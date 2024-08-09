Monopoly Go Floral Face-Off rewards

Floral Face-Off is a two-day tournament in Monopoly Go, and because it is running during the Dino Treasures, hundreds of tokens will be up for grabs.

The reward list and the Pickaxe count are similar to past challenges during the mini-game. Completing its 35 milestones will fetch you six Sticker Packs with the highest being Blue Pack.

Of course, you’ll get more prizes depending on where you finish on the leaderboard. Here are the ones you’ll get from every milestone of Floral Face-Off and the points needed to earn them.

All Floral Face-Off milestones & rewards

MILESTONE POINTS REWARDS 1 25 40 Dice 2 80 5 Pickaxe 3 120 Cash 4 200 Green Sticker Pack 5 250 7 Pickaxe 6 320 150 Dice 7 400 8 Pickaxe 8 500 Yellow Sticker Pack 9 600 Cash 10 650 10 Pickaxe 11 600 275 Dice 12 650 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 650 10 Pickaxe 14 750 325 Dice 15 850 Cash 16 950 12 Pickaxe 17 900 Pink Sticker Pack 18 1,200 15 Pickaxe 19 1,350 600 Dice 20 1,500 Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,350 Cash 22 1,500 20 Pickaxe 23 1,800 750 Dice 24 1,700 22 Pickaxe 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,100 850 Dice 27 1,600 Cash 28 1,700 22 Pickaxes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,400 1,000 Dice 31 2,200 Cash 32 2,100 25 Pickaxes 33 1,900 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 34 2,600 30 Pickaxe 35 3,700 1,500 Dice

Here are the total rewards:

5,490 Dice

186Pickaxes

1 Green Sticker Pack

2 Yellow Sticker Pack

1 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

Cash

Monopoly Go Floral Face-Off schedule

Floral Face-Off will run from August 9 to August 11, 2024. This means we’ll get another leaderboard challenge with Pickaxe before the Dino Treasure ends.

Tips for playing Floral Face-Off

You get points in Floral Face-Off by landing on Railroad. Here’s how points are distributed:

Shutdown: Blocked – 2 points Success – 4 points

Bank Heist: Small Heist – 4 points Large Heist – 6 points Bankrupt – 8 points



While Bank Heist will score more, it won’t pop often and is purely on luck. That means your larger share of points will come from Shutdown, so it is important to get it right.

Try and hit only when there is an already destroyed landmark on the board; otherwise, it is best to just switch. A safe dice multiplier to roll at will be 10, but you can try to crank it up to 50 when you’re 5-10 tiles away from Railroad. Roll at 50 only when you have dice in 5 digits.

There will also be Jurassic Journey running alongside for the first day of the tourney, so you can keep the multiplier higher when you’re near a cluster of pickups with Railroad close to them.

One special event to keep an eye on is Mega Heist, which will return on August 10. To stay up to date with that, check out our daily events page. Another thing to check daily is the dice link as no matter the event, you’ll always need dice.