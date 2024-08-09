GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go Floral Face-Off rewards

Aakash Regmi
Mr. M and Scottie playing in a flower field monopoly goScopely

Floral Face-Off is a two-day tournament in Monopoly Go, and because it is running during the Dino Treasures, hundreds of tokens will be up for grabs. 

The reward list and the Pickaxe count are similar to past challenges during the mini-game. Completing its 35 milestones will fetch you six Sticker Packs with the highest being Blue Pack.

Of course, you’ll get more prizes depending on where you finish on the leaderboard. Here are the ones you’ll get from every milestone of Floral Face-Off and the points needed to earn them.

All Floral Face-Off milestones & rewards

MILESTONEPOINTSREWARDS
12540 Dice
2805 Pickaxe
3120Cash
4200Green Sticker Pack
52507 Pickaxe 
6320150 Dice
74008 Pickaxe 
8500Yellow Sticker Pack
9600Cash
1065010 Pickaxe
11600275 Dice
12650Yellow Sticker Pack
1365010 Pickaxe 
14750325 Dice
15850Cash
1695012 Pickaxe
17900Pink Sticker Pack
181,20015 Pickaxe
191,350600 Dice
201,500Blue Sticker Pack
211,350Cash
221,50020 Pickaxe
231,800750 Dice
241,70022 Pickaxe
251,800Blue Sticker Pack
262,100850 Dice
271,600Cash
281,70022 Pickaxes
291,800Cash
302,4001,000 Dice
312,200Cash
322,10025 Pickaxes
331,900Cash Boost for 10 minutes
342,60030 Pickaxe
353,7001,500 Dice

Here are the total rewards:

  • 5,490 Dice 
  • 186Pickaxes
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 2 Yellow Sticker Pack 
  • 1 Pink Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack
  • Cash
Old man thumbs up with doggie besides in monopoly goScopely

Monopoly Go Floral Face-Off schedule

Floral Face-Off will run from August 9 to August 11, 2024. This means we’ll get another leaderboard challenge with Pickaxe before the Dino Treasure ends.

Tips for playing Floral Face-Off

You get points in Floral Face-Off by landing on Railroad. Here’s how points are distributed: 

  • Shutdown:
    • Blocked – 2 points
    • Success – 4 points
  • Bank Heist:
    • Small Heist – 4 points
    • Large Heist – 6 points
    • Bankrupt – 8 points

While Bank Heist will score more, it won’t pop often and is purely on luck. That means your larger share of points will come from Shutdown, so it is important to get it right. 

Try and hit only when there is an already destroyed landmark on the board; otherwise, it is best to just switch. A safe dice multiplier to roll at will be 10, but you can try to crank it up to 50 when you’re 5-10 tiles away from Railroad. Roll at 50 only when you have dice in 5 digits.

There will also be Jurassic Journey running alongside for the first day of the tourney, so you can keep the multiplier higher when you’re near a cluster of pickups with Railroad close to them. 

One special event to keep an eye on is Mega Heist, which will return on August 10. To stay up to date with that, check out our daily events page. Another thing to check daily is the dice link as no matter the event, you’ll always need dice. 

