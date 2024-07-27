Monopoly Go Javelin Jolt rewards

Monopoly Go Javelin Jolt rewardsScopely
Javelin Jolt is a leaderboard challenge in Monopoly Go and will last more than 24 hours. Here are all its milestones and rewards for reaching them.
With a longer runtime, Javelin Jolt has more prizes than other day-long tournaments like Jumpstart Games, but the required points are also higher. The focus for most will be Pickaxes for the dig minigame as other rewards aren’t anything to write home about.
Javelin Jolt milestones and rewards
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|25
|40 Dice
|2
|80
|5 Pickaxe
|3
|120
|Cash
|4
|200
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|250
|7 Pickaxe
|6
|350
|100 Dice
|7
|400
|8 Pickaxe
|8
|500
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|9
|600
|Cash
|10
|650
|10 Pickaxe
|11
|700
|250 Dice
|12
|700
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|650
|10 Pickaxe
|14
|750
|325 Dice
|15
|850
|Cash
|16
|950
|12 Pickaxe
|17
|900
|Pink Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200
|15 Pickaxe
|19
|1,300
|600 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Blue Sticker Pack
|21
|1,350
|Cash
|22
|1,500
|20 Pickaxe
|23
|1,800
|800 Dice
|24
|1,700
|22 Pickaxe
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|2,300
|1,000 Dice
|27
|1,600
|Cash
|28
|1,700
|22 Pickaxes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,400
|1,250 Dice
|31
|2,200
|Cash
|32
|2,100
|25 Pickaxes
|33
|1,900
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|34
|2,600
|30 Pickaxe
|35
|3,700
|1,500 Dice
Here is a list of total rewards:
- 5,865 Dice
- 186 Pickaxes
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 2 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 1 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- Cash
Monopoly Go Javelin Jolt schedule
Javelin Jolt in Monopoly Go will start on July 27 and run until July 29, 2024. This means we may get another tournament before Greek Treasures ends on July 30.
Tips for playing Javelin Jolt
In Javelin Jolt you get points by landing on Railroad. Here is how the scoring works:
- Shutdown:
- Blocked – 2 points
- Success – 4 points
- Bank Heist:
- Small Heist – 4 points
- Large Heist – 6 points
- Bankrupt – 8 points
- Mega Heist – 12 points
Shutdown will be more common than Bank Heist making getting an unshielded destory important.
Try to only engage when the board already has a destroyed landmark; it’s best to switch if everything looks tidy. There will be smoke around the attraction to denote it has been previously destroyed.
While rewards may look tempting it is not worth aiming very high. We recommend just settling for the early few batches of Pickaxes. Javelin Jolt also goes nicely with the Prize Relay solo challenge so even if you’re focusing only on the solo event, you’ll passively farm points for the tournament.
The best special events to pair would be Mega Heist and Lucky Chance. Check out our daily events page to see if they’re running during the tournament. Also worth checking daily are dice links as they guarantee 25 free dice every day.