Monopoly Go event today (June 2024) — Full schedule

Always late for events in Monopoly Go? Here is a detailed schedule for all daily and Milestone events for the game, so you don’t miss out on rolling at the right time.

Much like the uber-popular board game, Monopoly, the objective in Monopoly Go is also to become a business tycoon. Of course, becoming rich isn’t always about hard work, not least in Monopoly Go, as you can pile on some generous wealth if you roll your dice at the most opportune moment.

That is, whenever big and daily events are featured. Keeping up with them is a task in itself, so to help you, here is a guide to all current and upcoming events for Monopoly Go.

All Monopoly Go current and upcoming events

Here are all the daily events, as well as all the leaderboard events, currently active in Monopoly Go.

Monopoly Go Special Events today (June 9)

Special Events are sort of the dailies of Monopoly Go, providing you with a certain boost during a specific time. Here are the ones for today, June 9, 2024:

EVENT TIME TOTAL DURATION Mega Heist • CT – 2:00 AM to 7:59 PM

• ET – 3:00 AM to 8:59 PM

• PT – 12:00 AM to 5:59 PM

• BST – 8:00 AM to 1:59 AM (June 10) 45 minutes Free Parking • CT – 8:00 AM to 1:59 PM

• ET – 9:00 AM to 2:59 PM

• PT – 6:00 AM to 11:59 AM

• BST – 2:00 PM to 7:59 PM 60 minutes Rent Frenzy • CT – 2:00 PM to 7:59 PM

• ET – 3:00 PM to 8:59 PM

• PT – 12:00 PM to 5:59 PM

• BST – 8:00 PM to 1:59 AM (June 10) 30 minutes Builder’s Bash • CT – 2:00 PM to 10:59 PM

• ET – 3:00 PM to 11:59 PM

• PT – 12:00 PM to 8:59 PM

• BST – 8:00 PM to 4:59 AM (June 10) 60 minutes Mega Heist • CT – 8:00 PM to 10:59 PM

• ET – 9:00 PM to 11:59 PM

• PT – 6:00 PM to 8:59 PM

• BST – 2:00 AM (June 10) to 4:59 AM 45 minutes

Tournament and Milestone events today (June 9)

Outside of the daily events, Monopoly Go also features other big events that last more than a day, all loaded with neat rewards. Here are all the ones for June 9, 2024:

Resource Run (Tournament) End time: June 9 at 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST

(Tournament) Rover Rally (Next Tournament) Start time: June 9 at 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST

(Next Tournament) Martian Treasures (Milestone Event) Start Date: June 6 End Date: June 10 at 3 PM CT / 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST

(Milestone Event) Martian Core Quest (Solo Event) Start Date : June 8 End Date: June 10 at 3 PM CT / 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST

(Solo Event)

Leaderboard events are refreshed daily, with each lasting for 24 hours and new ones popping right as the old ones leave. Likewise, just as the other slated events leave Monopoly Go, new events will arrive as well.

Of course, we’ll be updating this article with new events, so make sure to bookmark this and make it your one-stop solution for your Monopoly Go event needs.

All Monopoly Go events explained

There are so many different events in Monopoly Go, and they all provide different benefits. If you haven’t heard about some of these and want to know what they do, here is a brief rundown of all the events in the game.

Board Rush : You’ll get rewards once you have completed all the landmarks on the current board.

: You’ll get rewards once you have completed all the landmarks on the current board. Cash Boost : Gain 2x cash from everything you do.

: Gain 2x cash from everything you do. Cash Grab : During this event, there will be a “Chance” tile on the board. If you land there, our old man will throw money, and you tap to collect as much as you can.

: During this event, there will be a “Chance” tile on the board. If you land there, our old man will throw money, and you tap to collect as much as you can. Color Wheel Boost : During this, you’ll get an additional spin on the Monopoly Wheel.

: During this, you’ll get an additional spin on the Monopoly Wheel. Free Parking Cash: Get cash when you land on Free Parking you get cash.

Get cash when you land on Free Parking you get cash. Free Parking Dice: Dice will stack on the Free Parking tile as you play, land on them and you get all the accumulated dice rolls.

Dice will stack on the Free Parking tile as you play, land on them and you get all the accumulated dice rolls. Golden Blitz : A trade event where you can trade Gold Stickers with other players.

: A trade event where you can trade Gold Stickers with other players. High Roller : Your roll multiplier will be increased by a whopping x1000.

: Your roll multiplier will be increased by a whopping x1000. Landmark Rush : You’ll receive rewards for every single time you land on a landmark.

: You’ll receive rewards for every single time you land on a landmark. Milestone Event: They’re the big unique events that last several days, like the current Martian Treasures.

They’re the big unique events that last several days, like the current Martian Treasures. Partner Event: Collect themed tokens with your friends, once you’ve enough you get rewards like cash.

Collect themed tokens with your friends, once you’ve enough you get rewards like cash. Property Wheel Boost : Get to spin the Color Wheel whenever you land on a hotel tile.

: Get to spin the Color Wheel whenever you land on a hotel tile. Rent Frenzy : As the name suggests, you get more rent and will have more targets on the board.

: As the name suggests, you get more rent and will have more targets on the board. Tournament : You’ll be competing against others, and the higher you’re on the leaderboard, the more reward you net.

: You’ll be competing against others, and the higher you’re on the leaderboard, the more reward you net. Sticker Boom: You gain an additional Sticker every time you earn a Sticker Pack.

That’s everything you need to know about the event and its schedule in Monopoly Go. With all that, you are not missing any of these events anymore. We’ll update this with the latest events and schedule, so make sure to visit it again for the latest information.

