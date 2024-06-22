How to play Monopoly Go Aqua Partners – Schedule & all rewards

Aqua Partners is a brand-new aqua-themed Partners Event in Monopoly Go. If you find yourself floundering, here is a brief guide about the specifics of the event, including all the rewards.

It is time to bring the gang together and start rolling in Monopoly Go, as Partner Event sees its return. Much like the previous events, the finer gameplay in Acqua Partner is rolling, getting tokens, and earning points to work towards the milestone.

Here is everything about the Aqua Partners – from rewards to how to play.

The Monopoly Go Aqua Partners event starts on June 22 and will run until June 27, 2024. Here are the exact start and end times for the event:

Start time: June 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT / 8:30 AM EDT / 5:30 AM AM PDT / 1:30 PM BST

End time: June 27, 2024 at 2:59 PM CDT / 3:59 PM EDT / 12:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM BST

It’ll last for five days, like most previous Partner Events. The time should be enough to see you through all the rewards, provided you and all your friends lift their weight.

How to play Monopoly Go Aqua Partners event

In the Aqua Partners event in Monopoly Go, you’ll have to team up with three other players to build different attractions around the board by collecting points and working towards a milestone. You can play with randoms or have ones from your friend list to tune in. Remember, once added, you cannot change your teammates.

Once the event starts, the board will be split into four parts where different attractions will be built. To build them, you’ll have to accumulate points, and to do so, you’ll have to spin the wheel. Spinning the wheel will, however, require tokens. Tokens are scattered around the board and they’re also handed out as a reward in other events when Aqua Partners is active.

So, the gist is to team up, roll dice and collect tokens, use tokens to spin the wheel, collect points, and build attractions using points.

Aqua Partners event all milestone and rewards

Here are the rewards for each milestone in a single slot, as well as the grand prize for completing all four slots in the Monopoly Go Aqua Partners event:

MILESTONE TOTAL POINTS REWARDS 1 2,500 points 200 free dice rolls 2 8,500 points Cash 3 21,500 points Pink Vault: 200-300 free dice rolls and game money 4 48,000 points Gold Vault: 300-500 free dice rolls, three-star pink sticker pack, and high roller boost 5 80,000 points Aqua Vault: 400-600 free dice rolls, game money, four-star blue sticker pack, and cash boost Grand Prize 320,000 5,000 Dice, Five Star Purple Sticker Pack, Puffer Fish Board Token

You’ll need 80,000 points to complete one slot for a partner, and that means you’ll need to complete all partner slots and accumulate a whopping 320,000 points for the Grand Prize. This is why bringing together the right squad is essential.

Scopely The points required is same as the last Robo Partners event.

Tips for Aqua Partners events in Monopoly Go

There isn’t one particular winning strategy for the Monopoly Go Aqua Partners event or any Partner Event. Only two things will make or break the event for you. Dice rolls and teammates.

If all of your friends earn their keep, i.e., get 80,000 points each, you won’t have to stress too much during the event. One way to ensure you get to that point easily is if you have tons of dice rolls (our daily free dice links will help you with that). Instead of tuning in with randoms, you can try LFG on the official Discord, or Reddit.

Tokens are, of course, the other most valuable thing. While by simply rolling dice you can collect them through the board, that alone will never be enough. So, make sure to play all the big and small events as many will reward Tokens after reaching certain milestones.

We also recommended rolling only when you can get Tokens through events, otherwise, it is best to save dice. To track events, check out our daily event guide.

You can also collect a decent number of Tokens, and when spinning, crank the multiplayer up a bit. Otherwise, you’re less likely to rack up high points, and it’ll be a snoozefest.

How to get Fish Bowls Token in Monopoly Go Aqua Partners

Fish Bowls are the Aqua Partners-specific Tokens that you’ll need to spin the wheel during the event. Ways to acquire them are the same as for any other Partner Event, here is a list:

Quick Wins.

Milestone rewards in Events and Leaderboard Tournaments.

Landing on the tiles that have them as a reward.

These are pretty much the most consistent methods to get the tokens.

That’s everything about the Aqua Partners event in Monopoly Go. For more on the game, check out all the details on the current Sticker Album and how to get more dice (this will surely come in handy for the event).