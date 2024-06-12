Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious rewards
Monopoly GO players are revving their engines as they embark on the newest solo challenge for the mobile game. The Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards are loaded with prizes you won’t want to miss out on.
To celebrate the debut of a brand new minigame event in Monopoly GO, players have the chance to participate in a car-themed solo challenge. Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards are filled with dice rolls, sticker packs, and boosts to collect.
While no event tokens exist in this solo challenge, the dice rolls will be needed to progress with friends playing on your team. To help fans out, we have broken down what can be earned while participating in the Fast & Luxurious challenge.
All Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious rewards
The Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious rewards are divided into 42 milestone levels. While not offering as many rolls as the recent Boardwalk Bonanza event, there are still a possible 16,120 dice rolls to collect.
Below are all the dice rolls, sticker packs, cash, and boosts players can get from playing Fast & Luxurious in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone Level
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|5 Points
|x20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Cash
|4
|50 Points
|x125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15 Points
|High Roller Boost – 5 Min
|6
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|15 Points
|Cash Boost – 5 Min
|8
|20 Points
|Cash
|9
|100 Points
|x225 Dice Rolls
|10
|25 Points
|Cash
|11
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|Cash
|13
|250 Points
|x450 Dice Rolls
|14
|35 Points
|Cash
|15
|40 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|16
|45 Points
|Cash
|17
|400 Points
|x700 Dice Rolls
|18
|50 Points
|High Roller Boost – 10 Min
|19
|75 Points
|Cash
|20
|60 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|21
|700 Points
|x1,000 Dice Rolls
|22
|60 Points
|Cash
|23
|65 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|70 Points
|Mega Heist – 15 Min
|25
|80 Points
|Cash
|26
|500 Points
|x1,300 Dice Rolls
|27
|150 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|Cash Boost – 10 Min
|30
|1,200 Points
|x1,700 Dice Rolls
|31
|300 Points
|Cash
|32
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|500 Points
|Cash
|34
|1,800 Points
|x2,400 Dice Rolls
|35
|550 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|36
|600 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 25 Min
|37
|700 Points
|x700 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,300 Points
|Cash
|39
|750 Points
|x1,000 Dice Rolls
|40
|800 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|41
|900 Points
|Cash
|42
|4,300 Points
|x6,500 Dice Rolls
Tips For Monopoly GO’s Fast & Luxurious Challenge
The Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious solo challenge uses Tax and Utility tiles. This is one of the harder requirement sets used in these events. To earn points, players must land on the two Tax and Utility tiles, creating four opportunities to earn points per trip around the board.
The best way to earn points on these events is to roll low and go slow. Keep your dice roll modifier between five and 10, but not any higher. Because the point requirements for most rewards are fairly low, this will offer the best odds of landing on a square to trips around the board.
As always, this event is driven by dice rolls, so be sure to grab free dice roll codes from our article which is updated daily to keep dice roll counts high. Additionally, players can collect Quick Wins or snag the Endless Bargain freebies to boost roll stockpiles.
Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious solo challenge dates
The Fast & Luxurious solo challenge in Monopoly GO will run from June 12 through June 14. This gives players a total of 48 hours to race through milestone levels.
The dice rolls earned from the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards will help players father up the flags needed for Tycoon Racers, so it is definitely a challenge worth participating in.