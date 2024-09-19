Tommy Fury challenges Jake Paul to MMA fight after defeating him in boxing

Influencer boxer Tommy Furry has challenged Jake Paul to a rematch in MMA after handing ‘The Problem Child’ his first-ever loss in the ring.

Jake Paul’s rise in the world of professional boxing took a step back in February of 2003 when he lost his long-awaited bout with Tommy Fury via split decision.

Since then, he’s been on a tear, besting UFC legend Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland, and Mike Perry with his sights set on boxing icon Mike Tyson in November 2024.

Article continues after ad

However, Jake has said time and time again that he wants to get involved in MMA, and while he’s waiting for the right opponent to emerge so he can make his PFL debut, Tommy Fury is stepping up.

While training with Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, Fury called out Paul and claimed he’d be down to battle him inside the cage.

“Jake Paul’s in the PFL isn’t he? I’m gonna smash his face in when I get good at MMA,” Fury said. “Beat him in boxing and the cage. Big useless pr*ck.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tommy went on to predict that he’d only need a year or two of training to be ready for an MMA fight and hand Jake Paul yet another L.

“He’s got the funds, he’s got the best trainers in the world, he’s got the best sparring in the world. So, he’s doing alright, but he’s no match for me. I swear to you, next time I fight him, I’ll knock him out in MMA,” he told Aspinall.

Article continues after ad

Back in February, PFL founder Donn Davis revealed that there was a $20M offer on the table for Tommy Fury to rematch Jake Paul in boxing with a third fight being in MMA.

“Tommy doing a back-to-back boxing and MMA – hardwired together where Tommy couldn’t back out of one or the other – is on the table,” he told SunSport.

Paul, meanwhile, plans to “finish up” with boxing after his battle with Mike Tyson in November and has “plenty of options” when it comes to taking on credible mixed martial artists in the PFL in 2025.

Article continues after ad