The trading Stickers feature in Monopoly Go always comes in handy, especially when you find yourself a few cards short of completing a deck. Here’s how you can use it.

Outside of rolling dice, collecting all the cool-looking Stickers is also a big part of Monopoly Go‘s gameplay loop. But there is no direct way to purchase these cards, and they can only ever be acquired with packs that roll at random.

That means your duplicate stock will continue to pile up, and this is when the trading feature comes in. Your friend gets one they don’t have, and you get one you don’t, everybody wins.

So, here is everything you need to know about trading Stickers in Monopoly Go.

How to trade Stickers in Monopoly Go

In Monopoly Go, you can only trade Stickers that you have duplicates of, anything with a +1 or higher symbol will be eligible. To trade them, follow these steps:

Open Monopoly Go! Head to your “Album,” located at the bottom left. Select the Sticker you want to send. If it is a Sticker you can trade, it will have a “Send to friend” button. Click on it, and then select the friend you want to send.

Scopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Trading Stickers is as easy as rolling the dice on Monopoly Go.

That’s it, your friend will receive the card. If it was supposed to be a give-and-take trade, and you want to assure things, toggle “Make an Exchange!” in the send menu at the bottom. Once turned, your friend will have to propose a sticker in return, and only after both of you accept the trade will cards be exchanged. If time has elapsed, your Sticker will be returned.

We recommend turning it on, as this way, your friend won’t be able to betray your trust and ruin your friendship. This will make trading with randoms on forums like the official Facebook group, Discord, and Reddit safer.

Keep in mind that you can only trade non-Gold cards via this method. For Gold ones, the process is a bit different. In either of them, you’ll need to be connected to Facebook to unlock the trade function.

How to trade Gold Stickers in Monopoly Go

You can only trade Gold cards when the Golden Blitz is featured in Monopoly Go. Whenever the event is on, here’s how to do it:

Open Monopoly Go! Click on the Golden Blitz event icon. You will see all the tradeable Stickers there, with a “Send” and “Ask” button. Click “Send” for the one you want to share, and “Ask” if you’d like to request. Then, click on the friend you want to trade from the list.

Should you trade Stickers in Monopoly Go?

Yes, trading is pretty common in Monopoly Go, and with the “Safe Exchange” feature, there is no risk of being scammed, provided you toggle it on when trading with randoms. Since you are mostly at the mercy of chance through packs, trading is the best way to complete a particular set.

Completing a set also has neat rewards like dice rolls and tons of cash. Besides, there is no need to be possessive toward them as they’ll all disappear once the current season ends and a new featured Album arrives.

That’s everything about trading Stickers in Monopoly Go. For more on the game, check out all the event schedules and daily dice links, as well as the Golden Blitz schedule and how to add friends so you can trade cards with them.