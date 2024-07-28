Monopoly Go Leaps of Fortune rewards

Leaps of Fortune is the last major solo challenge during the Greek Treasures in Monopoly Go. If you want to collect all the rewards for the dig minigame, participation is a must.

The event has a standard list of prizes with the overall rewards being higher than the previous Prize Relay. While seeing through all of the 50 milestones will be tough, you can dip halfway through and still bag a decent amount of Pickaxes.

Below are all Leaps of Fortune rewards and the points you need to score to earn them in Monopoly Go.

Article continues after ad

All Leaps of Fortune milestones and rewards

Milestones Points Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe 2 10 25 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 Dice 5 20 4 Pickaxe 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 Dice 8 40 5 Pickaxe 9 170 160 Dice 10 50 Cash 11 55 10 Pickaxe 12 50 Yellow Star Sticker Pack 13 420 375 Dice 14 55 10 Pickaxe 15 60 High Roller for 5 minutes 16 75 Cash 17 650 550 Dice 18 85 15 Pickaxe 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 110 Cash 21 125 17 Pickaxe 22 1150 950 Dice 23 130 18 Pickaxe 24 140 Pink Sticker Pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 Dice 27 170 22 Pickaxe 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 Dice 30 220 Cash Boost for 10 min 31 275 25 Pickaxe 32 1800 1,300 Dice 33 350 28 Pickaxe 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 1000 725 Dice 36 550 30 Pickaxe 37 2200 1,600 Dice 38 600 32 Pickaxe 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2700 1,900 Dice 42 800 35 Pickaxe 43 900 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 44 1000 Cash 45 1700 Purple Sticker Pack 46 1500 40 Pickaxe 47 4400 3,000 Dice 48 1000 High Roller for 10 minutes 49 1700 Cash 50 9000 8,000 Dice

Here is a list of total rewards:

19,435 Dice

294 Pickaxes

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

2 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to cash and other bonuses in Cash Boost, Higher Roller, and Mega Heist.

Scopely

Leaps of Fortune schedule

Monopoly Go Leaps of Fortune starts on July 28 and will be available until July 30, 2024. It’ll end at the same time as Greek Treasures.

Tips for playing Leaps of Fortune in Monopoly Go

In Leaps of Fortune, you get points by picking up the challenge-specific tokens. When the event goes live, there will be new tokens scattered around the board. Land on them and you’ll get points.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pickups are easier to plan around in Monopoly Go. Just set the dice multiplier higher (20 should do the trick) whenever you’re 5 to 10 tiles away from the pickup. Some sides of the board will have less, while others will have more, so you can roll even higher when you’re near a cluster.

In terms of special events, there aren’t any that you can pair Leaps of Fortune with to maximize. We still recommend tuning in when good ones are featured so you can get the best out of the rolls. Other ongoing challenges may have better synergy, like Javelin Jolt with Mega Heist.

Article continues after ad

To keep track of all that, check out our daily events page. No matter the event, you’ll need dice. Here are daily dice links if you’re short on them.