MLB The Show 25 devs reveal first details about new legends and RTTS overhaul

San Diego Studios ramped up excitement for the official release of MLB The Show 25 in March by hinting at an exciting group of new legends.

MLB The Show 24 featured over 190 legends and introduced the likes of Andy Petite, Adrian Beltre, Johan Santana, and several more iconic African American figures as part of an ongoing partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Despite the strong cast of new legends, our review cited a “lack of innovation” as one of the shortcomings holding the title back compared to other series entries. Diamond Dynasty also received criticism for using the Sets and Seasons format, and Road to the Show’s minimal improvements failed to impress.

Thankfully, San Diego Studio confirmed that the controversial Sets and Seasons won’t return in MLB The Show 25, so players no longer have to worry about losing their favorite Diamond Dynasty cards at the start of a new Season.

As for Road to the Show, the development team also has good news for fans.

MLB The Show 25 devs promise “fan-appreciation” version of the series

San Diego Studio

Forbes reporter Brian Mazique spoke to sources about MLB The Show 25 and confirmed that San Diego Studio is aware of the criticism surrounding the series.

“[SDS] heard it loud and clear, and MLB The Show 25 will be designed to feel like a fan-appreciation version of the series.”

Support for Road to the Show has fallen by the wayside compared to other game modes over the past few years, but Mazique claimed the pre-major experience will be improved, along with other innovations.

“From what I’ve heard, Nomar Garciaparra and Roger Clemens have a great chance of being included, though that could change. Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez were mentioned as well,” Mazique said.

Barry Bonds also remains at the top of fan wishlists as a legend they’d like to see added, but that reportedly remains nothing more than speculation leading up to the new title.

We won’t know for sure what San Diego Studio has up its sleeve until closer to the next game’s rumored late-March 2025 release date.