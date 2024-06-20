GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards

Laura Gray
Fortune Footrace solo event monopoly go

Monopoly GO players are embarking on a new sticker album set, and to do that the Fortune Footrace milestone rewards are here to jumpstart sticker collections.

Monopoly GO players are saying goodbye to the Making Music sticker album, and Monopoly Games is taking the scene in time for the summer months. The sports-themed collections will have players starting from scratch, and the Fortune Foortrace solo event rewards will help get everyone started.

Below is everything you need to know about the Fortune Footrace solo event and all the rewards that can be collected during the challenge.

All Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards



The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards are loaded down with sticker packs, dice rolls, cash, and boosts. By completing every milestone level, there is the opportunity to earn a total of 19,615 dice rolls.

You will need rolls to reach these rewards, however, so be sure to check out our free dice rolls article to build a stockpile.

Milestone LevelPointsReward
15 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
210 Pointsx30 Dice Rolls
315 PointsCash
460 Pointsx75 Dice Rolls
520 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
620 PointsMega Heist Boost – 15 Min
75 Pointsx60 Dice Rolls
830 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9200 Pointsx250 Dice Rolls
1030 PointsCash
1135 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1240 PointsCash
13400 Pointsx450 Dice Rolls
1460 PointsMega Heist Boost – 25 Min
1570 PointsGold Sticker Pack
16300 PointsCash
17550 Pointsx650 Dice Rolls
1870 PointsCash Boost – 5 Min
1980 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
211,200 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
22120 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 10 Min
23130 PointsCash
24150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25600 Pointsx500 Dice Rolls
26200 PointsCash Boost – 10 Min
27300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
281,800 Pointsx1,600 Dice Rolls
29400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
30500 PointsCash
31900 Pointsx700 Dice Rolls
32800 PointsCash
332,300 Pointsx1,800 Dice Rolls
341,600 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
35800 PointsMega Heist Boost – 40 Min
361,000 PointsCash
372,600 Pointsx2,000 Dice Rolls
381,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
393,200 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
402,200 PointsCash
413,500 Pointsx2,500 Dice Rolls
421,000 PointsCash Boost – 10 Min
431,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
445,500 Pointsx8,000 Dice Rolls

Tips For Monopoly GO’s Fortune Footrace Challenge

The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards are earned in this solo challenge by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. The upside to this type of ruleset is that Railroad tiles count toward both Solo and Leaderboard challenge progress. Unfortunately, it is still considered a four-tile ruleset, which can make grinding points a frustrating process.

To balance earning points with keeping dice rolls, try setting your Monopoly GO dice modifier to five or 10. This allows for more trips around the board, increasing the odds of landing on needed tiles.

Railroad tiles are the ones to hit during this challenge, as they will award the highest number of points.

Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo challenge dates

The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo challenge will take place from June 20 through June 22. This will give players 48 hours to complete the milestone levels for rewards.

Additionally, as this event wraps, a new Partners event will be starting. Because of this, stocking up on the dice rolls that can be earned as rewards will give those wanting to participate in the Monopoly GO minigame a solid edge.

