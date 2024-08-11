Monopoly Go Discovery Derby rewards

Discovery Derby has returned to Monopoly Go, days after being first introduced at the start of Dino Treasures. It’ll now see through the end of the mini-game with rewards remaining unchanged.

If you’ve already exhausted the Roaring Discoveries, the returning tournament will be your last shot to get a decent stock of Pickaxes for the digging event. 152 of these tokens are up for the taking this time.

Similar to most leaderboard challenges in Monopoly Go, you’ll have only one day to grab all the listed rewards and secure a podium finish.

All Monopoly Go Discovery Derby milestones & rewards

MILESTONES POINTS REWARDS 1 15 40 Dice 2 35 4 Pickaxe 3 60 Cash 4 100 Green Sticker Pack 5 150 5 Pickaxe 6 200 150 Dice 7 250 Yellow Sticker Pack 8 300 10 Pickaxe 9 400 Cash 10 450 12 Pickaxe 11 450 325 Dice 12 400 Pink Sticker Pack 13 300 10 Pickaxe 14 500 340 Dice 15 550 Cash 16 600 15 Pickaxe 17 500 Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 17 Pickaxe 19 850 525 Dice 20 1,000 20 Pickaxe 21 900 Cash 22 800 18 Pickaxe 23 1,200 725 Dice 24 1,000 20 Pickaxe 25 900 Cash 26 1,100 Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,400 850 Dice 28 1,100 22 Pickaxe 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,800 1,300 Dice

The total possible rewards are:

4,255 Dice

152 Pickaxes

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

1 Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

Discovery Derby schedule

Discover Derby will start on August 11 and run until August 12 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST.

Tips for playing Discovery Derby in Monopoly Go

In Discovery Derby, you get points by landing on the Railroad. Here is how points will be distributed:

Shutdown: Blocked – 2 points Success – 4 points

Bank Heist: Small Heist – 4 points Large Heist – 6 points Bankrupt – 8 points



The points are further multiplied by your dice multiplier. While Bank Heist has the highest point it has less chance of occurring so the larger share of points will come from Shutdown. Heists are also purely on luck and you can do nothing to help it.

For Shutdown, try to hit only when there are already destroyed landmarks on the board. If not, just switch to a different player or attack your friend who you know hasn’t logged back in a while.

A safe dice multiplier to roll is 10, as you may also have to focus on the solo challenge. But if you’re low on the count, roll at 1 and get it higher when you’re 5-10 tiles away from your objective.

Daily dice links can help you get some extra dice for the event. There are many other ways to get them, but if you’re looking to earn quickly for the event, trading stickers to complete sets will be your best bet.