MLB The Show 23 servers down? Server status, maintenance & status updates

If you’re wondering whether MLB The Show 23’s servers are down right now, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we will be posting live updates on server outages, server status, and any maintenance affecting online play.

MLB The Show’s newest installment hit the shelves on March to critical acclaim.

The game brought with it the addition of a new Storylines game mode, allowing players to get to know some of the best players of the Negro League era. They can also collect those cards in Diamond Dynasty if they choose to.

However, you won’t always be able to access online game modes to play with them, as servers can experience some turbulence from time-to-time. Tracking those problems is what this page was built for!

So, let’s take a look at the current server status…

MLB servers down? MLB The Show 23 server status

At the time of writing, the servers are ONLINE for MLB The Show 23, meaning players can jump into online play.

On Down Detector, users can track the performance of servers for the majority of games, filing reports when issues occur on the developer’s side.

However, things appear to be moving nicely and easily for MLB The Show 23 right now.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this page with updates as and when those are made available to us.

In the event of a major outage, live updates will appear in the feed above.

