Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious challenge

Monopoly GO players are revving their engines as they embark on the newest solo challenge for the mobile game. The Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards are loaded with prizes you won’t want to miss out on.

To celebrate the debut of a brand new minigame event in Monopoly GO, players have the chance to participate in a car-themed solo challenge. Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards are filled with dice rolls, sticker packs, and boosts to collect.

While no event tokens exist in this solo challenge, the dice rolls will be needed to progress with friends playing on your team. To help fans out, we have broken down what can be earned while participating in the Fast & Luxurious challenge.

All Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious rewards

Monopoly GO Mr Monopoly racerMr. Monopoly is ready to race

The Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious rewards are divided into 42 milestone levels. While not offering as many rolls as the recent Boardwalk Bonanza event, there are still a possible 16,120 dice rolls to collect.

Below are all the dice rolls, sticker packs, cash, and boosts players can get from playing Fast & Luxurious in Monopoly GO.

Milestone LevelPointsReward
15 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
25 Pointsx20 Dice Rolls
310 PointsCash
450 Pointsx125 Dice Rolls
515 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 5 Min
615 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
715 PointsCash Boost – 5 Min
820 PointsCash
9100 Pointsx225 Dice Rolls
1025 PointsCash
1125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 PointsCash
13250 Pointsx450 Dice Rolls
1435 PointsCash
1540 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1645 PointsCash
17400 Pointsx700 Dice Rolls
1850 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 10 Min
1975 PointsCash
2060 PointsPink Sticker Pack
21700 Pointsx1,000 Dice Rolls
2260 PointsCash
2365 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2470 PointsMega Heist – 15 Min
2580 PointsCash
26500 Pointsx1,300 Dice Rolls
27150 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
28200 PointsCash
29250 PointsCash Boost – 10 Min
301,200 Pointsx1,700 Dice Rolls
31300 PointsCash
32400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33500 PointsCash
341,800 Pointsx2,400 Dice Rolls
35550 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
36600 PointsMega Heist Boost – 25 Min
37700 Pointsx700 Dice Rolls
381,300 PointsCash
39750 Pointsx1,000 Dice Rolls
40800 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
41900 PointsCash
424,300 Pointsx6,500 Dice Rolls

Tips For Monopoly GO’s Fast & Luxurious Challenge

The Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious solo challenge uses Tax and Utility tiles. This is one of the harder requirement sets used in these events. To earn points, players must land on the two Tax and Utility tiles, creating four opportunities to earn points per trip around the board.

The best way to earn points on these events is to roll low and go slow. Keep your dice roll modifier between five and 10, but not any higher. Because the point requirements for most rewards are fairly low, this will offer the best odds of landing on a square to trips around the board.

As always, this event is driven by dice rolls, so be sure to grab free dice roll codes from our article which is updated daily to keep dice roll counts high. Additionally, players can collect Quick Wins or snag the Endless Bargain freebies to boost roll stockpiles.

Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious solo challenge dates

The Fast & Luxurious solo challenge in Monopoly GO will run from June 12 through June 14. This gives players a total of 48 hours to race through milestone levels.

The dice rolls earned from the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards will help players father up the flags needed for Tycoon Racers, so it is definitely a challenge worth participating in.

