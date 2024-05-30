UFC 302: Sean Strickland “ready to die” for fans vs Paulo Costa

During the pre-fight press conference, Sean Strickland promised fans he is “ready to die” for them at UFC 302 as a battle with Paulo Costa awaits.

UFC 302 is set for June 1 in Newark, New Jersey, with Strickland and Costa serving as the co-main eventers of the evening.

The American took the stage to deafening applause as a “USA!” chant quickly broke out at the UFC 302 press conference.

Strickland spent most of the presser complimenting the Brazilian and showing him love. “Hey, I like Costa. He’s a funny motherf**ker. I think we all like Costa.”

Later, with the pleasantries out of the way, Strickland promised his fans they’d get everything he had at UFC 302.

“I appreciate you guys. I’m going to sacrifice some f**king brain cells. We’re ready to go out there and f**king die for you guys.

“I don’t know how much secret juice Paulo has. You better get lucky. Cause I’m going to beat your f**king d**k into the dirt.”

As the press conference drew to an end, Strickland directly addressed UFC fans, thanking them for changing his life.

“Through you guys, I’ve been such a better person. Making more money, living right. I am so grateful for all my fans that have given me this life.”

Then, the two men met for a ceremonial pre-fight stare-down, with both sporting a smile and continuing to show respect to one another.

Strickland is looking to rebound after his last fight ended in controversy. He took Dricus Du Plessis to the scorecards, narrowly losing the championship bout via split decision.

As a result, Strickland believes Du Plessis stole his UFC Middleweight Championship. And the 33-year-old has been campaigning for a rematch ever since.

“The whole world knows that I beat Dricus. I’m going to beat Costa, and I’m going to win that f**king belt back.”

First, he must dispatch of Costa, who has lost three of his last four fights. With a victory at UFC 302, Strickland should find himself with another title opportunity.

