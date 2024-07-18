All Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewards

Knightly Quest is a brand-new solo event in Monopoly Go, kicking off right with the Peg-E Prize Drop. From thousands of dice to many Sticker Packs, here are all the rewards packed in each of its 50 milestones.

The two-day medieval theme solo challenge is a must if you want to grab all the rewards for the Peg-E. Since the chips for the prize drop event won’t be on the board for you to collect, any ongoing events like Knightly Quest will be the major source.

Article continues after ad

Of course, outside of tokens, there are also other rewards. Below are all of them, including the points you need to earn to secure them.

All Knightly Quest rewards & milestones in Monopoly Go

Milestones Points Rewards 1 5 5 Peg-E Tokens 2 10 25 Dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 Dice 5 20 8 Peg-E Tokens 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 Dice 8 40 12 Peg-E Tokens 9 160 150 Dice 10 40 Cash 11 45 15 Peg-E Tokens 12 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 350 350 Dice 14 40 25 Peg-E Tokens 15 60 High Roller for 5 minute 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice 18 80 30 Peg-E Tokens 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 35 Peg-E Tokens 22 1000 900 Dice 23 120 50 Peg-E Tokens 24 130 Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice 27 150 65 Peg-E Tokens 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 Dice 30 220 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 31 275 70 Peg-E Tokens 32 1500 1,250 Dice 33 350 80 Peg-E Tokens 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 700 Dice 36 550 100 Peg-E Tokens 37 1850 1,500 Dice 38 500 110 Peg-E Tokens 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2300 1,800 Dice 42 700 120 Peg-E Tokens 43 900 Mega Bank Heist for 30 minutes 44 1000 Cash 45 1700 Purple Sticker Pack 46 1400 130 Peg-E Tokens 47 3800 2,800 Dice 48 1000 High Roller for 10 minutes 49 1500 Cash 50 8200 7,500 Dice

Scopely All solo and leaderboard challenges during Peg-E Prize Drop will reward Peg-E Tokes!

In total you’ll get:

18,255 Dice

855 Peg-E Tokens

1 Green Sticker Pack

1 Yellow Sticker Pack

2Pink Sticker Pack

2 Blue Sticker Pack

1 Purple Sticker Pack

These are in addition to Cash Boost, Mega Heist, and Higher Roller, as well as the usual Cash.

Monopoly Go Knightly Quest schedule

Monopoly Go Knightly Quest will begin on July 18, 2024, and will be available until July 20. The runtime is similar to most solo challenges, usually lasting for two days.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tips for Monopoly Go Knightly Quest

In Monopoly Go Knightly Quest, you get points from pickups – there will be event-specific tokens on some tiles. Once you land on them, you get points, which are later multiplied by your dice multiplier.

It is one of the most welcoming ways to get points. Not only is it easy to plan around, but scoring won’t be as hard as something like landing in the corner. There will be a side of the board where these tokens are more concentrated and ones where they are sparse.

Article continues after ad

Keep the dice multiplier higher, 20 or more, when you’re 5-10 tiles away from the side where the tokens are heavily populated and lower when not. This way, if you miss one you may land on the other, saving your rolls.

You can also just wing it at a 10 multiplier. There will be other events you may want to focus on, so a 10 is a safe bet.

Article continues after ad

While there aren’t any special events that go well with Knightly Quest, try to roll whenever good ones are featured or one that benefits other ongoing challenges – like Mega Heist and Craft Clash Tournament. You can find the schedule in our daily events guide.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wary of Knightly Quest, check the Peg-E rewards, and if you don’t fancy it, there is little point in going all in. And if you want to see through its milestones, here are free dice links and all the ways to get them in the game.