Monopoly Go Floral Face-Off rewards

Monopoly Go Floral Face-Off rewardsScopely
Floral Face-Off is a two-day tournament in Monopoly Go, and because it is running during the Dino Treasures, hundreds of tokens will be up for grabs.
The reward list and the Pickaxe count are similar to past challenges during the mini-game. Completing its 35 milestones will fetch you six Sticker Packs with the highest being Blue Pack.
Of course, you’ll get more prizes depending on where you finish on the leaderboard. Here are the ones you’ll get from every milestone of Floral Face-Off and the points needed to earn them.
All Floral Face-Off milestones & rewards
|MILESTONE
|POINTS
|REWARDS
|1
|25
|40 Dice
|2
|80
|5 Pickaxe
|3
|120
|Cash
|4
|200
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|250
|7 Pickaxe
|6
|320
|150 Dice
|7
|400
|8 Pickaxe
|8
|500
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|9
|600
|Cash
|10
|650
|10 Pickaxe
|11
|600
|275 Dice
|12
|650
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|650
|10 Pickaxe
|14
|750
|325 Dice
|15
|850
|Cash
|16
|950
|12 Pickaxe
|17
|900
|Pink Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200
|15 Pickaxe
|19
|1,350
|600 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Blue Sticker Pack
|21
|1,350
|Cash
|22
|1,500
|20 Pickaxe
|23
|1,800
|750 Dice
|24
|1,700
|22 Pickaxe
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|2,100
|850 Dice
|27
|1,600
|Cash
|28
|1,700
|22 Pickaxes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,400
|1,000 Dice
|31
|2,200
|Cash
|32
|2,100
|25 Pickaxes
|33
|1,900
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|34
|2,600
|30 Pickaxe
|35
|3,700
|1,500 Dice
Here are the total rewards:
- 5,490 Dice
- 186Pickaxes
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 2 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 1 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- Cash
Monopoly Go Floral Face-Off schedule
Floral Face-Off will run from August 9 to August 11, 2024. This means we’ll get another leaderboard challenge with Pickaxe before the Dino Treasure ends.
Tips for playing Floral Face-Off
You get points in Floral Face-Off by landing on Railroad. Here’s how points are distributed:
- Shutdown:
- Blocked – 2 points
- Success – 4 points
- Bank Heist:
- Small Heist – 4 points
- Large Heist – 6 points
- Bankrupt – 8 points
While Bank Heist will score more, it won’t pop often and is purely on luck. That means your larger share of points will come from Shutdown, so it is important to get it right.
Try and hit only when there is an already destroyed landmark on the board; otherwise, it is best to just switch. A safe dice multiplier to roll at will be 10, but you can try to crank it up to 50 when you’re 5-10 tiles away from Railroad. Roll at 50 only when you have dice in 5 digits.
There will also be Jurassic Journey running alongside for the first day of the tourney, so you can keep the multiplier higher when you’re near a cluster of pickups with Railroad close to them.
One special event to keep an eye on is Mega Heist, which will return on August 10. To stay up to date with that, check out our daily events page. Another thing to check daily is the dice link as no matter the event, you’ll always need dice.