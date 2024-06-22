Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade rewardsScopely
If you want to complete the current Aqua Partners event in Monopoly Go, the Ecological Escapade will provide a boost to get off to a good start, so here are the rewards.
Ecological Escapade is the solo event in Monopoly Go, which means it features the usual set of milestones and rewards packed alongside them. Because it coincided with the start of the Aqua Partners, those rewards include Tokens – a whopping 2140 Tokens to be precise.
Here is the full list of rewards.
All Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade rewards
Ecological Escapade doesn’t miss on the usual Monopoly Go event rewards of Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and tons of cash. In total, there are 17,685 Dice. That plus the 1,000 Fish Bowl Tokens will push you closer to your Grand Prize dream in the current Partner Event.
|MILESTONE
|POINTS
|REWARDS
|1
|5
|x60 Fish Bowls
|2
|10
|x30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|45
|x120 Fish Bowls
|5
|20
|One-star Green Sticker Pack
|6
|25
|x50 Dice Rolls
|7
|35
|x100 Fish Bowls
|8
|180
|x180 Dice Rolls
|9
|35
|x100 Fish Bowls
|10
|40
|Two star yellow sticker pack
|11
|45
|Cash
|12
|350
|x325 Dice Rolls
|13
|45
|Mega Heist for 25 Minutes
|14
|60
|x140 Fish Bowls
|15
|300
|Two-star Yellow Sticker Pack
|16
|650
|x500 Dice Rolls
|17
|70
|x150 Fish Bowls
|18
|85
|Three-star Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|100
|Cash
|20
|1,200
|x1,000 Dice Rolls
|21
|130
|x200 Fish Bowls
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Three-star Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|350
|x300 Dice Rolls
|25
|220
|Cash
|26
|280
|Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|1,700
|x1,400 Free Rolls
|28
|380
|x320 Fish Bowls
|29
|450
|Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|650
|x700 Dice Rolls
|31
|750
|Cash
|32
|2,000
|x1,800 Dice Rolls
|33
|1,300
|Five-star Purple Sticker Pack
|34
|650
|x450 Fish Bowls
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|x2,100 Dice Rolls
|37
|1,100
|Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|1,600
|x500 Fish Bowl
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|3,500
|x2,800 Dice Rolls
|41
|1,300
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|42
|1,750
|Four-star Blue Sticker Pack
|43
|6,000
|x6,500 Dice Rolls and a five-star Purple Sticker Pack
Tips For Monopoly Go’s Ecological Escapade Challenge
The Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade points are earned by landing on the corner squares, which are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. They are all evenly spread tiles, which isn’t always too welcoming as rewards for landing them aren’t worth it themselves, except maybe jail.
If you’re short on dice rolls, instead of auto rolls, do manual and crank up the multiplayer where you’re around “5-10” tiles away, as then you’ll have a maximum chance of landing. The most tempting reward here is Fish Bowl, so get as far as you can for it, but there is no need to go too hard.
The event does last for two days, so make sure to play when more welcoming special events are featured, one that goes well with it like Free Parking.
Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade solo challenge dates
Monopoly Go Ecological Escapade will start on June 22 and runs until June 24. That means players will have 48 hours to see through the milestones.
That’s everything about the Ecological Escapade event in Monopoly Go. You’ll need a lot of dice rolls between this and the Partner Event, so here are the dice links and the best way to get dice in the game.