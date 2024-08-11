Monopoly Go Discovery Derby rewards

Monopoly Go Discovery Derby rewardsScopely
Discovery Derby has returned to Monopoly Go, days after being first introduced at the start of Dino Treasures. It’ll now see through the end of the mini-game with rewards remaining unchanged.
If you’ve already exhausted the Roaring Discoveries, the returning tournament will be your last shot to get a decent stock of Pickaxes for the digging event. 152 of these tokens are up for the taking this time.
Similar to most leaderboard challenges in Monopoly Go, you’ll have only one day to grab all the listed rewards and secure a podium finish.
All Monopoly Go Discovery Derby milestones & rewards
|MILESTONES
|POINTS
|REWARDS
|1
|15
|40 Dice
|2
|35
|4 Pickaxe
|3
|60
|Cash
|4
|100
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|150
|5 Pickaxe
|6
|200
|150 Dice
|7
|250
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|8
|300
|10 Pickaxe
|9
|400
|Cash
|10
|450
|12 Pickaxe
|11
|450
|325 Dice
|12
|400
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|300
|10 Pickaxe
|14
|500
|340 Dice
|15
|550
|Cash
|16
|600
|15 Pickaxe
|17
|500
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|700
|17 Pickaxe
|19
|850
|525 Dice
|20
|1,000
|20 Pickaxe
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|800
|18 Pickaxe
|23
|1,200
|725 Dice
|24
|1,000
|20 Pickaxe
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,100
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|1,400
|850 Dice
|28
|1,100
|22 Pickaxe
|29
|1,000
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,300 Dice
The total possible rewards are:
- 4,255 Dice
- 152 Pickaxes
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 1 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
Discovery Derby schedule
Discover Derby will start on August 11 and run until August 12 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST.
Tips for playing Discovery Derby in Monopoly Go
In Discovery Derby, you get points by landing on the Railroad. Here is how points will be distributed:
- Shutdown:
- Blocked – 2 points
- Success – 4 points
- Bank Heist:
- Small Heist – 4 points
- Large Heist – 6 points
- Bankrupt – 8 points
The points are further multiplied by your dice multiplier. While Bank Heist has the highest point it has less chance of occurring so the larger share of points will come from Shutdown. Heists are also purely on luck and you can do nothing to help it.
For Shutdown, try to hit only when there are already destroyed landmarks on the board. If not, just switch to a different player or attack your friend who you know hasn’t logged back in a while.
A safe dice multiplier to roll is 10, as you may also have to focus on the solo challenge. But if you’re low on the count, roll at 1 and get it higher when you’re 5-10 tiles away from your objective.
Daily dice links can help you get some extra dice for the event. There are many other ways to get them, but if you’re looking to earn quickly for the event, trading stickers to complete sets will be your best bet.