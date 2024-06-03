Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards: Dates, prizes & rules
The ongoing minigame has ended, and Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards now offer a slew of sticker packs for players to grab ahead of the current album challenge’s end date.
For the past week, players have been dropping tokens into the Peg-E minigame for big prizes. However, with the minigame now concluded, it’s time to focus on solo challenges filled with sticker packs.
The Cloud Cruisin’ challenge is the perfect pick for players attempting to wrap up collections, with dozens of packs listed in the milestone rewards. These, alongside dice rolls and boosts, are all up for grabs.
All Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards
For players looking to crush the newest solo challenge, below are all the Monopoly GO Cloud Crusin’ rewards that can be earned across all 44 milestone levels.
The number of dice rolls in this challenge is surprisingly high, with a possible total of 19,615 if all rewards are collected.
|Milestone Level
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|10 Points
|x30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|60 Points
|x75 Dice Rolls
|5
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|20 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 15 Min
|7
|5 Points
|x60 Dice Rolls
|8
|30 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|9
|200 Points
|x250 Dice Rolls
|10
|30 Points
|Cash
|11
|35 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|12
|40 Points
|Cash
|13
|400 Points
|x450 Dice Rolls
|14
|60 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 25 Min
|15
|70 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|16
|300 Points
|Cash
|17
|550 Points
|x650 Dice Rolls
|18
|70 Points
|Cash Boost – 5 Min
|19
|80 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|21
|1,200 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|22
|120 Points
|High Roller Boost – 10 Min
|23
|130 Points
|Cash
|24
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|600 Points
|x500 Dice Rolls
|26
|200 Points
|Cash Boost – 10 Min
|27
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|1,800 Points
|x1,600 Dice Rolls
|29
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|500 Points
|Cash
|31
|900 Points
|x700 Dice Rolls
|32
|800 Points
|Cash
|33
|2,300 Points
|x1,800 Dice Rolls
|34
|1,600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|35
|800 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 40 Min
|36
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|37
|2,600 Points
|x2,000 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|39
|3,200 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|40
|2,200 Points
|Cash
|41
|3,500 Points
|x2,500 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,000 Points
|Cash Boost – 10 Min
|43
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|44
|5,500 Points
|x8,000 Dice Rolls
Tips For Monopoly GO’s Cloud Cruisin’ Challenge
While the rewards look like a total win, Cloud Cruisin’ does have a major setback for those who choose to climb the milestone levels.
This is a Tax and Utility event, meaning points are only accrued on four total tiles of the board. Because of this, grinding the points needed to earn these rewards won’t be an easy task.
We recommend rolling on a modifier of 10-20 for this challenge, so players will get decent point tallies when landing on Tax and Utility squares.
It is also a good idea to know when to stop playing this event. Around milestone level 33, the point requirements jump dramatically. While the Magenta Sticker Packs are locked beyond this point, players may burn up all their dice rolls trying to reach the point requirements.
If you are looking to hang on to some of your winnings, it may be a good idea not to try and take this challenge to completion.
A great way to make it through levels in this challenge is to collect free dice rolls given out daily. Check out our free dice rolls article to claim the newest codes for your stockpile.
Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ Solo challenge dates
The Cloud Cruisin’ challenge in Monopoly GO will take place from June 3, 2024, through June 6. The event will last a total of 72 hours.
Players ready to scale this difficult solo challenge in Monopoly GO will be rewarded with stacks of stickers and plenty of dice rolls, but it won’t be an easy climb.