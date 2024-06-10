Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards
Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards
Monopoly GO players have concluded their most recent minigame journey and now it’s time to focus on wrapping the Sticker Album before it ends. Thankfully the Boardwalk Bonanza rewards from the newest solo challenge will offer plenty of sticker packs to grab.
With under two weeks left until the conclusion of the Making Music sticker challenge, Monopoly GO players are rushing to finish collections. The most recent minigame, Martian Treasures, offered packs as rewards, but many struggled to complete the increased number of milestone levels.
Thankfully, the Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards are loaded with sticker pack prizes, as well as dice rolls, cash, and boosts.
All Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards
Below are all the rewards players can earn for completing Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza milestone levels.
The prizes include a possible total of 20,340 dice rolls, as well as cash, sticker packs, and boosts. This solo challenge doesn’t include any minigame currency.
|Milestone Level
|Points
|Reward
|1
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|30 Points
|x30 Dice Rolls
|3
|40 Points
|Cash
|4
|100 Points
|x75 Dice Rolls
|5
|50 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|60 Points
|x60 Dice Rolls
|7
|70 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|8
|320 Points
|x250 Dice Rolls
|9
|70 Points
|Cash
|10
|80 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|11
|100 Points
|Cash
|12
|800 Points
|x450 Dice Rolls
|13
|100 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 25 Min
|14
|140 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|15
|175 Points
|Cash
|16
|1,200 Points
|x650 Dice Rolls
|17
|160 Points
|Cash Boost – 5 Min
|18
|180 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|220 Points
|Cash
|20
|2,300 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|21
|300 Points
|High Roller Boost – 10 Min
|22
|250 Points
|Cash
|23
|350 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|800 Points
|x525 Dice Rolls
|25
|500 Points
|Cash Boost – 10 Min
|26
|650 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|3,500 Points
|x1,600 Dice Rolls
|28
|850 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|29
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|1,500 Points
|x700 Dice Rolls
|31
|1,700 Points
|Cash
|32
|4,200 Points
|x1,800 Dice Rolls
|33
|3,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|34
|1,500 Points
|Mega Heist Boost – 40 Min
|35
|2,800 Points
|Cash
|36
|6,000 Points
|x2,200 Dice Rolls
|37
|2,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|4,500 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|39
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|40
|8,000 Points
|x3,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|3,000 Points
|Cash Boost – 10 Min
|42
|4,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|43
|14,000 Points
|x8,000 Dice Rolls
Tips For Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Bonanza Challenge
Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards will be earned by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. While this is similar to the four-corner solo challenges in that the spaces are limited, it is a great event for grinding points.
Players will want to focus their energy on trying to hit Railroad tokens, as they provide a higher point yield than Chance or Community Chest tiles. They will also contribute points to ongoing leaderboard challenges simultaneously.
I would recommend storing up your dice rolls to keep the roll modifier on 10. This will ensure a good payout of points on Railroad tiles, but allow how quickly players burn through rolls. The best way to stockpile rolls is by collecting free rolls, which can be found in our daily free dice roll article. Players can also complete Quick Wins or finish sticker collections for a tidy bundle of rolls.
Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza solo challenge dates
The Boardwalk Bonanza solo challenge in Monopoly GO will run from June 10 through June 12. This gives players a total of 24 hours to race through milestone levels.
This is a great solo challenge for players looking to complete sticker collections, but it will also serve as an opportunity to collect big dice roll rewards for the next minigame, which will likely be announced in the coming days.