Jake Paul doubles down on making MMA debut after UFC legend “ducked” fight offer

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul is doubling down on wanting to fight in MMA despite claiming a UFC legend “ducked” his offer.

Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm and has secured some memorable victories so far in his boxing career. ‘The Problem Child’ has earned KO wins against Tyron Woodley, Mike Perry, and Ryan Bourland with only one loss to his name coming at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Ahead of his anticipated match against Mike Tyson on November 15, Paul was at the PFL press conference for the upcoming bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

Paul, who had teased an MMA fight in PFL for awhile now, was asked about when fans could expect to see him inside the cage.

“We’ve made offers. You know, Nate Diaz ducked it. It’s just about having the right name. I’m ready, I want an MMA fight. I think it’ll be super fun,” he explained.

(segment begins at 1:09:50)

Nate Diaz and Paul had already faced off in boxing – a bout that Jake easily won. Back in 2023, Jake claimed that Diaz had turned down a $10 million offer for an MMA fight despite previously agreeing to it.

“I don’t think a boxer in their prime has gone on over to MMA. You’ve seen a lot of MMA fighters go and do a boxing match like Francis, like McGregor, but I want to be one of the first to go over into MMA and take a massive risk and see my skills. Bring out the old wrestling. But I’m down.”

PFL boss Peter Murray had previously said that Jake would make his MMA debut in 2024 and that there was “no shortage” of opponents lined up, but with Paul fighting ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in November, that seems highly unlikely.

According to Jake Paul, it’s just a matter of finding the right opponent, but when he does, it’ll be time to show the mixed martial arts world what he can do.

“I just want a big name and a big fight,” he said.