How to play Monopoly Go Dino Treasures – Schedule & rewards

How to play Monopoly Go Dino Treasures – Schedule & rewardsScopely
Dino Treasures is a brand-new Treasures Event in Monopoly Go. It has 25 milestones, five more than the previous ones, and that means more rewards this time.
The highlight, of course, is the Wild Sticker which will require you to see through all the levels. Dino Treasures is only the second mini-game to reward them since the introduction of the Monopoly Games album.
If you didn’t mindlessly pour thousands of dice only to finish second on the now-concluded City Racers, here are all the rewards for Dino Treasures, including some gameplay tips.
Dino Treasures schedule
Dino Treasures in Monopoly Go will start on August 8 and last until August 12, 2024. Here are the exact start and end times:
- Start time: August 8 at 8 AM CDT / 9 AM ETD / 6 AM PDT / 2 PM BST
- End time: August 12 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST
How to play Dino Treasures
In Dino Treasures, you’ll have a series of different grids where different treasures will be hidden. Your objective is to dig out the artifacts by hitting on the tiles, and once you find all on the current page, you’ll move on to the next, also progressing the level for rewards.
To hit the tiles you’ll need to collect Pickaxes, which are basically the event-specific tokens. You can get them through Quick Wins, Free Gifts, Events, and some milestone rewards of Dino Treasures.
All Monopoly Go Dino Treasures milestones & rewards
|LEVEL
|REWARDS
|1
|50 Dice
|2
|Cash
|3
|100 Dice
|4
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|5
|150 Dice
|6
|5 Pickaxes, Cash
|7
|175 Dice
|8
|Pink Sticker Pack
|9
|200 Dice
|10
|Cash
|11
|Fossil Shield skin
|12
|250 Dice
|13
|300 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack
|14
|10 Pickaxe, Cash
|15
|Purple Sticker Pack
|16
|1,000 Dice
|17
|Cash
|18
|150 Dice
|19
|17 Pickaxe, Cash, Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|T-Rex Skull board token
|21
|250 Dice
|22
|Blue Sticker Pack
|23
|300 Dice
|24
|Cash
|25
|Wild Sticker, 3,000 Dice, Cash
The total possible rewards include:
- Wild Sticker
- 5,925 dice
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 2 Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- 1 5-star Purple Sticker Pack
- Cash
- Fossil Shield skin
- T-Rex Skul board piece token
Tips for playing Dino Treasures
There isn’t any winning strategy in Treasures, and the only thing you can try is to estimate the position of the artifact and then hit the right tiles.
You’ll see the shape of the artifact at the top, try to visualize where it could be on the board and hit accordingly. For example, if one of them is four tiles long and the board is six tiles long, hit right in the middle, and if you don’t see it, no possibility of it being on that particular row or column.
It is not going to work all the time as sometimes there will be a full board where you have to find just one tile-long treasure. However, a mole is also going to pop up on occasion, wiping a full line which will make it easier to estimate.
How to get Pickaxes in Monopoly Go
You get Pickaxes through Events, Tournaments, Quick Wins, and Free Gifts. Check out our daily events page to see which leaderboard and solo challenges are running during the mini-game. Unlike Partners, they cannot be picked from the board.
Playing all these events for Pickaxes will require a lot of dice, so here are all the ways to get them in the game as well as dice links for freebies.