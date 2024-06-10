GamingMonopoly Go

Laura Gray
Monopoly GO players have concluded their most recent minigame journey and now it’s time to focus on wrapping the Sticker Album before it ends. Thankfully the Boardwalk Bonanza rewards from the newest solo challenge will offer plenty of sticker packs to grab.

With under two weeks left until the conclusion of the Making Music sticker challenge, Monopoly GO players are rushing to finish collections. The most recent minigame, Martian Treasures, offered packs as rewards, but many struggled to complete the increased number of milestone levels.

Thankfully, the Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards are loaded with sticker pack prizes, as well as dice rolls, cash, and boosts.

All Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards

Monopoly GO should you spend money on the gameGet tons of cash playing Boardwalk Bonanza in Monopoly GO

Below are all the rewards players can earn for completing Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza milestone levels.

The prizes include a possible total of 20,340 dice rolls, as well as cash, sticker packs, and boosts. This solo challenge doesn’t include any minigame currency.

Milestone LevelPointsReward
110 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
230 Pointsx30 Dice Rolls
340 PointsCash
4100 Pointsx75 Dice Rolls
550 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
660 Pointsx60 Dice Rolls
770 PointsGold Sticker Pack
8320 Pointsx250 Dice Rolls
970 PointsCash
1080 PointsGold Sticker Pack
11100 PointsCash
12800 Pointsx450 Dice Rolls
13100 PointsMega Heist Boost – 25 Min
14140 PointsGold Sticker Pack
15175 PointsCash
161,200 Pointsx650 Dice Rolls
17160 PointsCash Boost – 5 Min
18180 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19220 PointsCash
202,300 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
21300 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 10 Min
22250 PointsCash
23350 PointsPink Sticker Pack
24800 Pointsx525 Dice Rolls
25500 PointsCash Boost – 10 Min
26650 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
273,500 Pointsx1,600 Dice Rolls
28850 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
291,000 PointsCash
301,500 Pointsx700 Dice Rolls
311,700 PointsCash
324,200 Pointsx1,800 Dice Rolls
333,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
341,500 PointsMega Heist Boost – 40 Min
352,800 PointsCash
366,000 Pointsx2,200 Dice Rolls
372,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
384,500 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
395,000 PointsCash
408,000 Pointsx3,000 Dice Rolls
413,000 PointsCash Boost – 10 Min
424,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
4314,000 Pointsx8,000 Dice Rolls

Tips For Monopoly GO’s Boardwalk Bonanza Challenge

Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza milestone rewards will be earned by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. While this is similar to the four-corner solo challenges in that the spaces are limited, it is a great event for grinding points.

Players will want to focus their energy on trying to hit Railroad tokens, as they provide a higher point yield than Chance or Community Chest tiles. They will also contribute points to ongoing leaderboard challenges simultaneously.

I would recommend storing up your dice rolls to keep the roll modifier on 10. This will ensure a good payout of points on Railroad tiles, but allow how quickly players burn through rolls. The best way to stockpile rolls is by collecting free rolls, which can be found in our daily free dice roll article. Players can also complete Quick Wins or finish sticker collections for a tidy bundle of rolls.

Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza solo challenge dates

The Boardwalk Bonanza solo challenge in Monopoly GO will run from June 10 through June 12. This gives players a total of 24 hours to race through milestone levels.

This is a great solo challenge for players looking to complete sticker collections, but it will also serve as an opportunity to collect big dice roll rewards for the next minigame, which will likely be announced in the coming days.

