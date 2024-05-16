SportsMMA

UFC star Michel Pereira rescues dogs during devastating Brazil floods

Hunter Haas
UFC star Michel Pereira has been busy saving lives during devastating floods in BrazilInstagram: michelpereiraufc

UFC star Michel Pereira has been busy saving lives as devastating Brazilian floods continue ravaging the area.

Pereira often looks like a superhero inside the octagon, given his intimidating build and proficiency to stop his opponents early in the contest.

However, his efforts to rescue stranded dogs during disastrous flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, make him a real-life superhero in the eyes of any dog lover out there.

Frequent bouts of rain have caused river levels to rise exponentially in recent weeks, leaving destruction and chaos in its wake.

In a viral clip, Pereira can be seen on the roof of a building, almost entirely submerged in water, with a flashlight in his mouth and a dog on his hip.

They escorted that terrified pooch to a safer environment, clear of the flood threatening its life. And alongside it was a slew of other dogs that Pereira saved in the process.

It invokes the memory of Mark Coleman’s story when he went storming back into a burning building to try and save his dog during a horrific house fire that nearly cost Coleman his life.

The 30-year-old, born in Marabá, Pará, Brazil, nearly three thousand kilometers north of Rio Grande do Sul, spent the weekend also helping individuals stranded by the ongoing floods, saving many lives as a result.

‘Demolidor’ is coming off one of the most impressive first-round finishes in recent memory as the middleweight contender extended his eight-fight win streak vs Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Pereira, who is not related to UFC champion Alex Pereira, doesn’t have a next opponent lined up quite yet, but he’s staying busy helping those who are unable to help themselves.

For that, the Brazilian MMA star lives up to the ‘hero’ label. And if he has it his way, it won’t be long before Pereira shows his heroics again inside the octagon.

