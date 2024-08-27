Jake Paul reveals four fighters he wants to fight as he’s still planning MMA debut

Jake Paul has revealed the four fighters he’s looking to take on once he moves into the world of MMA. And, there are a few familiar faces among them.

Since getting into boxing, Jake Paul has had plenty of crossover in the combat sports world. His boxing record is full of wins with fights over former UFC fighters who’ve turned their hands to the sweet science.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has also penned a multi-year deal with the PFL – Professional Fighters League – as he looks to move into the cage fighting space too.

To this point, Jake has yet to debut with the organization but has been training in their SmartCage. Yet, he hasn’t been shy about making fight offers. He had initially offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal – one in boxing, one with the PFL. However, that was spurned by the former UFC star.

Even though he’s got one eye on his fight with Mike Tyson, Jake has also got one eye on his MMA career and has already plotted a course for who he wants to fight.

“I think I could beat Nate Diaz in my first MMA fight. It would be tough of course, 50/50 fight,” he told TalkSport. “Nate Diaz, Masvidal, I would face in MMA and then I don’t even know like who else is out there that would that would make sense really.

“Tyron would be interesting for sure. I think that could be like a good backup plan. That would go crazy.”

YouTube: Jake Paul Jake signed a deal with the PFL but is yet to make his MMA debut.

The social media phenom also pointed to longtime rival Tommy Fury. Jake’s loss to the Brit is the only blemish on his record. Naturally, he is eager to get one over on him.

Jake also doubled down on the fact he’s been backed by the PFL to make big money offers.

“We have the money, we’re ready to go. We’re ready to make offers to people. It’s just like they have to be able to draw sales and it has to be a fight where it’s like this is my first MMA fight,” he added.

That highly-anticipated debut will only happen after his fight with Tyson in November, but there is also the prospect of a boxing title fight as well. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.