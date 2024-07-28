Monopoly Go Leaps of Fortune rewards

Monopoly Go Leaps of Fortune rewardsScopely
Leaps of Fortune is the last major solo challenge during the Greek Treasures in Monopoly Go. If you want to collect all the rewards for the dig minigame, participation is a must.
The event has a standard list of prizes with the overall rewards being higher than the previous Prize Relay. While seeing through all of the 50 milestones will be tough, you can dip halfway through and still bag a decent amount of Pickaxes.
Below are all Leaps of Fortune rewards and the points you need to score to earn them in Monopoly Go.
All Leaps of Fortune milestones and rewards
|Milestones
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|3 Pickaxe
|2
|10
|25 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|45 Dice
|5
|20
|4 Pickaxe
|6
|25
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35
|35 Dice
|8
|40
|5 Pickaxe
|9
|170
|160 Dice
|10
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|10 Pickaxe
|12
|50
|Yellow Star Sticker Pack
|13
|420
|375 Dice
|14
|55
|10 Pickaxe
|15
|60
|High Roller for 5 minutes
|16
|75
|Cash
|17
|650
|550 Dice
|18
|85
|15 Pickaxe
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|17 Pickaxe
|22
|1150
|950 Dice
|23
|130
|18 Pickaxe
|24
|140
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|550 Dice
|27
|170
|22 Pickaxe
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 Dice
|30
|220
|Cash Boost for 10 min
|31
|275
|25 Pickaxe
|32
|1800
|1,300 Dice
|33
|350
|28 Pickaxe
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|1000
|725 Dice
|36
|550
|30 Pickaxe
|37
|2200
|1,600 Dice
|38
|600
|32 Pickaxe
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2700
|1,900 Dice
|42
|800
|35 Pickaxe
|43
|900
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|44
|1000
|Cash
|45
|1700
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1500
|40 Pickaxe
|47
|4400
|3,000 Dice
|48
|1000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|49
|1700
|Cash
|50
|9000
|8,000 Dice
Here is a list of total rewards:
- 19,435 Dice
- 294 Pickaxes
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 2 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- 1 Purple Sticker Pack
These are in addition to cash and other bonuses in Cash Boost, Higher Roller, and Mega Heist.
Leaps of Fortune schedule
Monopoly Go Leaps of Fortune starts on July 28 and will be available until July 30, 2024. It’ll end at the same time as Greek Treasures.
Tips for playing Leaps of Fortune in Monopoly Go
In Leaps of Fortune, you get points by picking up the challenge-specific tokens. When the event goes live, there will be new tokens scattered around the board. Land on them and you’ll get points.
Pickups are easier to plan around in Monopoly Go. Just set the dice multiplier higher (20 should do the trick) whenever you’re 5 to 10 tiles away from the pickup. Some sides of the board will have less, while others will have more, so you can roll even higher when you’re near a cluster.
In terms of special events, there aren’t any that you can pair Leaps of Fortune with to maximize. We still recommend tuning in when good ones are featured so you can get the best out of the rolls. Other ongoing challenges may have better synergy, like Javelin Jolt with Mega Heist.
To keep track of all that, check out our daily events page. No matter the event, you’ll need dice. Here are daily dice links if you’re short on them.