Monopoly GO players are revving their engines as they embark on the newest solo challenge for the mobile game. The Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards are loaded with prizes you won’t want to miss out on.

To celebrate the debut of a brand new minigame event in Monopoly GO, players have the chance to participate in a car-themed solo challenge. Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards are filled with dice rolls, sticker packs, and boosts to collect.

While no event tokens exist in this solo challenge, the dice rolls will be needed to progress with friends playing on your team. To help fans out, we have broken down what can be earned while participating in the Fast & Luxurious challenge.

All Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious rewards

Mr. Monopoly is ready to race

The Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious rewards are divided into 42 milestone levels. While not offering as many rolls as the recent Boardwalk Bonanza event, there are still a possible 16,120 dice rolls to collect.

Below are all the dice rolls, sticker packs, cash, and boosts players can get from playing Fast & Luxurious in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Level Points Reward 1 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 5 Points x20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Cash 4 50 Points x125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Points High Roller Boost – 5 Min 6 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 15 Points Cash Boost – 5 Min 8 20 Points Cash 9 100 Points x225 Dice Rolls 10 25 Points Cash 11 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points Cash 13 250 Points x450 Dice Rolls 14 35 Points Cash 15 40 Points Gold Sticker Pack 16 45 Points Cash 17 400 Points x700 Dice Rolls 18 50 Points High Roller Boost – 10 Min 19 75 Points Cash 20 60 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 700 Points x1,000 Dice Rolls 22 60 Points Cash 23 65 Points Pink Sticker Pack 24 70 Points Mega Heist – 15 Min 25 80 Points Cash 26 500 Points x1,300 Dice Rolls 27 150 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points Cash Boost – 10 Min 30 1,200 Points x1,700 Dice Rolls 31 300 Points Cash 32 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 500 Points Cash 34 1,800 Points x2,400 Dice Rolls 35 550 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 36 600 Points Mega Heist Boost – 25 Min 37 700 Points x700 Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Points Cash 39 750 Points x1,000 Dice Rolls 40 800 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 41 900 Points Cash 42 4,300 Points x6,500 Dice Rolls

Tips For Monopoly GO’s Fast & Luxurious Challenge

The Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious solo challenge uses Tax and Utility tiles. This is one of the harder requirement sets used in these events. To earn points, players must land on the two Tax and Utility tiles, creating four opportunities to earn points per trip around the board.

The best way to earn points on these events is to roll low and go slow. Keep your dice roll modifier between five and 10, but not any higher. Because the point requirements for most rewards are fairly low, this will offer the best odds of landing on a square to trips around the board.

As always, this event is driven by dice rolls, so be sure to grab free dice roll codes from our article which is updated daily to keep dice roll counts high. Additionally, players can collect Quick Wins or snag the Endless Bargain freebies to boost roll stockpiles.

The Fast & Luxurious solo challenge in Monopoly GO will run from June 12 through June 14. This gives players a total of 48 hours to race through milestone levels.

The dice rolls earned from the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious milestone rewards will help players father up the flags needed for Tycoon Racers, so it is definitely a challenge worth participating in.