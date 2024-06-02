Islam Makhachev’s next fight: UFC lightweight champ wants second belt

Islam Makhachev emerged victorious at UFC 302 by submitting veteran Dustin Poirier in the fifth round. Then, the lightweight champ called out his next foe.

Dana White scheduled Poirier as the latest challenger for Makhachev’s belt as the former interim champion chased a taste of undisputed UFC gold.

The two men engaged in spirited trash talk leading up to the fight, culminating in an intense stare-down at their UFC 302 press conference.

Poirier also spoke of retirement multiple times throughout fight week, as the 35-year-old accepted his time in the sport was dwindling.

Still, ‘The Diamond’ approached his main event clash vs Makhachev with reckless abandon, just as he did the previous 38 fights in his storied MMA career.

Article continues after ad

Once the match began, Poirier did well to stuff Makhachev’s takedowns early, even finding notable success while the two men were on their feet.

Alas, the Russian technician was relentless, and he consistently pushed the tempo and didn’t allow Poirier to catch his breath.

Article continues after ad

As the fight entered its fifth and final round, the challenger mounted one last charge, only for Makhachev to reverse it and take his back.

The reigning lightweight champion cinched in a D’Arce choke, causing Poirier to tap out as Makhachev’s team burst into the octagon to celebrate.

In typical Makhachev fashion, the 26-1 fighter was humble in victory, patting Poirier on the back and calling him a legend of the UFC.

Article continues after ad

Then, with the pleasantries out of the way, Joe Rogan asked Makhachev who he wanted as his next opponent.

Islam Makhachev’s next fight: Champion calls out Leon Edwards

In response, Makhachev called out UFC welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards for a champion vs champion super fight.

“It’s my dream. I want to fight for the second belt,” Makhachev told Rogan. “I want to feel that energy again.

“Because when you defend your belt, it’s not the same. I need a new one.”

As it stands, Edwards will defend his 170-pound strap against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, later this year.

Article continues after ad

Edwards currently ranks as the number three pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, as the Englishman hasn’t lost in nearly a decade.

Article continues after ad

If he successfully defends his belt against Muhammad, a fight between Makhachev and Edwards would become one of the most anticipated matchups in UFC history.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see White pit the two champions against one another, but a former Makhachev foe believes he should get a rematch first.

Arman Tsarukyan wants another shot at Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan used to have an amicable relationship with the champion, especially after he debuted in the UFC against Makhachev in 2019.

Tsarukyan gave his opponent all he could handle in that match, but Makhachev squeaked by with a unanimous decision victory in the “Fight of the Night.”

Article continues after ad

However, that relationship soured at some point along the way, leading to passionate trash talk in the years since.

As UFC 302 approached, Tsarukyan continued calling out Makhachev for a title shot, which remained the case in the immediate aftermath.

Article continues after ad

“Congrats to Islam,” Tsarukyan posted on X. “But don’t try to run away to another division.

“You’ve only defended your title once against a real lightweight, and I’m next in line.”

While a Tsarukyan rematch against Makhachev isn’t as big of a draw as a champion vs champion bout, the Armenian has a point.

Since winning the belt against Charles Oliveira in Oct. 2022, Makhachev has fought former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski twice, winning both times.

Article continues after ad

But Makhachev’s match vs Poirier was the first proper title defense within the division, and White is known to be a stickler for these types of things.

The UFC CEO said during the UFC 302 post-fight press conference that Makhachev vs Tsarukyan is the most likely “fight to make next.”

Either way, Makhachev made his two-weight champion aspirations known. Now, it’s up to UFC matchmakers to decide where the champ goes from here.