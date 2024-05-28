Monopoly GO Grill & Glory rewards – All prizes & milestone levels

The Monopoly Go Grill & Glory rewards for the newest leaderboard challenge are filled with dice rolls, sticker packs, and piles of cash for players to earn.

Grinding for rewards is the key to success in Monopoly GO, and there are few better ways to do it than by participating in leaderboard challenges. These short-form events pit players against each other as they battle to earn points for rewards.

Completing the entire challenge is an exciting feat, but coming in first on the leaderboard is where the real prizes can be won.

All Monopoly GO Grill & Glory rewards

Screenshot via Dexerto

Below are all the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory rewards players can earn by completing the 25 milestone levels.

Milestone Level Points Reward 1 55 Points x40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points x70 Dice Rolls 4 130 Points High Roller Boost – 5 Min 5 110 Points x80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Gold Sticker Pack 8 250 Points Mega Heist Boost – 15 Min 9 225 Points Red Sticker Pack 10 275 Points x175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points x250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points Rent Frenzy Boost – 20 Min 16 600 Points x375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points x500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points x750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 Points Cash Grab Boost – 15 Min 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points x1,200 Dice Rolls

It is possible to earn a total of 3,440 dice rolls while participating in this event, not including the leaderboard rewards possible for those who come in between places one and ten. These rewards can include dice rolls, blue or magenta sticker packs, emotes, shields, board tokens, cash, and more. The best rewards are earned by placing between first and fifth in the challenge.

Monopoly GO Grill & Glory start and end times

The leaderboard challenge will take place from May 28 at 12 PM MST through May 29, 2024. This is a shorter leaderboard event, only offering 24 hours for players to work through all the possible rewards.

How to rank high in Grill & Glory

When it comes to ranking high in a Monopoly GO leaderboard event, there are a few tips players can try out.

The first is stockpiling free dice rolls from daily codes, as they will be needed to grind points. The next tactic is to try and rank high right from the start of the challenge. It is easier to defend a high position on the leaderboard than to make up points right before it ends.

Players grind points in leaderboard events by landing on Railroad tiles. This will trigger a Shutdown or a Heist. Heists are the best way to earn points, as hitting the highest earnings will offer a bundle of points towards milestone levels. However, it isn’t possible to predict which minigame will happen when a Railroad tile is landed on. Because of this, it is best to optimize the chances of landing on them by rolling with a low dice modifier. Between 5-10 is where I usually try to stay, so I can get good rewards when I land on the tiles, but without burning through my dice rolls.

Should you skip Grill & Glory?

Not all leaderboard events are worth dumping resources into. The Grill & Glory event does not have any special rewards tethered to it, and it isn’t happening during an ongoing minigame. Because there are no event tokens to gather, pickaxes to pick up, or special prizes to win, this may be a leaderboard challenge to skip. Leaderboard challenges can be costly, using quantities of dice rolls, so the investment should be made when the rewards are worth the currency spent.

Is Grill & Glory a good leaderboard challenge for sticker pack grinding?

Screenshot via Dexerto

For most players, the end of the Making Music album is in sight. Because of that, many of us are prioritizing high-quality sticker packs above all other rewards. Unfortunately, Grill & Glory is not the best leaderboard challenge for sticker pack rewards.

It offers x1 Green Sticker Pack, x1 Gold Sticker Pack, x1 Pink Sticker Pack, and x2 Blue Sticker Packs. While the blue packs are at a relatively low milestone level, there are no Magenta packs to pick up. Because most players are missing five stars like Monopoly Tunes, Bias Wrecker, and Flutiful, the Magenta packs are the ones to get.

Will the Grill & Glory leaderboard challenge be good for getting free dice rolls?

The Grill & Glory leaderboard challenge is not a dice roll-heavy challenge. With under 4,000 dice rolls to get, it won’t be a good option for those looking to grind free dice. Instead, it may be better to focus on getting rewards from the ongoing solo event, Patriotic Parade.

Despite the setbacks, earning Monopoly GO rewards from Grill & Glory passively isn’t a bad idea, and those looking to activate boosts have a few good options.