, cash, sticker packs, and a coveted Wild Sticker are all up grabs if players can earn enough pickaxes.

Treasures events are a popular minigame in Monopoly GO. Using pickaxes, players can dig up awesome prizes on themed treasure boards.

In this guide, we will go over everything you need to know about Monopoly GO Martian Treasures, and how to get the most rewards for your pickaxes.

When Does Martian Treasures start in Monopoly GO?

The Monopoly Go Martian Treasures minigame event will be from June 6 through June 10, 2024.

To participate and earn plenty of prizes, be sure to stock up on dice rolls. Players can grab free dice roll codes daily to prep for this exciting minigame.

All Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Rewards

Unlike past treasure events, Martian Treasures will have 25 milestone levels instead of 16. While this requires quite a few more pickaxes to complete, it also offers players numerous additional rewards to collect. Below are all the milestone levels and their prizes.

Milestone LevelDig SizeRewards
14×4x50 Dice Rolls
24×5Cash
35×5x100 Dice Rolls
45×5Gold Sticker Pack
54×5x150 Dice Rolls
64×6x5 Pickaxes
Cash
74×4x175 Dice Rolls
84×7Pink Sticker Pack
96×4x200 Dice Rolls
108×5Cash
116×6Martian Runes Shield
127×4x250 Dice Rolls
136×6Blue Sticker Pack
146×6x10 Pickaxes
Cash
157×7x300 Dice Rolls
168×7x1,000 Dice Rolls
Magenta Sticker Pack
175×7Cash
184×6x150 Dice Rolls
198×7x17 Pickaxes
Cash
Pink Sticker Pack
207×7Peg-E Rover Token
217×4x250 Dice Rolls
226×6Blue Sticker Pack
237×7x400 Dice Rolls
244×4Cash
258×7Wild Sticker
3,000 Dice Rolls
Cash

In this event, players can add the Martian Runes Shield and Peg-E Rover token to their vaults of collectible game pieces. Alongside these two items, the Wild Sticker is the big win for this event.

How to get pickaxes

Monopoly GO players will earn pickaxes by completing Quick Wins, hitting milestone rewards in solo and leaderboard challenges, and by earning rewards in the Martian Treasures event.

Any unused pickaxes will be converted to dice rolls or cash at the end of the event.

