Can you send dice in Monopoly GO?

Want to help a new friend out by sending them tons of dice in Monopoly Go? Here’s whether you can trade them.

Dice are what make the word go round in Monopoly Go, that’s obvious for a dice roller, and no matter if you’re playing an event or leveling up, you’ll often be rewarded with them. But it is easier to burn them out quickly especially early on.

Monopoly Go is already big on trading with the feature to trade Stickers, here’s whether the game also allows you to share your dice.

Can you send dice to your friends in Monopoly Go?

No, you can’t trade or share dice with anyone in Monopoly Go. It is, in essence, the most important currency in the game and can be purchased directly with real money, so not letting people trade their extras makes sense.

Article continues after ad

If you want to really gift your friends dice, you can buy it for them in Monopoly Go, which is the closest you can get to “giving” them dice but that will require you to spend.

Article continues after ad

The other similar non-direct method for having your friend get dice is by inviting them, but there’s a high chance that you’ve already done this and claimed everything. Rewards for this aren’t anything to write home either.

Scopely Don’t worry, earning dice in Monopoly Go isn’t hard!

While dice aren’t so common that you’ll be flooding with them all the time, they aren’t exactly scarce either. Some of the best methods to get dice in Monopoly Go are through the many events and daily dice links, and they’ll net you enough to get going.

Article continues after ad

Plus, one of the better strategies once you have a good foothold in the game, is not using the excess dice on a whim but preserving them for and when there are big events that make rolling worth it.

All in all, even though you’ll often run short of dice, it isn’t something to worry about, and if you play right, you’ll never feel the need to gift or spend real money to buy them.