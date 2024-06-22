If you want to complete the current Aqua Partners event in Monopoly Go, the Ecological Escapade will provide a boost to get off to a good start, so here are the rewards.

Ecological Escapade is the solo event in Monopoly Go, which means it features the usual set of milestones and rewards packed alongside them. Because it coincided with the start of the Aqua Partners, those rewards include Tokens – a whopping 2140 Tokens to be precise.

Here is the full list of rewards.

All Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade rewards

Ecological Escapade doesn’t miss on the usual Monopoly Go event rewards of Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and tons of cash. In total, there are 17,685 Dice. That plus the 1,000 Fish Bowl Tokens will push you closer to your Grand Prize dream in the current Partner Event.

MILESTONE POINTS REWARDS 1 5 x60 Fish Bowls 2 10 x30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 45 x120 Fish Bowls 5 20 One-star Green Sticker Pack 6 25 x50 Dice Rolls 7 35 x100 Fish Bowls 8 180 x180 Dice Rolls 9 35 x100 Fish Bowls 10 40 Two star yellow sticker pack 11 45 Cash 12 350 x325 Dice Rolls 13 45 Mega Heist for 25 Minutes 14 60 x140 Fish Bowls 15 300 Two-star Yellow Sticker Pack 16 650 x500 Dice Rolls 17 70 x150 Fish Bowls 18 85 Three-star Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 Cash 20 1,200 x1,000 Dice Rolls 21 130 x200 Fish Bowls 22 110 Cash 23 150 Three-star Pink Sticker Pack 24 350 x300 Dice Rolls 25 220 Cash 26 280 Four-star Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,700 x1,400 Free Rolls 28 380 x320 Fish Bowls 29 450 Four-star Blue Sticker Pack 30 650 x700 Dice Rolls 31 750 Cash 32 2,000 x1,800 Dice Rolls 33 1,300 Five-star Purple Sticker Pack 34 650 x450 Fish Bowls 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 x2,100 Dice Rolls 37 1,100 Four-star Blue Sticker Pack 38 1,600 x500 Fish Bowl 39 2,200 Cash 40 3,500 x2,800 Dice Rolls 41 1,300 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 1,750 Four-star Blue Sticker Pack 43 6,000 x6,500 Dice Rolls and a five-star Purple Sticker Pack

Scopely Ecological Escapade will run for two days.

Tips For Monopoly Go’s Ecological Escapade Challenge

The Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade points are earned by landing on the corner squares, which are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. They are all evenly spread tiles, which isn’t always too welcoming as rewards for landing them aren’t worth it themselves, except maybe jail.

If you’re short on dice rolls, instead of auto rolls, do manual and crank up the multiplayer where you’re around “5-10” tiles away, as then you’ll have a maximum chance of landing. The most tempting reward here is Fish Bowl, so get as far as you can for it, but there is no need to go too hard.

The event does last for two days, so make sure to play when more welcoming special events are featured, one that goes well with it like Free Parking.

Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade will start on June 22 and runs until June 24. That means players will have 48 hours to see through the milestones.

That’s everything about the Ecological Escapade event in Monopoly Go. You’ll need a lot of dice rolls between this and the Partner Event, so here are the dice links and the best way to get dice in the game.