Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards
Fortune Footrace solo event monopoly go
Monopoly GO players are embarking on a new sticker album set, and to do that the Fortune Footrace milestone rewards are here to jumpstart sticker collections.
Monopoly GO players are saying goodbye to the Making Music sticker album, and Monopoly Games is taking the scene in time for the summer months. The sports-themed collections will have players starting from scratch, and the Fortune Foortrace solo event rewards will help get everyone started.
Below is everything you need to know about the Fortune Footrace solo event and all the rewards that can be collected during the challenge.
All Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards
The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards are loaded down with sticker packs, dice rolls, cash, and boosts. By completing every milestone level, there is the opportunity to earn a total of 19,615 dice rolls.
You will need rolls to reach these rewards, however, so be sure to check out our free dice rolls article to build a stockpile.
|Milestone Level
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|10 Points
|x30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|60 Points
|x75 Dice Rolls
|5
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|20 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 15 Min
|7
|5 Points
|x60 Dice Rolls
|8
|30 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|9
|200 Points
|x250 Dice Rolls
|10
|30 Points
|Cash
|11
|35 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|12
|40 Points
|Cash
|13
|400 Points
|x450 Dice Rolls
|14
|60 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 25 Min
|15
|70 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|16
|300 Points
|Cash
|17
|550 Points
|x650 Dice Rolls
|18
|70 Points
|Cash Boost – 5 Min
|19
|80 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|21
|1,200 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|22
|120 Points
|High Roller Boost – 10 Min
|23
|130 Points
|Cash
|24
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|600 Points
|x500 Dice Rolls
|26
|200 Points
|Cash Boost – 10 Min
|27
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|1,800 Points
|x1,600 Dice Rolls
|29
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|500 Points
|Cash
|31
|900 Points
|x700 Dice Rolls
|32
|800 Points
|Cash
|33
|2,300 Points
|x1,800 Dice Rolls
|34
|1,600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|35
|800 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 40 Min
|36
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|37
|2,600 Points
|x2,000 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|39
|3,200 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|40
|2,200 Points
|Cash
|41
|3,500 Points
|x2,500 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,000 Points
|Cash Boost – 10 Min
|43
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|44
|5,500 Points
|x8,000 Dice Rolls
Tips For Monopoly GO’s Fortune Footrace Challenge
The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards are earned in this solo challenge by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. The upside to this type of ruleset is that Railroad tiles count toward both Solo and Leaderboard challenge progress. Unfortunately, it is still considered a four-tile ruleset, which can make grinding points a frustrating process.
To balance earning points with keeping dice rolls, try setting your Monopoly GO dice modifier to five or 10. This allows for more trips around the board, increasing the odds of landing on needed tiles.
Railroad tiles are the ones to hit during this challenge, as they will award the highest number of points.
Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo challenge dates
The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo challenge will take place from June 20 through June 22. This will give players 48 hours to complete the milestone levels for rewards.
Additionally, as this event wraps, a new Partners event will be starting. Because of this, stocking up on the dice rolls that can be earned as rewards will give those wanting to participate in the Monopoly GO minigame a solid edge.