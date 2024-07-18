Monopoly Go

All Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewards

Aakash Regmi
Monopoly Go old man in armor with scootie pointing at castleScopely

Knightly Quest is a brand-new solo event in Monopoly Go, kicking off right with the Peg-E Prize Drop. From thousands of dice to many Sticker Packs, here are all the rewards packed in each of its 50 milestones.

The two-day medieval theme solo challenge is a must if you want to grab all the rewards for the Peg-E. Since the chips for the prize drop event won’t be on the board for you to collect, any ongoing events like Knightly Quest will be the major source.

Of course, outside of tokens, there are also other rewards. Below are all of them, including the points you need to earn to secure them.

All Knightly Quest rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go

MilestonesPointsRewards
155 Peg-E Tokens
21025 Dice
315Cash
44045 Dice
5208 Peg-E Tokens
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 Dice
84012 Peg-E Tokens
9160150 Dice
1040Cash
114515 Peg-E Tokens
1250Yellow Sticker Pack
13350350 Dice
144025 Peg-E Tokens
1560High Roller for 5 minute
1670Cash
17500500 Dice
188030 Peg-E Tokens
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20100Cash
2112535 Peg-E Tokens
221000900 Dice
2312050 Peg-E Tokens
24130Pink Sticker Pack
25150Cash
26600500 Dice
2715065 Peg-E Tokens
28200Cash
29250200 Dice
30220Cash Boost for 10 minutes
3127570 Peg-E Tokens
3215001,250 Dice
3335080 Peg-E Tokens
34450Blue Sticker Pack
35850700 Dice
36550100 Peg-E Tokens
3718501,500 Dice
38500110 Peg-E Tokens
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
4123001,800 Dice
42700120 Peg-E Tokens
43900Mega Bank Heist for 30 minutes
441000Cash
451700Purple Sticker Pack
461400130 Peg-E Tokens
4738002,800 Dice
481000High Roller for 10 minutes
491500Cash
5082007,500 Dice
happy peg-e bot in Monopoly GoScopely
All solo and leaderboard challenges during Peg-E Prize Drop will reward Peg-E Tokes!

In total you’ll get:

  • 18,255 Dice 
  • 855 Peg-E Tokens
  • 1 Green Sticker Pack
  • 1 Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 2Pink Sticker Pack
  • 2 Blue Sticker Pack 
  • 1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to Cash Boost, Mega Heist, and Higher Roller, as well as the usual Cash. 

Monopoly Go Knightly Quest schedule

Monopoly Go Knightly Quest will begin on July 18, 2024, and will be available until July 20. The runtime is similar to most solo challenges, usually lasting for two days.

Tips for Monopoly Go Knightly Quest

In Monopoly Go Knightly Quest, you get points from pickups – there will be event-specific tokens on some tiles. Once you land on them, you get points, which are later multiplied by your dice multiplier.

It is one of the most welcoming ways to get points. Not only is it easy to plan around, but scoring won’t be as hard as something like landing in the corner. There will be a side of the board where these tokens are more concentrated and ones where they are sparse.

Keep the dice multiplier higher, 20 or more, when you’re 5-10 tiles away from the side where the tokens are heavily populated and lower when not. This way, if you miss one you may land on the other, saving your rolls. 

You can also just wing it at a 10 multiplier. There will be other events you may want to focus on, so a 10 is a safe bet. 

While there aren’t any special events that go well with Knightly Quest, try to roll whenever good ones are featured or one that benefits other ongoing challenges – like Mega Heist and Craft Clash Tournament. You can find the schedule in our daily events guide.

If you’re wary of Knightly Quest, check the Peg-E rewards, and if you don’t fancy it, there is little point in going all in. And if you want to see through its milestones, here are free dice links and all the ways to get them in the game.

