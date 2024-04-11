SportsMMA

Justin Gaethje next fight: BMF title on the line at UFC 300

Matthew Legros
Justin Gaethje in the Octagon.Associated Press

Justin Gaethje will re-enter the Octagon on April 13 at UFC 300 in the 11th title fight of his career.

Gaethje is currently signed to the UFC. He has been with the promotion since 2017. The Arizona native has made his mark in the lightweight division and currently aims to capture a world title at 155 pounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gaethje’s next MMA fight which is right around the corner.

Who will Justin Gaethje fight next?

Justin Gaethje will fight against Max Holloway in his next fight at UFC 300. The contest will be for Gaethje’s BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) belt.

Holloway poses a major threat to the University of Northern Colorado product as the No. 3 ranked featherweight and No. 14 ranked fighter pound-for-pound. He is moving up to lightweight for this bout.

When did Justin Gaethje last fight?

Gaethje’s last MMA fight came against Dustin Poirier on July 29, 2023 at UFC 291. He defeated Poirier by way of knockout with a kick to the head in the second round. The 35-year-old avenged his loss against Poirier in their first matchup back in 2018.

What is Justin Gaethje’s record?

With a win against Poirier, Gaethje improved to 25-4 for his career. He became a professional in 2011 and earned an 8-0 record competing in regional matches in Colorado and Arizona.

Gaethje joined the World Series of Fighting at WSOF 2 and went undefeated at 9-0 in that promotion as well. He carried over his 17-0 record into the UFC when he joined Dana White’s promotion in 2017. He is 8-4 in UFC competition.

What weight class does Gaethje fight in?

The Colorado native fights in the lightweight division. He weighed 156 pounds in his last fight against Poirier.

About The Author

Matthew Legros

Matthew graduated from Brooklyn College in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. In the past, he's written for Heavy Sports, Sports Illustrated, and SB Nation. On top of penning scripts for Empire Sports Media, Matthew covers the latest NBA, NFL and Boxing news for Dexerto. His expertise lies in basketball, with a personal passion for track-and-field. You can contact him at matthew.legros@dexerto.com.

