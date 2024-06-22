Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade rewards

If you want to complete the current Aqua Partners event in Monopoly Go, the Ecological Escapade will provide a boost to get off to a good start, so here are the rewards.

Ecological Escapade is the solo event in Monopoly Go, which means it features the usual set of milestones and rewards packed alongside them. Because it coincided with the start of the Aqua Partners, those rewards include Tokens – a whopping 2140 Tokens to be precise. 

Here is the full list of rewards. 

All Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade rewards

Ecological Escapade doesn’t miss on the usual Monopoly Go event rewards of Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and tons of cash. In total, there are 17,685 Dice. That plus the 1,000 Fish Bowl Tokens will push you closer to your Grand Prize dream in the current Partner Event.

MILESTONEPOINTSREWARDS
15x60 Fish Bowls
210x30 Dice Rolls
315Cash
445x120 Fish Bowls
520One-star Green Sticker Pack
625x50 Dice Rolls
735x100 Fish Bowls
8180x180 Dice Rolls
935x100 Fish Bowls
1040Two star yellow sticker pack
1145Cash
12350x325 Dice Rolls
1345Mega Heist for 25 Minutes
1460x140 Fish Bowls
15300Two-star Yellow Sticker Pack
16650x500 Dice Rolls
1770x150 Fish Bowls
1885Three-star Pink Sticker Pack
19100Cash
201,200x1,000 Dice Rolls
21130x200 Fish Bowls
22110Cash
23150Three-star Pink Sticker Pack
24350x300 Dice Rolls
25220Cash
26280Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
271,700x1,400 Free Rolls
28380x320 Fish Bowls
29450Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
30650x700 Dice Rolls
31750Cash
322,000x1,800 Dice Rolls
331,300Five-star Purple Sticker Pack
34650x450 Fish Bowls
351,200Cash
362,700x2,100 Dice Rolls
371,100Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
381,600x500 Fish Bowl
392,200Cash
403,500x2,800 Dice Rolls
411,300Cash Boost for 10 minutes
421,750Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
436,000x6,500 Dice Rolls and a five-star Purple Sticker Pack
board in Monopoly GoScopely
Ecological Escapade will run for two days.

Tips For Monopoly Go’s Ecological Escapade Challenge

The Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade points are earned by landing on the corner squares, which are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. They are all evenly spread tiles, which isn’t always too welcoming as rewards for landing them aren’t worth it themselves, except maybe jail.

If you’re short on dice rolls, instead of auto rolls, do manual and crank up the multiplayer where you’re around “5-10” tiles away, as then you’ll have a maximum chance of landing. The most tempting reward here is Fish Bowl, so get as far as you can for it, but there is no need to go too hard.

The event does last for two days, so make sure to play when more welcoming special events are featured, one that goes well with it like Free Parking.

Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade solo challenge dates

Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade will start on June 22 and runs until June 24. That means players will have 48 hours to see through the milestones.

That’s everything about the Ecological Escapade event in Monopoly Go. You’ll need a lot of dice rolls between this and the Partner Event, so here are the dice links and the best way to get dice in the game.

