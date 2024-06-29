How to play Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop: Schedule & all rewards

Peg-E Prize Drop has seen its return in Monopoly Go, which means it’s now time to feed countless unruly chips to the dice roller’s version of the Pachinko machine. Here are our tips on playing, as well as the full schedule for how long you’ll have to claim these rewards.

Peg-E is one of the most sought-after events in Monopoly Go, as not only does it bring an annoyingly fun mini-game, but it also usually rewards the coveted Wild Stickers. It hasn’t made the cut this time, likely due to the new Monopoly Games album just starting on June 20.

There are still a few neat things to check out in the event, including some other nice rewards.

Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop schedule

Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop started on June 29, 2024, and will be available until July 2 at 2:59 PM CDT, 3:59 PM EDT, 12:59 PM PDT, 8:59 PM BST.

This is a bit shorter than past Prize Drop events, which usually last anywhere from 4 to 5 days. If you want to make the most of this event, hop in fast.

How to play Peg-E Prize Drop

In Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop, you play a Pachinko-like mini-game where you drop the event-specific tokens (chips) from the top of a machine. Press one of the five buttons from the top, and the smiling machine will chuck out a chip right below that button.

These tokens bounce off the obstacles before finding their way into one of the slots below them that have various cash rewards.

Scopely

It is unclear what law of physics these chips follow. Before landing, if they hit one of the bumpers in the machine enough times, you’ll also get the reward that’s in there.

The more chips you pump out, the more rewards you get, and the progress bar below will continue to fill depending on what you win. Once filled enough, you’ll reach a milestone that’ll net different rewards – from dice rolls to sticker packs. There will be two sets, so if your first bar is filled, the next one will appear.

Tokens here function the same way as they do in other events, like Partner Tokens in Partners Events. A multiplier is also there right next to it, and it also works the same as any other, multiplying the rewards as well as tokens consumed.

All Monopoly Go Peg-E milestones & rewards

Here are all the Peg-E Prize Drop rewards and the milestone you need to reach to net them:

Milestone Points Prize Drop Rewards 1 600 Cash 2 Unknown x100 Dice Rolls 3 Unknown x200 Dice Rolls 4 Unknown Pink Sticker Pack

There is, of course, another page and more rewards. These were the first sets of rewards. As we learn more about the other rewards and points required, we’ll update you. It is confirmed that the maximum you’ll be getting in terms of a Sticker Pack is Magenta. No Wild Cards, as we said earlier.

Tips for Peg-E event in Monopoly Go

We recommend first stacking up Peg-E Tokens enough that you can hit the x30 multiplier, a thousand or so. You can go a little lower if you’re wary, but keep that thing higher. For bumpers, always go for either Dice and Tokens, never cash.

Next, drop the token from either the left-most or right-most button, depending on what bumper you’re aiming for. As for which bumper to aim, go with whatever you have less. If you already have a lot of dice and are chasing for Sticker Packs then go with Tokens, and likewise, Dice if you’ve blown them all in collecting a decent amount of Tokens.

Whatever you’re aiming for, drop from the corner near it. So, suppose you’re going for Tokens and they are on the right bumper. Drop the chips from the right-most button. Drop them all on the right until you’ve no left!

How to get Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly Go

Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens can be earned through Tournaments, featured solo events like All You Can Win, Quick Wins, and Free Gifts in Shop. Besides these, chips are also in the bumpers of the Peg-E machines.

Events and Quick Wins will be the most reliable sources for Tokens, so make sure to check all the events featured during the day and their reward lists.

With all that information, your Peg-E event will be sorted. Of course, as with any event in Monopoly Go, Dice are still important. If you are short on rolls, check out the daily dice links.