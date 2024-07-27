Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go Javelin Jolt rewards

Aakash Regmi
Monopoly Go old man dancing with Sofia and Scootie besideScopely

Javelin Jolt is a leaderboard challenge in Monopoly Go and will last more than 24 hours. Here are all its milestones and rewards for reaching them. 

With a longer runtime, Javelin Jolt has more prizes than other day-long tournaments like Jumpstart Games, but the required points are also higher. The focus for most will be Pickaxes for the dig minigame as other rewards aren’t anything to write home about.

Javelin Jolt milestones and rewards

MilestonePointsRewards
12540 Dice
2805 Pickaxe
3120Cash
4200Green Sticker Pack
52507 Pickaxe
6350100 Dice
74008 Pickaxe
8500Yellow Sticker Pack
9600Cash
1065010 Pickaxe
11700250 Dice
12700Yellow Sticker Pack
1365010 Pickaxe
14750325 Dice
15850Cash
1695012 Pickaxe
17900Pink Sticker Pack
181,20015 Pickaxe
191,300600 Dice
201,500Blue Sticker Pack
211,350Cash
221,50020 Pickaxe
231,800800 Dice
241,70022 Pickaxe
251,800Blue Sticker Pack
262,3001,000 Dice
271,600Cash
281,70022 Pickaxes
291,800Cash
302,4001,250 Dice
312,200Cash
322,10025 Pickaxes
331,900Cash Boost for 10 minutes
342,60030 Pickaxe
353,7001,500 Dice

Here is a list of total rewards:

  • 5,865 Dice
  • 186 Pickaxes
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 2 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 1 Pink Sticker Pack
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack
  • Cash
Old man thumbs up with doggie besides in monopoly goScopely

Monopoly Go Javelin Jolt schedule

Javelin Jolt in Monopoly Go will start on July 27 and run until July 29, 2024. This means we may get another tournament before Greek Treasures ends on July 30.

Tips for playing Javelin Jolt

In Javelin Jolt you get points by landing on Railroad. Here is how the scoring works: 

  • Shutdown:
    • Blocked – 2 points
    • Success – 4 points
  • Bank Heist:
    • Small Heist – 4 points
    • Large Heist – 6 points
    • Bankrupt – 8 points
    • Mega Heist – 12 points

Shutdown will be more common than Bank Heist making getting an unshielded destory important.

Try to only engage when the board already has a destroyed landmark; it’s best to switch if everything looks tidy. There will be smoke around the attraction to denote it has been previously destroyed. 

While rewards may look tempting it is not worth aiming very high. We recommend just settling for the early few batches of Pickaxes. Javelin Jolt also goes nicely with the Prize Relay solo challenge so even if you’re focusing only on the solo event, you’ll passively farm points for the tournament.

The best special events to pair would be Mega Heist and Lucky Chance. Check out our daily events page to see if they’re running during the tournament. Also worth checking daily are dice links as they guarantee 25 free dice every day.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech