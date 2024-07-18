All Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewards

All Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewardsScopely
Knightly Quest is a brand-new solo event in Monopoly Go, kicking off right with the Peg-E Prize Drop. From thousands of dice to many Sticker Packs, here are all the rewards packed in each of its 50 milestones.
The two-day medieval theme solo challenge is a must if you want to grab all the rewards for the Peg-E. Since the chips for the prize drop event won’t be on the board for you to collect, any ongoing events like Knightly Quest will be the major source.
Of course, outside of tokens, there are also other rewards. Below are all of them, including the points you need to earn to secure them.
All Knightly Quest rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go
|Milestones
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|2
|10
|25 Dice
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|45 Dice
|5
|20
|8 Peg-E Tokens
|6
|25
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35
|35 Dice
|8
|40
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|9
|160
|150 Dice
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|12
|50
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|13
|350
|350 Dice
|14
|40
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|60
|High Roller for 5 minute
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice
|18
|80
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|1000
|900 Dice
|23
|120
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|24
|130
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice
|27
|150
|65 Peg-E Tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 Dice
|30
|220
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|31
|275
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|32
|1500
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850
|700 Dice
|36
|550
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|37
|1850
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500
|110 Peg-E Tokens
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2300
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700
|120 Peg-E Tokens
|43
|900
|Mega Bank Heist for 30 minutes
|44
|1000
|Cash
|45
|1700
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1400
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|47
|3800
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|49
|1500
|Cash
|50
|8200
|7,500 Dice
In total you’ll get:
- 18,255 Dice
- 855 Peg-E Tokens
- 1 Green Sticker Pack
- 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
- 2Pink Sticker Pack
- 2 Blue Sticker Pack
- 1 Purple Sticker Pack
These are in addition to Cash Boost, Mega Heist, and Higher Roller, as well as the usual Cash.
Monopoly Go Knightly Quest schedule
Monopoly Go Knightly Quest will begin on July 18, 2024, and will be available until July 20. The runtime is similar to most solo challenges, usually lasting for two days.
Tips for Monopoly Go Knightly Quest
In Monopoly Go Knightly Quest, you get points from pickups – there will be event-specific tokens on some tiles. Once you land on them, you get points, which are later multiplied by your dice multiplier.
It is one of the most welcoming ways to get points. Not only is it easy to plan around, but scoring won’t be as hard as something like landing in the corner. There will be a side of the board where these tokens are more concentrated and ones where they are sparse.
Keep the dice multiplier higher, 20 or more, when you’re 5-10 tiles away from the side where the tokens are heavily populated and lower when not. This way, if you miss one you may land on the other, saving your rolls.
You can also just wing it at a 10 multiplier. There will be other events you may want to focus on, so a 10 is a safe bet.
While there aren’t any special events that go well with Knightly Quest, try to roll whenever good ones are featured or one that benefits other ongoing challenges – like Mega Heist and Craft Clash Tournament. You can find the schedule in our daily events guide.
If you’re wary of Knightly Quest, check the Peg-E rewards, and if you don’t fancy it, there is little point in going all in. And if you want to see through its milestones, here are free dice links and all the ways to get them in the game.