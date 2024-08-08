GamingMonopoly Go

How to play Monopoly Go Dino Treasures – Schedule & rewards

Aakash Regmi
Dino Treasures logo in Monopoly Go in blurred backgroundScopely

Dino Treasures is a brand-new Treasures Event in Monopoly Go. It has 25 milestones, five more than the previous ones, and that means more rewards this time. 

The highlight, of course, is the Wild Sticker which will require you to see through all the levels. Dino Treasures is only the second mini-game to reward them since the introduction of the Monopoly Games album.  

If you didn’t mindlessly pour thousands of dice only to finish second on the now-concluded City Racers, here are all the rewards for Dino Treasures, including some gameplay tips.

Dino Treasures schedule

Dino Treasures in Monopoly Go will start on August 8 and last until August 12, 2024. Here are the exact start and end times:

  • Start time: August 8 at 8 AM CDT / 9 AM ETD / 6 AM PDT / 2 PM BST
  • End time: August 12 at  2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST

How to play Dino Treasures

In Dino Treasures, you’ll have a series of different grids where different treasures will be hidden. Your objective is to dig out the artifacts by hitting on the tiles, and once you find all on the current page, you’ll move on to the next, also progressing the level for rewards. 

Monopoly Go treasure event gameplayScopely / Dexerto
Artifact placements are randomized and you can see their silhouette on the top box. 

To hit the tiles you’ll need to collect Pickaxes, which are basically the event-specific tokens. You can get them through Quick Wins, Free Gifts, Events, and some milestone rewards of Dino Treasures. 

All Monopoly Go Dino Treasures milestones & rewards

LEVEL REWARDS
150 Dice
2Cash
3100 Dice 
4Yellow Sticker Pack
5150 Dice 
65 Pickaxes, Cash
7175 Dice
8Pink Sticker Pack
9200 Dice 
10Cash
11Fossil Shield skin
12250 Dice
13300 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack
1410 Pickaxe, Cash
15Purple Sticker Pack
161,000 Dice
17Cash
18150 Dice 
1917 Pickaxe, Cash, Pink Sticker Pack
20T-Rex Skull board token
21250 Dice
22Blue Sticker Pack
23300 Dice
24Cash
25Wild Sticker, 3,000 Dice, Cash

The total possible rewards include:

  • Wild Sticker
  • 5,925 dice
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 2 Pink Sticker Pack
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack
  • 1 5-star Purple Sticker Pack
  • Cash
  • Fossil Shield skin
  • T-Rex Skul board piece token
Wild Sticker in Monopoly GoScopely
Wild Sticker lets you choose one missing Sticker from the album, including Gold ones.

Tips for playing Dino Treasures

There isn’t any winning strategy in Treasures, and the only thing you can try is to estimate the position of the artifact and then hit the right tiles. 

You’ll see the shape of the artifact at the top, try to visualize where it could be on the board and hit accordingly. For example, if one of them is four tiles long and the board is six tiles long, hit right in the middle, and if you don’t see it, no possibility of it being on that particular row or column. 

It is not going to work all the time as sometimes there will be a full board where you have to find just one tile-long treasure. However, a mole is also going to pop up on occasion, wiping a full line which will make it easier to estimate.

How to get Pickaxes in Monopoly Go

You get Pickaxes through Events, Tournaments, Quick Wins, and Free Gifts. Check out our daily events page to see which leaderboard and solo challenges are running during the mini-game. Unlike Partners, they cannot be picked from the board.

Playing all these events for Pickaxes will require a lot of dice, so here are all the ways to get them in the game as well as dice links for freebies. 

