Is it worth it to spend money on Monopoly GO?

Right from the start, Monopoly GO encourages players to purchase in-game microtransaction packs – but is it worth investing real money into the game?

Much like the board game it is based on, the mobile game Monopoly GO is all about money. Unfortunately, this seems to be just as much about the game’s profit as players leveling their landmarks.

From the first time opening the game, players will be barraged with “deals” and “savings packs” sporting currency, items, and boosts for real money.

Unlike other mobile games, Monopoly GO doesn’t have premium currency for skins, loot, or unlockables. Instead, microtransactions will earn players dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash.

The primary sale point is often the dice rolls, which have a very slow regen rate, preventing players from participating in events when they are out.

While spending money on any mobile game is ultimately the player’s choice, there are a few things to consider when making purchases in Monopoly GO. We’ve got the breakdown for players below.

What are endless offers in Monopoly GO?

Endless Deals are a type of microtransaction in Monopoly GO that incentivizes users to purchase small brackets with the reward of free, unlockable packs.

Players can spend three dollars and unlock a bracket of the deal, followed by multiple additional free brackets until another paywall is reached.

However, the rewards for each bracket are often very small, and many paid levels have to be unlocked before decent rewards are obtained.

While these tiny amounts may seem harmless, this is Monopoly GO’s way of encouraging players to spend large amounts of money in bursts.

These are probably the worst purchases that can be made in the game, and they are the most tempting. Especially because when they activate, players will get a few free brackets right from the start to induce the reward response.

Because the rewards are so small, and the ability to overspend is so great, we recommend not purchasing the Endless Deals, and going for bigger packs with a better yield.

What are board completion packs in Monopoly GO?

Occasionally when players start a new board, a board completion pack will activate, which offers a large number of dice rolls and some of the best sticker packs in the game. These are deals with a limited timeframe, but a high cost.

However, the price range of the packs sits between $69.99 and $99.99, making them a risky impulse purchase – especially when there are other smaller options with better yields sitting in the main microtransaction store.

What are shop packs in Monopoly GO?

While many of the microtransaction options in Monopoly GO will appear as pop-ups, a good number are also available in the game’s shop. These are packs with themes that match ongoing events and range in price.

The packs can also only be bought so many times daily, preventing players from stacking the best options repeatedly.

The packs that sit around the five to twenty-dollar mark often have good dice roll amounts and extra perks, but aren’t as expensive or risky as other options. However, there will be times when the only packs available are all expensive, and players will need to wait for them to roll over.

Players can also purchase dice roll bundles in this area, with the starting packs of each bracket being the best deals in the game.

For example, the first time a player purchases the $99.99 bracket for 3,200 dice rolls, they get an additional 15,000 dice rolls for the first buy.

While buying the packs after the bonuses are gone is less effective, the bonus purchases are some of the best in the game, and the most viable options while available.

Should you buy microtransactions in Monopoly GO?

It is important to note that for the most part, spending money on Monopoly GO rarely results in long-time perks. There are few collectibles in the game, making most everything a flash in the pan once purchased.

Players can’t even look back at completed sticker albums. They all vanish once the album is completed or ends. Because of this, players won’t have much to show for their spent cash other than a few extra trips around the board.

Because of this, we recommend collecting free dice rolls over purchasing in-game microtransaction bundles and encourage players to be selective of what events they participate in, so more rewards are received for saved dice rolls.

While playing the game is fun, Monopoly GO doesn’t offer enough tangible items to make spending real money a solid investment.