Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards: Dates, prizes & rules

The ongoing minigame has ended, and Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards now offer a slew of sticker packs for players to grab ahead of the current album challenge’s end date.

For the past week, players have been dropping tokens into the Peg-E minigame for big prizes. However, with the minigame now concluded, it’s time to focus on solo challenges filled with sticker packs.

The Cloud Cruisin’ challenge is the perfect pick for players attempting to wrap up collections, with dozens of packs listed in the milestone rewards. These, alongside dice rolls and boosts, are all up for grabs.

All Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards

For players looking to crush the newest solo challenge, below are all the Monopoly GO Cloud Crusin’ rewards that can be earned across all 44 milestone levels.

The number of dice rolls in this challenge is surprisingly high, with a possible total of 19,615 if all rewards are collected.

Milestone Level Points Reward 1 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 10 Points x30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Points Cash 4 60 Points x75 Dice Rolls 5 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 20 Points Mega Heist Boost – 15 Min 7 5 Points x60 Dice Rolls 8 30 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 200 Points x250 Dice Rolls 10 30 Points Cash 11 35 Points Gold Sticker Pack 12 40 Points Cash 13 400 Points x450 Dice Rolls 14 60 Points Mega Heist Boost – 25 Min 15 70 Points Gold Sticker Pack 16 300 Points Cash 17 550 Points x650 Dice Rolls 18 70 Points Cash Boost – 5 Min 19 80 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 1,200 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 22 120 Points High Roller Boost – 10 Min 23 130 Points Cash 24 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 600 Points x500 Dice Rolls 26 200 Points Cash Boost – 10 Min 27 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 1,800 Points x1,600 Dice Rolls 29 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 500 Points Cash 31 900 Points x700 Dice Rolls 32 800 Points Cash 33 2,300 Points x1,800 Dice Rolls 34 1,600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 35 800 Points Mega Heist Boost – 40 Min 36 1,000 Points Cash 37 2,600 Points x2,000 Dice Rolls 38 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 39 3,200 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 40 2,200 Points Cash 41 3,500 Points x2,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,000 Points Cash Boost – 10 Min 43 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 44 5,500 Points x8,000 Dice Rolls

Tips For Monopoly GO’s Cloud Cruisin’ Challenge

While the rewards look like a total win, Cloud Cruisin’ does have a major setback for those who choose to climb the milestone levels.

This is a Tax and Utility event, meaning points are only accrued on four total tiles of the board. Because of this, grinding the points needed to earn these rewards won’t be an easy task.

We recommend rolling on a modifier of 10-20 for this challenge, so players will get decent point tallies when landing on Tax and Utility squares.

It is also a good idea to know when to stop playing this event. Around milestone level 33, the point requirements jump dramatically. While the Magenta Sticker Packs are locked beyond this point, players may burn up all their dice rolls trying to reach the point requirements.

If you are looking to hang on to some of your winnings, it may be a good idea not to try and take this challenge to completion.

A great way to make it through levels in this challenge is to collect free dice rolls given out daily. Check out our free dice rolls article to claim the newest codes for your stockpile.

The Cloud Cruisin’ challenge in Monopoly GO will take place from June 3, 2024, through June 6. The event will last a total of 72 hours.

Players ready to scale this difficult solo challenge in Monopoly GO will be rewarded with stacks of stickers and plenty of dice rolls, but it won’t be an easy climb.