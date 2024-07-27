Monopoly Go Javelin Jolt rewards

Javelin Jolt is a leaderboard challenge in Monopoly Go and will last more than 24 hours. Here are all its milestones and rewards for reaching them.

With a longer runtime, Javelin Jolt has more prizes than other day-long tournaments like Jumpstart Games, but the required points are also higher. The focus for most will be Pickaxes for the dig minigame as other rewards aren’t anything to write home about.

Javelin Jolt milestones and rewards

Milestone Points Rewards 1 25 40 Dice 2 80 5 Pickaxe 3 120 Cash 4 200 Green Sticker Pack 5 250 7 Pickaxe 6 350 100 Dice 7 400 8 Pickaxe 8 500 Yellow Sticker Pack 9 600 Cash 10 650 10 Pickaxe 11 700 250 Dice 12 700 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 650 10 Pickaxe 14 750 325 Dice 15 850 Cash 16 950 12 Pickaxe 17 900 Pink Sticker Pack 18 1,200 15 Pickaxe 19 1,300 600 Dice 20 1,500 Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,350 Cash 22 1,500 20 Pickaxe 23 1,800 800 Dice 24 1,700 22 Pickaxe 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,300 1,000 Dice 27 1,600 Cash 28 1,700 22 Pickaxes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,400 1,250 Dice 31 2,200 Cash 32 2,100 25 Pickaxes 33 1,900 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 34 2,600 30 Pickaxe 35 3,700 1,500 Dice

Here is a list of total rewards:

Article continues after ad

5,865 Dice

186 Pickaxes

1 Green Sticker Pack

2 Yellow Sticker Pack

1 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

Cash

Scopely

Monopoly Go Javelin Jolt schedule

Javelin Jolt in Monopoly Go will start on July 27 and run until July 29, 2024. This means we may get another tournament before Greek Treasures ends on July 30.

Tips for playing Javelin Jolt

In Javelin Jolt you get points by landing on Railroad. Here is how the scoring works:

Shutdown: Blocked – 2 points Success – 4 points

Bank Heist: Small Heist – 4 points Large Heist – 6 points Bankrupt – 8 points Mega Heist – 12 points



Shutdown will be more common than Bank Heist making getting an unshielded destory important.

Try to only engage when the board already has a destroyed landmark; it’s best to switch if everything looks tidy. There will be smoke around the attraction to denote it has been previously destroyed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While rewards may look tempting it is not worth aiming very high. We recommend just settling for the early few batches of Pickaxes. Javelin Jolt also goes nicely with the Prize Relay solo challenge so even if you’re focusing only on the solo event, you’ll passively farm points for the tournament.

The best special events to pair would be Mega Heist and Lucky Chance. Check out our daily events page to see if they’re running during the tournament. Also worth checking daily are dice links as they guarantee 25 free dice every day.