MLB The Show 25: Release date, cover athletes & platforms

New MLB The Show 25 details have officially gone live, confirming the release date, cover athletes, platforms, and Game Pass status.

Developer San Diego Studio revealed the first details about MLB The Show 25 late in 2024, with sources telling Forbes that criticisms about last year’s entry had been heard loud and clear.

As such, the studio designed the new installment to “feel like a fan-appreciation version of the series.” Fans were, thus, eager to learn more about how the team would improve upon the Road to the Show experience.

Article continues after ad

San Diego Studio hasn’t laid out all of its plans as of yet, but Sony has shared a release date and more news that fans will find intriguing.

Here’s everything we know about MLB The Show 25, thus far.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed MLB The Show 25 will become available on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Early access will begin on Friday, March 14 for anyone who purchases the title’s Digital Deluxe Edition.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pre-orders for the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions will start on Tuesday, February 4 at 6:00 AM PST.

MLB The Show 25 platforms and Game Pass status

The newest MLB The Show installment will launch across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S hardware.

Sony further noted in the blog post that “the game will not be on platform subscription services in 2025,” meaning MLB The Show 25 won’t be made available on Xbox Game Pass. This is despite every entry since The Show 21 having launched day-and-date on the Game Pass service.

Article continues after ad

MLB The Show 25’s cover stars

To celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary, three MLB stars will grace the cover for the first time in franchise history. The three athletes in question include Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson.

SDS Brand Strategist Ramone Russell said of the decision, “These rising stars join a rich history of legendary cover athletes, symbolizing the future of baseball as we celebrate 20 incredible years of the franchise.”

Article continues after ad

As for the athletes themselves, Paul Skenes joined the league as the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 draft. He made history in 2024 by becoming the first player to ever start the All-Star Game within a year of being drafted.

Article continues after ad

Elly De La Cruz made his league debut in 2023 after signing with the Cincinnati Reds. As one of the most dynamic players today, he counts among the youngest players in Major League history to hit for the cycle, hitting a single, double, triple, and a home run all in the same game.

Finally, the Baltimore Orioles selected Gunnar Henderson as its 42nd overall pick during the 2019 draft. He debuted during the 2022 season, then played a pivotal role in helping the organization enter the postseason for the first time in seven years in 2023. Henderson has since earned the AL Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger Award.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MLB The Show 25 gameplay

Sony

Sony and San Diego Studio haven’t shared gameplay footage yet, but fans can expect the first gameplay trailer to go live on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:00 AM PST on San Diego Studio and MLB The Show social feeds.

Sony also encourages fans to sign up for the MLB The Show Scouting Report, which will keep them up to date on new features, updates, and legends joining MLB The Show 25. Plus, those who join will unlock in-game rewards, with subscribers receiving a unique pack every month from April through December 2025.