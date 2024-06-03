GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards: Dates, prizes & rules

Laura Gray

The ongoing minigame has ended, and Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards now offer a slew of sticker packs for players to grab ahead of the current album challenge’s end date.

For the past week, players have been dropping tokens into the Peg-E minigame for big prizes. However, with the minigame now concluded, it’s time to focus on solo challenges filled with sticker packs.

The Cloud Cruisin’ challenge is the perfect pick for players attempting to wrap up collections, with dozens of packs listed in the milestone rewards. These, alongside dice rolls and boosts, are all up for grabs.

All Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards

monopoly go free dice linksMonopoly
Play to win prizes in Monopoly GO Solo Challenges.

For players looking to crush the newest solo challenge, below are all the Monopoly GO Cloud Crusin’ rewards that can be earned across all 44 milestone levels.

The number of dice rolls in this challenge is surprisingly high, with a possible total of 19,615 if all rewards are collected.

Milestone LevelPointsReward
15 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
210 Pointsx30 Dice Rolls
315 PointsCash
460 Pointsx75 Dice Rolls
520 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
620 PointsMega Heist Boost – 15 Min
75 Pointsx60 Dice Rolls
830 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9200 Pointsx250 Dice Rolls
1030 PointsCash
1135 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1240 PointsCash
13400 Pointsx450 Dice Rolls
1460 PointsMega Heist Boost – 25 Min
1570 PointsGold Sticker Pack
16300 PointsCash
17550 Pointsx650 Dice Rolls
1870 PointsCash Boost – 5 Min
1980 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
211,200 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
22120 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 10 Min
23130 PointsCash
24150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25600 Pointsx500 Dice Rolls
26200 PointsCash Boost – 10 Min
27300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
281,800 Pointsx1,600 Dice Rolls
29400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
30500 PointsCash
31900 Pointsx700 Dice Rolls
32800 PointsCash
332,300 Pointsx1,800 Dice Rolls
341,600 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
35800 PointsMega Heist Boost – 40 Min
361,000 PointsCash
372,600 Pointsx2,000 Dice Rolls
381,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
393,200 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
402,200 PointsCash
413,500 Pointsx2,500 Dice Rolls
421,000 PointsCash Boost – 10 Min
431,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
445,500 Pointsx8,000 Dice Rolls

Tips For Monopoly GO’s Cloud Cruisin’ Challenge

While the rewards look like a total win, Cloud Cruisin’ does have a major setback for those who choose to climb the milestone levels.

This is a Tax and Utility event, meaning points are only accrued on four total tiles of the board. Because of this, grinding the points needed to earn these rewards won’t be an easy task.

We recommend rolling on a modifier of 10-20 for this challenge, so players will get decent point tallies when landing on Tax and Utility squares.

It is also a good idea to know when to stop playing this event. Around milestone level 33, the point requirements jump dramatically. While the Magenta Sticker Packs are locked beyond this point, players may burn up all their dice rolls trying to reach the point requirements.

If you are looking to hang on to some of your winnings, it may be a good idea not to try and take this challenge to completion.

A great way to make it through levels in this challenge is to collect free dice rolls given out daily. Check out our free dice rolls article to claim the newest codes for your stockpile.

Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ Solo challenge dates

The Cloud Cruisin’ challenge in Monopoly GO will take place from June 3, 2024, through June 6. The event will last a total of 72 hours.

Players ready to scale this difficult solo challenge in Monopoly GO will be rewarded with stacks of stickers and plenty of dice rolls, but it won’t be an easy climb.

