Monopoly Go board game promises quick-fire version of original

Monopoly Go is transitioning from mobile game to board game, one that will be distinct from the original Monopoly, focusing on faster gameplay.

Monopoly Go is a massive money-maker for Hasbro, making billions of dollars in profit within its first year. Unlike regular Monopoly, the mobile game is played online, mixing elements of buying properties with minigames and microtransactions galore.

Much like how The Queen’s Gambit’s popularity led to a board game adaptation that wasn’t chess, Monopoly Go is going the way of its source material. Hasbro has revealed Monopoly Go’s board game adaptation, which currently lacks a release window.

Monopoly Go is being turned into a board game

Hasbro Monopoly Go is adapting the mobile game into cardboard & plastic form

Monopoly Go runs 2-4 players, but unlike the original game, which happens on a single board, Monopoly Go requires multiple boards. In Monopoly Go, each player has a mini-board with the goal of being the first player to complete a Landmark consisting of four pieces of the same color.

Players gain Landmark pieces by rolling the dice and landing on spaces that share its color. You also can slow down other players using Bank Heists, Shut Downs, and Mega Shut Downs, which are mechanics from the mobile game.

Monopoly Go promises to be faster and more straightforward than the original game, which is all about property and money management. People who purchase Monopoly Go’s board game will also receive a code to unlock a golden piece in the app, which can be redeemed up to four times.

The idea of a Monopoly Go board game might seem like a mockable concept, but it does seem to be a distinct iteration. If Hasbro had just slapped the Monopoly Go logo on the original, then that would be one thing, but this seems to be its own thing, one that would hopefully evoke the app for its fans.