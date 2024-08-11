GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go Discovery Derby rewards

Aakash Regmi
Mr M and his gang digging in Dino TreasuresScopely

Discovery Derby has returned to Monopoly Go, days after being first introduced at the start of Dino Treasures. It’ll now see through the end of the mini-game with rewards remaining unchanged.

If you’ve already exhausted the Roaring Discoveries, the returning tournament will be your last shot to get a decent stock of Pickaxes for the digging event. 152 of these tokens are up for the taking this time.

Similar to most leaderboard challenges in Monopoly Go, you’ll have only one day to grab all the listed rewards and secure a podium finish.

All Monopoly Go Discovery Derby milestones & rewards

MILESTONESPOINTSREWARDS
11540 Dice
2354 Pickaxe
360Cash
4100Green Sticker Pack
51505 Pickaxe 
6200150 Dice 
7250Yellow Sticker Pack
830010 Pickaxe 
9400Cash
1045012 Pickaxe
11450325 Dice 
12400Pink Sticker Pack
1330010 Pickaxe 
14500340 Dice 
15550Cash
1660015 Pickaxe 
17500Blue Sticker Pack
1870017 Pickaxe 
19850525 Dice 
201,00020 Pickaxe 
21900Cash
2280018 Pickaxe 
231,200725 Dice 
241,00020 Pickaxe 
25900Cash
261,100Blue Sticker Pack
271,400850 Dice 
281,10022 Pickaxe 
291,000Cash
301,8001,300 Dice 

The total possible rewards are:

  • 4,255 Dice
  • 152 Pickaxes
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 1 Pink Sticker Pack 
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack
Old man dancing in Monopoly GoScopely

Discovery Derby schedule

Discover Derby will start on August 11 and run until August 12 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST.

Tips for playing Discovery Derby in Monopoly Go

In Discovery Derby, you get points by landing on the Railroad. Here is how points will be distributed: 

  • Shutdown:
    • Blocked – 2 points
    • Success – 4 points
  • Bank Heist:
    • Small Heist – 4 points
    • Large Heist – 6 points
    • Bankrupt – 8 points

The points are further multiplied by your dice multiplier. While Bank Heist has the highest point it has less chance of occurring so the larger share of points will come from Shutdown. Heists are also purely on luck and you can do nothing to help it. 

For Shutdown, try to hit only when there are already destroyed landmarks on the board. If not, just switch to a different player or attack your friend who you know hasn’t logged back in a while. 

A safe dice multiplier to roll is 10, as you may also have to focus on the solo challenge. But if you’re low on the count, roll at 1 and get it higher when you’re 5-10 tiles away from your objective. 

Daily dice links can help you get some extra dice for the event. There are many other ways to get them, but if you’re looking to earn quickly for the event, trading stickers to complete sets will be your best bet. 

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech