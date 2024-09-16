Jake Paul sneaks into UFC 306 despite ban with convincing disguise

The Problem Child Jake Paul revealed how he “illegally” snuck into the recent UFC 306 event, the boxer going in full disguise to avoid suspicion.

Jake Paul has been involved in many feuds as a content creator and, of course, an influencer boxer. One such feud came to a head in 2022 when UFC CEO Dana White banned the Paul brother from attending all UFC events.

“Dana banned me after they were yelling ‘f*** Jake Paul’ in the stadium, then I tried to go to a different fight, and all our tickets were declined,” Paul revealed on his podcast back in 2023.

Article continues after ad

While he has not attempted to attend a UFC event since, this all changed when his friend and business partner Sean O’Malley put his bantamweight title on the line against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

The two squared off in the main event on September 15, 2024, headlining the first sporting event inside The Sphere, with the Suga Show losing the battle and dropping the belt to challenger Merab.

Article continues after ad

Just a day after UFC 306 wrapped up, Jake Paul revealed on Instagram that he decided to “sneak into the Sphere” and show his support for O’Malley despite being barred from attending.

Article continues after ad

After announcing his plans in the video, Paul added that if he was “going to illegally sneak in”, he’d “need a disguise” to do so.

The footage then cut to Paul dressed in the said getup. The boxer rocked a long wig, sunglasses, and a greying beard to give off the appearance that he is much older.

After getting through security without being noticed, Jake was visibly shocked that his plan actually panned out, stating to the camera, “Bro, I can’t f***ing believe this is working.”

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul even managed to fool Adin Ross

To really test his disguise, Jake Paul went up and spoke to popular content creator Adin Ross and even asked him for a photo.

Given that Ross and the younger Paul brother have met multiple times and even streamed together, this interaction was the ultimate test.

Article continues after ad

However, when Paul went up to Ross at the UFC event, the Kick streamer had no idea who he was speaking to and can be seen interacting with Jake Paul as if he were simply a fan.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Dana White and the UFC have yet to speak out about Paul’s revelation that he attended the event despite being banned from doing so. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if they do.