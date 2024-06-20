Monopoly GO players are embarking on a new sticker album set, and to do that the Fortune Footrace milestone rewards are here to jumpstart sticker collections.

Monopoly GO players are saying goodbye to the Making Music sticker album, and Monopoly Games is taking the scene in time for the summer months. The sports-themed collections will have players starting from scratch, and the Fortune Foortrace solo event rewards will help get everyone started.

Below is everything you need to know about the Fortune Footrace solo event and all the rewards that can be collected during the challenge.

The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards are loaded down with sticker packs, dice rolls, cash, and boosts. By completing every milestone level, there is the opportunity to earn a total of 19,615 dice rolls.

You will need rolls to reach these rewards, however, so be sure to check out our free dice rolls article to build a stockpile.

Milestone Level Points Reward 1 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 10 Points x30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Points Cash 4 60 Points x75 Dice Rolls 5 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 20 Points Mega Heist Boost – 15 Min 7 5 Points x60 Dice Rolls 8 30 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 200 Points x250 Dice Rolls 10 30 Points Cash 11 35 Points Gold Sticker Pack 12 40 Points Cash 13 400 Points x450 Dice Rolls 14 60 Points Mega Heist Boost – 25 Min 15 70 Points Gold Sticker Pack 16 300 Points Cash 17 550 Points x650 Dice Rolls 18 70 Points Cash Boost – 5 Min 19 80 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 1,200 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 22 120 Points High Roller Boost – 10 Min 23 130 Points Cash 24 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 600 Points x500 Dice Rolls 26 200 Points Cash Boost – 10 Min 27 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 1,800 Points x1,600 Dice Rolls 29 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 500 Points Cash 31 900 Points x700 Dice Rolls 32 800 Points Cash 33 2,300 Points x1,800 Dice Rolls 34 1,600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 35 800 Points Mega Heist Boost – 40 Min 36 1,000 Points Cash 37 2,600 Points x2,000 Dice Rolls 38 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 39 3,200 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 40 2,200 Points Cash 41 3,500 Points x2,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,000 Points Cash Boost – 10 Min 43 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 44 5,500 Points x8,000 Dice Rolls

The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards are earned in this solo challenge by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. The upside to this type of ruleset is that Railroad tiles count toward both Solo and Leaderboard challenge progress. Unfortunately, it is still considered a four-tile ruleset, which can make grinding points a frustrating process.

To balance earning points with keeping dice rolls, try setting your Monopoly GO dice modifier to five or 10. This allows for more trips around the board, increasing the odds of landing on needed tiles.

Railroad tiles are the ones to hit during this challenge, as they will award the highest number of points.

The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo challenge will take place from June 20 through June 22. This will give players 48 hours to complete the milestone levels for rewards.

Additionally, as this event wraps, a new Partners event will be starting. Because of this, stocking up on the dice rolls that can be earned as rewards will give those wanting to participate in the Monopoly GO minigame a solid edge.