Monopoly Go Leaps of Fortune rewards

Aakash Regmi
old man sporting his moustache in Monopoly GoScopely

Leaps of Fortune is the last major solo challenge during the Greek Treasures in Monopoly Go. If you want to collect all the rewards for the dig minigame, participation is a must.

The event has a standard list of prizes with the overall rewards being higher than the previous Prize Relay. While seeing through all of the 50 milestones will be tough, you can dip halfway through and still bag a decent amount of Pickaxes.

Below are all Leaps of Fortune rewards and the points you need to score to earn them in Monopoly Go.

All Leaps of Fortune milestones and rewards

MilestonesPointsRewards
153 Pickaxe
21025 Dice
315Cash
44045 Dice
5204 Pickaxe
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 Dice
8405 Pickaxe
9170160 Dice
1050Cash
115510 Pickaxe
1250Yellow Star Sticker Pack
13420375 Dice
145510 Pickaxe
1560High Roller for 5 minutes
1675Cash
17650550 Dice
188515 Pickaxe
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20110Cash
2112517 Pickaxe
221150950 Dice
2313018 Pickaxe
24140Pink Sticker Pack
25155Cash
26700550 Dice
2717022 Pickaxe
28200Cash
29280220 Dice
30220Cash Boost for 10 min
3127525 Pickaxe
3218001,300 Dice
3335028 Pickaxe
34450Blue Sticker Pack
351000725 Dice
3655030 Pickaxe
3722001,600 Dice
3860032 Pickaxe
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
4127001,900 Dice
4280035 Pickaxe
43900Mega Heist for 40 minutes
441000Cash
451700Purple Sticker Pack
46150040 Pickaxe
4744003,000 Dice
481000High Roller for 10 minutes
491700Cash
5090008,000 Dice

Here is a list of total rewards:

  • 19,435 Dice
  • 294 Pickaxes
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Pink Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack 
  • 1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to cash and other bonuses in Cash Boost, Higher Roller, and Mega Heist.

Monopoly Go old man dancing with Sofia and Scootie besideScopely

Leaps of Fortune schedule

Monopoly Go Leaps of Fortune starts on July 28 and will be available until July 30, 2024. It’ll end at the same time as Greek Treasures

Tips for playing Leaps of Fortune in Monopoly Go

In Leaps of Fortune, you get points by picking up the challenge-specific tokens. When the event goes live, there will be new tokens scattered around the board. Land on them and you’ll get points. 

Pickups are easier to plan around in Monopoly Go. Just set the dice multiplier higher (20 should do the trick) whenever you’re 5 to 10 tiles away from the pickup. Some sides of the board will have less, while others will have more, so you can roll even higher when you’re near a cluster.

In terms of special events, there aren’t any that you can pair Leaps of Fortune with to maximize. We still recommend tuning in when good ones are featured so you can get the best out of the rolls. Other ongoing challenges may have better synergy, like Javelin Jolt with Mega Heist.

To keep track of all that, check out our daily events page. No matter the event, you’ll need dice. Here are daily dice links if you’re short on them.

