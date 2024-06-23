How to get Tokens in Monopoly Go Aqua Partners

All Monopoly Go Partner Events have an exclusive Token tied to the event, and you’ll need a big haul to claim all the rewards. For the Aqua Partners, the Token is Shell, and multiple sources can net you the Token.

Even though Aqua Partners is a five-day event, set to end on June 27, the time may not be enough to fetch you the grand prize. How far you can go depends on how many Tokens you can collect and spin the wheel for points.

If you check the following places for Tokens, you should get enough to see you through the event, or at least do your part of the 80,000 points.

How to get Aqua Partners Shell Tokens in Monopoly Go

There are four major, and perhaps the only, sources for Aqua Partners Tokens in Monopoly Go: Quick Wins, Events, Board, and Free Gift.

Quick Wins

Scopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto You’ll get a different number of Shells after completing each Quick Win task.

Quick Wins are essentially your daily tasks in Monopoly Go. Whenever there is a Partners Event running, completing any tasks will also reward the Partner-exclusive Tokens. You’ll see a “WINS” button on the bottom left of the game, click on it bring forth the tab, and see the challenges.

These tasks are almost always simple, like “Collect Cash” or “Roll 5 times.” If you complete them for enough days and progress the weekly bar, you will get a Magenta Pack. It is one of the more generous yet simple ways to stock a decent amount of Tokens.

Events & Tournaments

Events and the Leaderboard are another excellent source for Tokens. But be wary though, not all of them reward Tokens and may not be worth pushing for the sake of it in Monopoly Go. Check all the milestones and rewards first then decide if they are worth chasing.

Take the example of Ecological Escapade, which runs June 22–24. It has a whopping 2,140 Tokens as it coincided with the start of the Aqua Partners event in Monopoly Go. You can keep track of these events in our daily event hub.

Collect through Board

During the event, there will be Tokens scattered across the board, and if you land on the tile you’ll be rewarded with them, depending on the dice multiplier. Always keep the multiplier somewhere around 10–20 so you get the most when you land and also won’t lose too much when you don’t.

Since rolling is the core of the game, you’ll collect them without having to chase or plan anything. We recommend rolling whenever there are events that help you get the best of everything – especially during the early few days of Partner Events when there is no need to rush.

Free Gift

Scopely / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Free Gifts always have event-specific tokens, for both Partners and Treasure events.

Free Gifts through the shop are another way you can add these Tokens to your tally. Although they can be claimed once every eight hours and not give a big amount – guess beggars can’t be choosy. Head to the shop and you’ll see Free Gift at the top.

Other than these, the only other way you can get them is through “Partner Gifts.” Whenever someone rolls, there will be a “Partner” on the wheel, if it stops there your friend will be sent some Tokens. If everybody is spinning, you’ll get good enough gifts, but this is not in your hand.

What happens to the leftover Partner Event Tokens in Monopoly Go?

All the extra Tokens you’ve collected during the Aqua Partners event in Monopoly Go will be converted to Cash. So, don’t worry if you have a lot of excess, you’ll be swimming in cash later.

That’s everything about getting Partner Tokens in Monopoly Go. Dice are always important, as no matter what you play, the only way to progress is by rolling, so here are the dice links and the many ways you can get them.