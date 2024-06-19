Monopoly Games Sticker Album Challenge – All Collections, Dates & Rewards

Attention fellow tycoons! Monopoly Go has just unveiled its delight: the ‘Monopoly Games‘ Sticker Album. This upcoming collection showcases themed sticker sets centered on beloved sports such as Baseball, Hockey, Swimming, and many others!

In contrast to the 21 sets in the ‘Making Music’ album, Monopoly Games boasts a total of 28 sets for players to collect. It includes 5 prestigious sets that players can unlock after completing the album.

That being said, here are all the details for the Monopoly Games Sticker Album.

Scopely Collect all stickers in the new album to win amazing rewards.

The Monopoly Games Sticker Album is set to launch on June 20, 2024, and will remain available until September 26, 2024.

Including the Prestigious Sets, there are a total of 252 Stickers with 205 Standard Stickers and 47 Golden Stickers.

List of all Sets in Monopoly Games Sticker Album

The sets in the Monopoly Games Sticker Album are:

Opening Ceremony (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Shield Breaker (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Rowing (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Swimming (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Wheelchair Rugby (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Caber Tossing (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Throw Put (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) On Target (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Hockey (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Skateboarding (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Gymnastics (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Dice Lifting (9 Standard Stickers)

(9 Standard Stickers) Railroad Racing (8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker)

(8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker) Ping Pong (8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker)

(8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker) Diving (8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker)

(8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker) Archery (8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker)

(8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker) Surfing (8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker)

(8 Standard Stickers, 1 Gold Sticker) Parallel Parking (7 Standard Stickers, 2 Gold Stickers)

(7 Standard Stickers, 2 Gold Stickers) Wheelbarrow Race (5 Standard Stickers, 4 Gold Stickers)

(5 Standard Stickers, 4 Gold Stickers) Remote Duck Races (6 Standard Stickers, 3 Gold Stickers)

(6 Standard Stickers, 3 Gold Stickers) Baseball (6 Standard Stickers, 3 Gold Stickers)

(6 Standard Stickers, 3 Gold Stickers) Fencing (5 Standard Stickers, 4 Gold Stickers)

(5 Standard Stickers, 4 Gold Stickers) Shopping Spree (4 Standard Stickers, 5 Gold Stickers)

(4 Standard Stickers, 5 Gold Stickers) Climbing (7 Standard Stickers, 2 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set)

(7 Standard Stickers, 2 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set) Hot Air Balloon Race (4 Standard Stickers, 5 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set)

(4 Standard Stickers, 5 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set) Triathlon (5 Standard Stickers, 4 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set)

(5 Standard Stickers, 4 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set) Soccer (4 Standard Stickers, 5 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set)

(4 Standard Stickers, 5 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set) Cycling (4 Standard Stickers, 5 Gold Stickers) (Prestigious Set)

During its run time of 3 months, players will have plenty of time to complete the album and aim for the second and third completion rewards.

Monopoly Games Album completion rewards

Monopoly Games offers rewards divided into album completion rewards and set completion rewards.

Album Completion Rewards

Players will receive 4 rewards upon completing the album for the first time, 2 rewards for the second completion, and 1 reward for the third completion.

First Completion

Discus Thrower Token: A unique token to showcase players’ accomplishments.

A unique token to showcase players’ accomplishments. 20,000 Rolls: Free rolls to help players progress further in the game.

Free rolls to help players progress further in the game. Cash Bonuses: Free cash to develop properties and move on to the new boards.

Free cash to develop properties and move on to the new boards. Unlock Prestige Albums: Access to 5 exclusive prestige sets, increasing the chance to win more Golden Stickers.

Second Completion

Gold Discus Thrower Token: A golden version of the Discus Thrower Token to mark players’ exceptional achievements.

A golden version of the Discus Thrower Token to mark players’ exceptional achievements. 25,000 Rolls: More free rolls to help players keep moving.

Third Completion

30,000 Rolls: Free rolls in abundance to multiply rewards.

Scopely Complete sets of stickers to bag these goodies.

Set Completion Rewards

In addition to cash and free dice rolls, completing certain sets offers extra rewards such as tokens, emojis, and shields.

Set 6 (Caber): Complete this set to get the Summer Champion Shield.

Complete this set to get the Summer Champion Shield. Set 8 (On Target): Complete this set to get the Mr. M Champion Emoji.

Complete this set to get the Mr. M Champion Emoji. Set 10 (Skateboarding): Complete this set to get the Skateboarding Scottie Token.

With the ‘Making Music’ album coming to an end, make sure you exchange duplicate stickers and use the stars to unlock gift vaults.

To maximize your sticker collection, keep an eye out for the Sticker Boom event and its scheduled dates. Also, check out how to get Golden Stickers and the next Golden Blitz event dates.